Key Takeaways March features various events: World of Wonders, Primal Kyogre Raid Day, Community Day

Five-star raids spotlight Tapu Koko, Regice, Primal Kyogre, Tapu Lele, Primal Groudon

Mega Raids include Mega Sceptile, Tyranitar, Venusaur, and Shadow Raikou raids on weekends

Hello, Trainers!

Pokémon GO has not released its full schedule for the entire month of March on its official website just yet, but we do have some information about how our month will progress - thanks to our friends over at Leek Duck. Check back here throughout the month of March for more details on raids and events happening throughout March, as well as links to our raid guides!

March looks like it's filled to the brim with things to do, so let's get into it.

Season

World of Wonders: Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time until Saturday, June 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

Events

Pokémon Horizons: The Season Celebration Event: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8:00pm local time.

Weather Week: Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Monday, March 18, at 8:00 pm local time.

March Community Day: Saturday, March 16th, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Sunday, March 17th, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event: Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Monday, March 25th, at 8:00 pm local time.

Primal Groudon Raid Day: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

World of Wonders: Taken over: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Sunday, March 31st, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time.

5-Star Raids

Tapu Koko: Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Regice: Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 21st, at 10:00 am local time.

Primal Kyogre: Sunday, March 17th, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

Tapu Lele: Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Primal Groudon: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

Mega Raids

Mega Sceptile: Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Tyranitar: Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Venusaur: Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, April 4, at 10:00 am local time.

Shadow Raids

Shadow Raikou will be available on weekends from Saturday, March 2nd at 6:00 am local time to Sunday, March 24th, at 10:00 pm local time.

Shadow Mewtwo will be available Saturday, March 30th, at 6:00 am local time to Sunday, March 31st, at 10:00 pm local time.

Raid Hours

Tapu Koko: March 6th and March 13th, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

Regice: March 20th, 2024, at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

Tapu Lele: March 27th, 2024, at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

Spotlight Hours (Tuesdays)

Pawmi: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at 6:00 pm local time.

Nidoran (Female): March 12th, 2024, at 6:00 pm local time.

Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas: March 19th, 2024, at 6:00 pm local time.

Hoppip: March 26th, 2024, at 6:00 pm local time.