Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Mega Charizard X returns to raids on April 4.
- Use Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type counters.
- Consider raiding remotely or with 3+ friends.
Hello, Trainers!
Mega Charizard X returns to our mega raid rotation soon! It will be available starting Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Saturday, April 13, 2024.
You will be able to catch Charizard at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1574-1651 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 1968-2064 CP
Charizard is available in both shiny and regular variations. Here is what it looks like in its Mega form:
Typing
Mega Charizard X is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokémon that is best countered by Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type Pokémon with movesets of the same types. This leaves us with a decent pool of Pokemon to draw from, some of them the strongest in the game!
Boosts
Mega Charizard X will be weather boosted by Sunny and Windy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
Mega Charizard X is not extremely strong, and you can probably duo it with a friend if you both have best-in-slot counters for these raids. We recommend going with at least 3 Trainers, just to keep things efficient. However, if none of your friends have terrific counters for Mega Venusaur, consider going out with 5 friends or more. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Party
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Legendary
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Palkia (Origin) with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
- Diancie (Mega) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
- Dialga (Origin) with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time
- Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage
- Palkia (Normal) with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage
- Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
Mega
- Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide