Key Takeaways Mega Alakazam can't be caught directly; it needs to be evolved from Alakazam and costs 200 Mega Energy.

Alakazam has a higher ATK stat than non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon like Shadow Mewtwo.

Mega Alakazam is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost types, so plan your team accordingly.

Alakazam, known for its incredible psychic powers and staggering intellect, is a formidable Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO. With its brain cells continuously multiplying, Alakazam boasts an IQ of over 5000, giving it the ability to outsmart its opponents in battles. When it Mega Evolves into Mega Alakazam, it gains even more speed and power, making its Psychic-type moves devastatingly effective. The spoons it carries are conduits for its psychic energy, which intensify further during its Mega Evolution, allowing it to harness more psychic power than ever before. Whether coordinating in raids or battling in gyms, Mega Alakazam is a top-tier choice for trainers looking to leverage Psychic-type strength to its fullest potential.

You cannot catch Mega Alakazam. Instead, you will have to catch Alakazam and then Mega Evolve it yourself. To Mega Evolve Alakazam for the first time in Pokémon GO, it requires 200 Mega Energy. After the initial Mega Evolution, any subsequent Mega Evolutions of Alakazam will cost 40 Mega Energy.

Mega Alakazam Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Typing: Psychic

Psychic Weather Boost: Windy (Increases CP and Level)

Mega Alakazam CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) ?-1747 CP 1747 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) ?-2184 CP 2184 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Confusion Psychic Focus Blast Fighting Psycho Cut Psychic Future Sight Psychic Counter Fighting Shadow Ball Ghost -- -- Fire Punch Fire

Out of all non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon, Alakazam has the highest ATK stat. With the move Psychic, it is more powerful than Shadow Mewtwo.

Mega Alakazam Weaknesses

Mega Alakazam is vulnerable to:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Mega Alakazam Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Mega Alakazam Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Weavile Snarl Foul Play Honchkrow Snarl Dark Pulse Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Drifblim Hex Shadow Ball Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Rayquaza (Mega) Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Mewtwo Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin Forme) Shadow Claw Shadow Force Guzzlord Snarl Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Hoopa (Unbound) Astonish Shadow Ball Hoopa (Confined) Astonish Shadow Ball Lunala Air Slash Shadow Ball Raikou Thunder Shock Shadow Ball

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Mega Alakazam Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Mega Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega Absol Snarl Dark Pulse Mega Gardevoir Magical Leaf Shadow Ball Mega Beedrill Bug Bite X-Scissor

This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.