Key Takeaways
- Mega Alakazam can't be caught directly; it needs to be evolved from Alakazam and costs 200 Mega Energy.
- Alakazam has a higher ATK stat than non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon like Shadow Mewtwo.
- Mega Alakazam is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost types, so plan your team accordingly.
Alakazam, known for its incredible psychic powers and staggering intellect, is a formidable Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO. With its brain cells continuously multiplying, Alakazam boasts an IQ of over 5000, giving it the ability to outsmart its opponents in battles. When it Mega Evolves into Mega Alakazam, it gains even more speed and power, making its Psychic-type moves devastatingly effective. The spoons it carries are conduits for its psychic energy, which intensify further during its Mega Evolution, allowing it to harness more psychic power than ever before. Whether coordinating in raids or battling in gyms, Mega Alakazam is a top-tier choice for trainers looking to leverage Psychic-type strength to its fullest potential.
You cannot catch Mega Alakazam. Instead, you will have to catch Alakazam and then Mega Evolve it yourself. To Mega Evolve Alakazam for the first time in Pokémon GO, it requires 200 Mega Energy. After the initial Mega Evolution, any subsequent Mega Evolutions of Alakazam will cost 40 Mega Energy.
Mega Alakazam Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Psychic
- Weather Boost: Windy (Increases CP and Level)
Mega Alakazam CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
?-1747 CP
|
1747 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
?-2184 CP
|
2184 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Confusion
|
Psychic
|
Focus Blast
|
Fighting
|
Psycho Cut
|
Psychic
|
Future Sight
|
Psychic
|
Counter
|
Fighting
|
Shadow Ball
|
Ghost
|
--
|
--
|
Fire Punch
|
Fire
Out of all non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon, Alakazam has the highest ATK stat.
With the move Psychic, it is more powerful than Shadow Mewtwo.
Mega Alakazam Weaknesses
Mega Alakazam is vulnerable to:
- Bug
- Dark
- Ghost
We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!
Mega Alakazam Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Mega Alakazam Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Tyranitar
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Chandelure
|
Hex
|
Shadow Ball
|
Gengar
|
Lick
|
Shadow Ball
|
Hydreigon
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Weavile
|
Snarl
|
Foul Play
|
Honchkrow
|
Snarl
|
Dark Pulse
|
Gholdengo
|
Hex
|
Shadow Ball
|
Drifblim
|
Hex
|
Shadow Ball
|
Houndoom
|
Snarl
|
Foul Play
|
Volcarona
|
Bug Bite
|
Bug Buzz
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Rayquaza (Mega)
|
Dragon Tail
|
Dragon Ascent
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Shadow Ball
|
Giratina (Origin Forme)
|
Shadow Claw
|
Shadow Force
|
Guzzlord
|
Snarl
|
Brutal Swing
|
Darkrai
|
Snarl
|
Shadow Ball
|
Hoopa (Unbound)
|
Astonish
|
Shadow Ball
|
Hoopa (Confined)
|
Astonish
|
Shadow Ball
|
Lunala
|
Air Slash
|
Shadow Ball
|
Raikou
|
Thunder Shock
|
Shadow Ball
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Tyranitar
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Mega Gengar
|
Lick
|
Shadow Ball
|
Mega Banette
|
Shadow Claw
|
Shadow Ball
|
Mega Houndoom
|
Snarl
|
Foul Play
|
Mega Alakazam
|
Psycho Cut
|
Shadow Ball
|
Mega Gyarados
|
Bite
|
Crunch
|
Mega Pinsir
|
Bug Bite
|
X-Scissor
|
Mega Absol
|
Snarl
|
Dark Pulse
|
Mega Gardevoir
|
Magical Leaf
|
Shadow Ball
|
Mega Beedrill
|
Bug Bite
|
X-Scissor
This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
Pokémon GO