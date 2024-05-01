Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Mega Alakazam can't be caught directly; it needs to be evolved from Alakazam and costs 200 Mega Energy.
  • Alakazam has a higher ATK stat than non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon like Shadow Mewtwo.
  • Mega Alakazam is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost types, so plan your team accordingly.

Alakazam, known for its incredible psychic powers and staggering intellect, is a formidable Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO. With its brain cells continuously multiplying, Alakazam boasts an IQ of over 5000, giving it the ability to outsmart its opponents in battles. When it Mega Evolves into Mega Alakazam, it gains even more speed and power, making its Psychic-type moves devastatingly effective. The spoons it carries are conduits for its psychic energy, which intensify further during its Mega Evolution, allowing it to harness more psychic power than ever before. Whether coordinating in raids or battling in gyms, Mega Alakazam is a top-tier choice for trainers looking to leverage Psychic-type strength to its fullest potential.

You cannot catch Mega Alakazam. Instead, you will have to catch Alakazam and then Mega Evolve it yourself. To Mega Evolve Alakazam for the first time in Pokémon GO, it requires 200 Mega Energy. After the initial Mega Evolution, any subsequent Mega Evolutions of Alakazam will cost 40 Mega Energy.

Mega Alakazam Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Psychic
  • Weather Boost: Windy (Increases CP and Level)
Mega Alakazam CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

?-1747 CP

1747 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

?-2184 CP

2184 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Confusion

Psychic

Focus Blast

Fighting

Psycho Cut

Psychic

Future Sight

Psychic

Counter

Fighting

Shadow Ball

Ghost

--

--

Fire Punch

Fire

Out of all non-legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon, Alakazam has the highest ATK stat.

With the move Psychic, it is more powerful than Shadow Mewtwo.

Mega Alakazam Weaknesses

Mega Alakazam is vulnerable to:

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Ghost

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Mega Alakazam Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Tyranitar

Bite

Brutal Swing

Chandelure

Hex

Shadow Ball

Gengar

Lick

Shadow Ball

Hydreigon

Bite

Brutal Swing

Weavile

Snarl

Foul Play

Honchkrow

Snarl

Dark Pulse

Gholdengo

Hex

Shadow Ball

Drifblim

Hex

Shadow Ball

Houndoom

Snarl

Foul Play

Volcarona

Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Rayquaza (Mega)

Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Guzzlord

Snarl

Brutal Swing

Darkrai

Snarl

Shadow Ball

Hoopa (Unbound)

Astonish

Shadow Ball

Hoopa (Confined)

Astonish

Shadow Ball

Lunala

Air Slash

Shadow Ball

Raikou

Thunder Shock

Shadow Ball

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Tyranitar

Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar

Lick

Shadow Ball

Mega Banette

Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom

Snarl

Foul Play

Mega Alakazam

Psycho Cut

Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados

Bite

Crunch

Mega Pinsir

Bug Bite

X-Scissor

Mega Absol

Snarl

Dark Pulse

Mega Gardevoir

Magical Leaf

Shadow Ball

Mega Beedrill

Bug Bite

X-Scissor

This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
