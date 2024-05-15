Quick Links

  • Mega Gyarados shifts to Water/Dark from Water/Flying, enhancing stats and resistances for a more robust battle performance.
  • Mega Gyarados Raid starts May 16, with a CP range of 1855-2422 and associated weaknesses include Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, Fairy.
  • Strategies for battling Mega Gyarados include using Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Hawlucha as standard counters for best results.

Gyarados, a fearsome Water/Flying-type in Pokémon GO, is notorious for its destructive nature and powerful attacks. Originally evolving from the seemingly weak and defenseless Magikarp, Gyarados represents a dramatic transformation in strength and appearance, which is vividly reflected in its serpentine dragon-like body and aggressive demeanor. Known for its rampage capabilities, Gyarados possesses a diverse moveset that can be tailored to both offensive and defensive strategies, making it a versatile combatant in battles.

Mega Gyarados, introduced in Pokémon X and Y through Mega Evolution and returning now to Pokémon GO, shifts from its original Water/Flying typing to Water/Dark. This transformation not only enhances its physical appearance, making it even more intimidating with added spikes and a darker color palette, but it also significantly boosts its stats, particularly its Attack and Defense. The addition of the Dark type provides a strategic advantage, offering new resistances and move opportunities, further increasing its viability in competitive play. Mega Gyarados becomes a more formidable foe with enhanced ferocity and resilience, making it a notable choice for trainers looking for a powerhouse in their lineup.

Mega Gyarados Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Water/Dark
  • Weather Boost: Windy or Rainy (Increases CP and Level)
Mega Gyarados CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1855-1937 CP

1937 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2319-2422 CP

2422 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Waterfall

Water

Hydro Pump

Water

Bite

Dark

Outrage

Dragon

Dragon Breath (Event)

Dragon

Crunch

Dark

Dragon Tail (Elite TM)

Dragon

Twister

Dragon

--

--

Dragon Pulse (Elite TM)

Dragon

--

--

Aqua Tail (Elite TM)

Water

--

--

Frustration (Shadow)

Normal

--

--

Return (Purified)

Normal

Mega Gyarados Weaknesses

Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to:

  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Fighting
  • Bug
  • Fairy

Due to it's new typing, we have several ways to counter Mega Gyarados!

Mega Gyarados Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results (although you probably won't need this many, even if your Pokémon aren't great)

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Lucario

Counter

Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Hawlucha

Low Kick

Flying Press

Machamp

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Sceptile

Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Volcarona

Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Breloom

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Electivire

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Kartana

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Keldeo (Ordinary or not)

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Terrakion

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Latios (Mega)

Dragon Breath

Solar Beam

Xurkitree

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Zekrom

Charge Beam

Wild Charge

Groudon (Primal)

Mud Shot

Solar Beam

Zarude

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Thundurus (Therian)

Volt Switch

Thunderbolt

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Gardevoir

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Mega Blaziken

Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Sceptile

Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Mega Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Mega Manectric

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Mega Pinsir

Bug Bite

X-Scissor

Mega Scizor

Fury Cutter

X-Scissor

Mega Ampharos

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Mega Beedrill

Bug Bite

X-Scissor

Mega Lopunny

Double Kick

Leaf Blade

Mega Alakazam

Counter

Dazzling Gleam

Mega Abomasnow

Leafage

Energy Ball

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
