Gyarados, a fearsome Water/Flying-type in Pokémon GO, is notorious for its destructive nature and powerful attacks. Originally evolving from the seemingly weak and defenseless Magikarp, Gyarados represents a dramatic transformation in strength and appearance, which is vividly reflected in its serpentine dragon-like body and aggressive demeanor. Known for its rampage capabilities, Gyarados possesses a diverse moveset that can be tailored to both offensive and defensive strategies, making it a versatile combatant in battles.

Mega Gyarados, introduced in Pokémon X and Y through Mega Evolution and returning now to Pokémon GO, shifts from its original Water/Flying typing to Water/Dark. This transformation not only enhances its physical appearance, making it even more intimidating with added spikes and a darker color palette, but it also significantly boosts its stats, particularly its Attack and Defense. The addition of the Dark type provides a strategic advantage, offering new resistances and move opportunities, further increasing its viability in competitive play. Mega Gyarados becomes a more formidable foe with enhanced ferocity and resilience, making it a notable choice for trainers looking for a powerhouse in their lineup.

Mega Gyarados Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday , May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Begins , Local Time Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Local Time Typing: Water/Dark

Water/Dark Weather Boost: Windy or Rainy (Increases CP and Level)

Mega Gyarados CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1855-1937 CP 1937 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2319-2422 CP 2422 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Waterfall Water Hydro Pump Water Bite Dark Outrage Dragon Dragon Breath (Event) Dragon Crunch Dark Dragon Tail (Elite TM) Dragon Twister Dragon -- -- Dragon Pulse (Elite TM) Dragon -- -- Aqua Tail (Elite TM) Water -- -- Frustration (Shadow) Normal -- -- Return (Purified) Normal

Mega Gyarados Weaknesses

Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to:

Electric

Grass

Fighting

Bug

Fairy

Due to it's new typing, we have several ways to counter Mega Gyarados!

Mega Gyarados Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results (although you probably won't need this many, even if your Pokémon aren't great)



Recommended Mega Gyarados Counters

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Hawlucha Low Kick Flying Press Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Keldeo (Ordinary or not) Low Kick Sacred Sword Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Latios (Mega) Dragon Breath Solar Beam Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Groudon (Primal) Mud Shot Solar Beam Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Thunderbolt

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Mega Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Mega Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Mega Ampharos Volt Switch Zap Cannon Mega Beedrill Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega Lopunny Double Kick Leaf Blade Mega Alakazam Counter Dazzling Gleam Mega Abomasnow Leafage Energy Ball

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.