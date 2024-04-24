Mega Aggron will soon enter Pokémon GO's Mega raid rotation. It will be available globally starting Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am Local Time and will be in our Mega raid rotation right up into May.

You can catch Aggron at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1636-1714 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2045-2143 CP

You cannot catch Aggron in its mega evolved form from the raid. In order to get Mega Aggron, you will need 200 Mega Energy for the initial evolution, and then 40 Mega Energy for subsequent evolutions.

Mega Aggron will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Unlike Mega Aggron's base form, its Mega form is only a Steel type. Luckily for us, this means our teams to beat Registeel will also make quick work of this guy. Mega Aggron is weak to the following types:

Fire

Fighting

Ground

None of these types are more or less valuable than the other, so we can freely pick out Pokémon who know powerful moves of all these types.

Boosts

Mega Aggron will be weather-boosted by Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions and at a higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Mega Aggron is probably not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take it down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers to consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Pokémon

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Blaziken Counter Blast Burn Excadrill Mud-Slap Scorching Sands Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Infernape Fire Spin Blast Burn Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch

Legendary

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Groudon (Primal, though all versions will work just fine) Mud Shot Precipice Blades Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm

Mega

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Blaziken (Mega) Counter Blast Burn Garchomp (Mega) Mud Shot Earth Power Charizard (Mega Y) Fire Spin Blast Burn Heracross (Mega) Counter Close Combat Charizard (Mega X) Fire Spin Blast Burn Swampert (Mega) Mud Shot Earthquake Houndoom (Mega) Fire Fang Flamethrower Alakazam (Mega) Counter Focus Blast