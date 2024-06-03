Key Takeaways Makuhita Spotlight Hour on June 4th from 6-7 PM local time for shiny hunting.

Prepare by stocking up on PokeBalls and Candy, and find an ideal location to maximize rewards.

Post-event actions include sorting through Makuhita inventory for trades and evolving the strongest ones.

Coming up on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 will be June's first Pokémon Spotlight Hour. The Pokémon for this hour will be Makuhita, the robust little Fighting-type originally found in the Hoenn region. Makuhita's been in Pokémon GO for a long time now, and is available in both its regular and shiny forms. The shiny form of Makuhita replaces its black bits with red ones.

Spotlight Hours are a great opportunity to shiny hunt! Stay tuned for our guide on how to shiny hunt Makuhita.

Spotlight Hour Overview

All Spotlight Hours take place on Tuesdays. We have one a week, and they always follow the same schedules. These events are great for capturing an abundance of a specific Pokémon (the spotlight Pokémon), as well as netting you a bunch of Candy, Stardust, and XP for your effort. The Pokémon nodded to during a Spotlight Hour are usually sprites, which you can evolve fairly easily and net yourself another Pokédex entry as long as you are actively participating throughout the hour.

It's best to set side time so that you can focus on the Spotlight Hour, because it goes by very quickly!

Event Details

The Spotlight Hour takes place June 4, 2024, at the following times:

6:00 PM local time to 7:00 pm local time.

No matter where you are in the world, the Spotlight Hour will always take place based on what your local time is.

About Makuhita

Makuhita is a bipedal Pokémon, more humanoid in shape, introduced during Generation III. It is a bulkier Pokémon and, as such, is unsurprisingly a Fighting-type Pokémon. Makuhita's onlu evolved form, Hariyama, is a decent Fighting-type Pokémon for beginner Trainers to bring along into 5-star raids. Both Makuhita and Hariyama have the following weaknesses:

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

It is also resistant to Rock, Bug, and Dark-type Pokémon moves.

To get make your Makuhita raid-ready, you're going to want to evolve it into Hariyama with 50 Makuhita Candies. You're also going to want to teach it these moves once it evolves:

Counter

Dynamic Punch

These moves make use of STAB (same type attack bonus), and will be its strongest DPSing moveset.

How to Prepare for Makuhita Spotlight Hour

Maximizing Catch Candy

To take full advantage of the double Catch Candy bonus through this hour, make sure you have an abundance of Pinap and Silver Pinap Berries to use for the event. These will boost even further the amount of candy you'll get per Makuhita catch, and you'll soon have more than enough to evolve and power up a bunch of these guys. You should also consider having some Incense and Lures on hand, to maximize your chance of spawns.

Resource Management

It's a good idea to have an abundance of PokeBalls on hand for the event. I recommend taking some time over the weekend beforehand to spin some PokeStops and top yourself up on Pokeballs. Any PokeBall will be good enough for Makuhita, as this Pokémon isn't too difficult to catch.

You should consider having at least the following before starting the hour:

100x PokeBalls

50x Great Balls

20x Ultra Balls

This amount would probably see you through the entire event, to be honest. If you do not have all of these, you'll likely do just fine all the same because you should be doing this event around PokeStops anyway. However, having this amount takes the stress of not having enough Pokeballs to catch the legions of Makuhita off your plate, so you should consider at least trying to get this kind of inventory under your belt anyway.

Additionally, speaking of inventory, you should ensure you have ample amounts of space in your Pokémon inventory as well. There's the potential to catch dozens, if not hundreds, of Makuhita depending on how fast you can catch them. I recommend having at least 100 spaces open, if you can. This amount lets you focus on quick-catching Makuhita without having to Transfer out Pokémon every couple of minutes.

You can purchase more storage room for both items and Pokémon from the shop! If you have Pokémon in gyms regularly, you may have enough PokeCoins to get a few upgrades.

Ideal Locations

You should look around before the event for a spot that is easy enough to walk around in and has a few PokeStops to spin. This way, you will get the bonuses of a continuous stream of PokeBalls, as well as being able to take advantage of spawn rates with Incense and Lures at PokeStops.

What to Do During the Makuhita Spotlight Hour

Since Pokémon spawn more the more you move around, you're going to want to make sure that you have a solid spot to walk around for about an hour. Places with lots of PokeStops and minimal traffic will be great spots to roam around catching Makuhita. Please be careful during this event to pick safe spots to wander in, and to pay attention to your surroundings at all times.

If you can, you should consider bringing a friend or two along as well. You can benefit from further boosts with Pokémon GO's Party Play feature! In my experience, it adds to the fun of Spotlight Hour by giving sidequests to complete along the way. Check out our Party Play guide for more information on how you can take advantage of this feature!

Pop an Incense and use Daily Lures on PokeStops to get more spawns!

Post-Event Actions

Once the event finishes, you should sort through your inventory of Makuhita for the strongest ones and consider either Trading away or Transfering the weaker ones. If you've brought a friend along, these throwaway Pokémon may still have some hope if you trade them with that friend. If you're lucky, you may even get a Lucky Trade out of the deal, and all the lovely bonuses that will bring!

By transfering any other Pokémon, you give yourself some wiggle room with an expanded Makuhita Candy pile to use. Pick your strongest Makuhita, and then evolve them into Hariyama so that you can have a half decent Fighting Type in your arsenal!