Key Takeaways Mareanie Spotlight Hour on Tuesday from 6-7 pm local time, increased spawns & bonuses.

Utilize Lucky Eggs, Incense, Lures, and stock up on Pokeballs before the event.

Post-event, trade or transfer weaker Mareanie, evolve the strongest into Toxapex for your arsenal.

Coinciding with the ending of the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon GO will be the Mareanie Spotlight Hour, set to take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 6-7 pm local time. This event will feature an abundance of Mareanie for you to catch, and hopefully some shinies, too! During this hour, you have the opportunity to catch a legion of Mareanie if you so choose, though you do not need to catch every Mareanie in your path to keep your shiny odds - in fact, it's probably best not to do so. Let's get into it.

Overview of Mareanie Spotlight Hour

During any Spotlight Hour, you can expect the highlighted Pokémon to have an increased spawn rate in the wild. There will also be bonuses to the Candy, Stardust, and XP dropped from catching these Pokémon, so it's a great opportunity to get out and grind some of these valuable resources with some friends. These events happen every single Tuesday. The Mareanie Spotlight Hour will be our last for the month of May 2024.

In addition to this, the Mareanie Spotlight Hour is tied to the Ultra Space Wonders Event. It should help you along with any Research you have yet to complete, should you still have any by the time this event rolls along.

Event Details

Date and Time Starts: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 6:00 PM Local Time Ends: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 7:00 PM Local Time

Featured Pokémon Mareanie

Special Bonus 2× Catch XP



About Mareanie

Mareanie is a dual-type Water and Poison Pokémon that was first introduced in Generation 7. It has a purple body with long, cyan flaps on its head. Apparently, Mareanie feed on the branches of Corsola.

In Pokémon GO, Mareanie is weak to Ground, Electric, and Psychic-type moves. However, it has a lengthy list of resistances, which are as such:

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

Fairy

The best moveset for Mareanie and its evolved form, Toxapex, will be Poison Jab and Gunk Shot.

How to Prepare for Mareanie Spotlight Hour

Maximizing Catch XP

To take full advantage of the double XP bonus through this hour, make sure you have a Lucky Egg or two to use for the event. You should also consider having some Incense and Lures on hand, to maximize your chance of spawns.

Resource Management

It's a good idea to have an abundance of PokeBalls on hand for the event. I recommend taking some time over the weekend beforehand to spin some PokeStops and top yourself up on Pokeballs. Any PokeBall will be good enough for Mareanie, as this Pokémon isn't too difficult to catch.

You should consider having at least the following before starting the hour:

100x PokeBalls

50x Great Balls

20x Ultra Balls

This amount would probably see you through the entire event, to be honest. If you do not have all of these, you'll likely do just fine all the same because you should be doing this event around PokeStops anyway. However, having this amount takes the stress of not having enough Pokeballs to catch the legions of Mareanie off your plate, so you should consider at least trying to get this kind of inventory under your belt anyway.

Additionally, speaking of inventory, you should ensure you have ample amounts of space in your Pokémon inventory as well. There's the potential to catch dozens, if not hundreds, of Mareanie depending on how fast you can catch them. I recommend having at least 100 spaces open, if you can. This amount lets you focus on quick-catching Mareanie without having to Transfer out Pokémon every couple of minutes.

You can purchase more storage room for both items and Pokémon from the shop! If you have Pokémon in gyms regularly, you may have enough PokeCoins to get a few upgrades.

Ideal Locations

You should look around before the event for a spot that is easy enough to walk around in and has a few PokeStops to spin. This way, you will get the bonuses of a continuous stream of Pokeballs, as well as being able to take advantage of spawn rates with Incense and Lures at Pokestops.

During the Event

Since Pokémon spawn more the more you move around, you're going to want to make sure that you have a solid spot to walk around for about an hour. Places with lots of PokeStops and minimal traffic will be great spots to roam around catching Mareanie. Please be careful during this event to pick safe spots to wander in, and to pay attention to your surroundings at all times.

If you can, you should consider bringing a friend or two along as well. You can benefit from further boosts with Pokémon GO's Party Play feature! In my experience, it adds to the fun of Spotlight Hour by giving sidequests to complete along the way. Check out our Party Play guide for more information on how you can take advantage of this feature!

Post-Event Actions

Post-Catch Strategies

Once the event finishes, you should sort through your inventory of Mareanie for the strongest ones and consider either Trading away or Transfering the weaker ones. If you've brought a friend along, these throwaway Pokémon may still have some hope if you trade them with that friend. If you're lucky, you may even get a Lucky Trade out of the deal, and all the lovely bonuses that will bring!

By transfering any other Pokémon, you give yourself some wiggle room with an expanded Mareanie Candy pile to use. Pick your strongest Mareanie, and then evolve them into Toxapex so that you can have a half decent Poison/Water Type in your arsenal!