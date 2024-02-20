Key Takeaways Mega Garchomp available in Mega raids until March 1, 2024, with CP range 2993-2099.

Mega Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground type and weak to Ice, Dragon, Fairy moves.

Recommended party includes Mamoswine, Weavile, & Salamence for high damage output.

Hello, Trainers!

Mega Garchomp is a personal favourite of mine and an absolute powerhouse of a Pokémon to have in your arsenal. It will be available in the Mega raid rotation from February 22, 2024 at 10:00 am local time until March 1, 2024 until 10:00 am local time. You will have plenty of time to get yourself one, and I highly advise you do!

Pokémon GO: Full Guide

Mega Garchomp can be caught in the following CP range:

2993-2099 CP

This Pokemon will be available in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Mega Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It is weak to Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type moves, while simultaneously strong against Fire, Poison, Rock, and Electric-type moves.

There are a lot of counters to Garchomp, however, not too many of the best performing Pokémon in this raid are Legendary Pokémon. That means if you do not have Legendaries, you're likely to still have something more than viable for this raid!

Boosts

Being a Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon, Mega Garchomp is weather boosted by Windy and Sunny weather conditions. However, given that these conditions may come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

If you have high-level counters and a Trainer friend with high-level counters as well, you can easily duo Mega Garchomp. It is not a very difficult raid to complete. However, for the sake of getting this done quickly, we recommend you go out with at least 3 Trainers to tackle these raids. If you do not have high level counters, and neither do any of your friends, consider going with at least 6 Trainers. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommend Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard Mode) with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Cetitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Aurorus with Frost Breath and Weather Ball

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Legendary

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Mega

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage