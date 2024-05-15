Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Mega Gyarados shifts to Water/Dark from Water/Flying, enhancing stats and resistances for a more robust battle performance.
- Mega Gyarados Raid starts May 16, with a CP range of 1855-2422 and associated weaknesses include Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, Fairy.
- Strategies for battling Mega Gyarados include using Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Hawlucha as standard counters for best results.
Gyarados, a fearsome Water/Flying-type in Pokémon GO, is notorious for its destructive nature and powerful attacks. Originally evolving from the seemingly weak and defenseless Magikarp, Gyarados represents a dramatic transformation in strength and appearance, which is vividly reflected in its serpentine dragon-like body and aggressive demeanor. Known for its rampage capabilities, Gyarados possesses a diverse moveset that can be tailored to both offensive and defensive strategies, making it a versatile combatant in battles.
Mega Gyarados, introduced in Pokémon X and Y through Mega Evolution and returning now to Pokémon GO, shifts from its original Water/Flying typing to Water/Dark. This transformation not only enhances its physical appearance, making it even more intimidating with added spikes and a darker color palette, but it also significantly boosts its stats, particularly its Attack and Defense. The addition of the Dark type provides a strategic advantage, offering new resistances and move opportunities, further increasing its viability in competitive play. Mega Gyarados becomes a more formidable foe with enhanced ferocity and resilience, making it a notable choice for trainers looking for a powerhouse in their lineup.
Mega Gyarados Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Water/Dark
- Weather Boost: Windy or Rainy (Increases CP and Level)
Pokémon GO: How to Get ShiniesThis guide covers all aspects of Shiny Pokémon, including how to find them, the mechanics behind their appearance, and tips to increase your chances.
Mega Gyarados CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1855-1937 CP
|
1937 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2319-2422 CP
|
2422 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Waterfall
|
Water
|
Hydro Pump
|
Water
|
Bite
|
Dark
|
Outrage
|
Dragon
|
Dragon Breath (Event)
|
Dragon
|
Crunch
|
Dark
|
Dragon Tail (Elite TM)
|
Dragon
|
Twister
|
Dragon
|
--
|
--
|
Dragon Pulse (Elite TM)
|
Dragon
|
--
|
--
|
Aqua Tail (Elite TM)
|
Water
|
--
|
--
|
Frustration (Shadow)
|
Normal
|
--
|
--
|
Return (Purified)
|
Normal
Mega Gyarados Weaknesses
Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to:
- Electric
- Grass
- Fighting
- Bug
- Fairy
Due to it's new typing, we have several ways to counter Mega Gyarados!
Mega Gyarados Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results (although you probably won't need this many, even if your Pokémon aren't great)
Recommended Mega Gyarados Counters
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Lucario
|
Counter
|
Aura Sphere
|
Conkeldurr
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Hawlucha
|
Low Kick
|
Flying Press
|
Machamp
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Sceptile
|
Fury Cutter
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Volcarona
|
Bug Bite
|
Bug Buzz
|
Breloom
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Electivire
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Kartana
|
Razor Leaf
|
Leaf Blade
|
Keldeo (Ordinary or not)
|
Low Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Terrakion
|
Double Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Latios (Mega)
|
Dragon Breath
|
Solar Beam
|
Xurkitree
|
Thunder Shock
|
Discharge
|
Zekrom
|
Charge Beam
|
Wild Charge
|
Groudon (Primal)
|
Mud Shot
|
Solar Beam
|
Zarude
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Thundurus (Therian)
|
Volt Switch
|
Thunderbolt
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Gardevoir
|
Charm
|
Dazzling Gleam
|
Mega Blaziken
|
Counter
|
Focus Blast
|
Mega Sceptile
|
Fury Cutter
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Manectric
|
Thunder Fang
|
Wild Charge
|
Mega Pinsir
|
Bug Bite
|
X-Scissor
|
Mega Scizor
|
Fury Cutter
|
X-Scissor
|
Mega Ampharos
|
Volt Switch
|
Zap Cannon
|
Mega Beedrill
|
Bug Bite
|
X-Scissor
|
Mega Lopunny
|
Double Kick
|
Leaf Blade
|
Mega Alakazam
|
Counter
|
Dazzling Gleam
|
Mega Abomasnow
|
Leafage
|
Energy Ball
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.