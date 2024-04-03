Key Takeaways Mega Charizard X returns to raids on April 4.

Use Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type counters.

Consider raiding remotely or with 3+ friends.

Hello, Trainers!

Mega Charizard X returns to our mega raid rotation soon! It will be available starting Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Saturday, April 13, 2024.

You will be able to catch Charizard at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1574-1651 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1968-2064 CP

Charizard is available in both shiny and regular variations. Here is what it looks like in its Mega form:

Typing

Mega Charizard X is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokémon that is best countered by Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type Pokémon with movesets of the same types. This leaves us with a decent pool of Pokemon to draw from, some of them the strongest in the game!

Boosts

Mega Charizard X will be weather boosted by Sunny and Windy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Mega Charizard X is not extremely strong, and you can probably duo it with a friend if you both have best-in-slot counters for these raids. We recommend going with at least 3 Trainers, just to keep things efficient. However, if none of your friends have terrific counters for Mega Venusaur, consider going out with 5 friends or more. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Palkia (Origin) with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Diancie (Mega) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Dialga (Origin) with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time

Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Palkia (Normal) with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide