Key Takeaways Master League has no CP limit, allowing powerful Pokémon.

Great League Remix bans top 20 common Pokémon.

Use high IV Pokémon for Master League, explore alternatives for Great League.

Pokémon GO's Battle Leagues offer trainers a platform to compete and test their strategic skills against others. From Friday, May 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT to Friday, May 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT, Pokémon GO will host the Master League and the Great League Remix. This guide will provide key strategies and tips for participating in these events, helping you maximize your battle potential and earn rewards.

Battle League Event Details

Duration: May 10 to May 17, 2024

May 10 to May 17, 2024 Start and End Times: 4:00 PM EDT (1:00 PM PDT)

4:00 PM EDT (1:00 PM PDT) Special Bonus: 4× Stardust from win rewards (excluding end of set rewards)

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Stardust Stardust in Pokémon GO is a precious resource with multifaceted uses that can significantly bolster your gameplay.

Master League Overview

No CP Limit: The Master League does not have a CP cap, allowing trainers to use their most powerful Pokémon without restrictions.

Great League Remix Overview

CP Limit: Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP .

Pokémon must be at or below . Exclusions: The top 20 Pokémon most used by trainers ranked Ace and above in the Great League will be excluded from participation in the Remix. These exclusions help to diversify the battles and challenge trainers to develop new strategies.

Excluded Pokémon

Alolan Sandshrew, Wigglytuff, Lickitung, Lanturn, Azumarill, Umbreon, Skarmory, Vigoroth, Medicham, Whiscash, Altaria, Registeel, Deoxys (Defense), Bastiodon, Galarian Stunfisk, Talonflame, Trevenant, Charjabug, Skeledirge, Clodsire

Master League Strategy

Use High IV Pokémon: Since there is no CP limit, select Pokémon with the highest IVs and best movesets. Legendary Pokémon often dominate in this league due to their high stats and powerful moves. Optimize Movesets: Ensure your Pokémon have the optimal moves for PvP. TMs can be used to adjust movesets as needed. Balanced Team Composition: Prepare a team that covers your weaknesses. Commonly, a combination of Dragon, Steel, and Fairy types provides good coverage and resilience.

Pokémon tend to do best if they have low ATK IVs but maxed out DEF/HP IVs. Keep this in mind when deciding which Pokémon you will use during this event!

Great League Remix Strategy

Explore Alternative Pokémon: With many popular choices banned, look for less common Pokémon that can perform well. Pokémon that can fill the roles of the banned list, or those that were previously overshadowed, might have a chance to shine. Prioritize Versatility: Choose Pokémon that can perform well against a broad range of types, especially those with dual typing or a wide move pool. Practice with New Lineups: Since the usual meta picks are banned, practice with your new team in casual battles to understand strengths and weaknesses before competing.

Tips for Both Leagues

Maximize Stardust Rewards: Take advantage of the 4× Stardust bonus by winning as many battles as possible. Use a Star Piece if available during your play session to further increase your Stardust gain. Stay Updated on Meta: The PvP meta can shift rapidly, especially in a format like the Great League Remix. Stay informed about which Pokémon are performing well through community resources and adjust your team accordingly. Manage Resources: Be mindful of your resource expenditure. Prioritize spending Stardust and TMs on Pokémon that will be useful long-term or in multiple battle scenarios. Participate Regularly: The more battles you fight, the better you will understand both your team's strengths and your opponents' strategies.

By following this guide, trainers can effectively prepare for and compete in the Master League and Great League Remix, making the most out of the competitive opportunities and the generous Stardust bonuses offered during this event. Prepare your teams, strategize wisely, and good luck in your battles!