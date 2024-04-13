Key Takeaways Mega Heracross debuts on April 13 at 10 PM, have at least 3 trainers for efficient battles.

Focus on Flying-type Pokemon due to Heracross's Bug and Fighting typing weakness.

Consider using Shadow Pokemon for extra damage during the Mega Heracross raid.

Trainers, Mega Heracross will soon make its debut in our mega raid rotation! It will be available starting Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 10:00 PM Local Time.

Since Mega Heracross is new to us in Pokémon GO, we do not know what CP ranges it will be. Play it safe when you're picking your teams, and assume that the toughest Heracross you can come across will be around 2000 CP.

Heracross is available in both shiny and regular variations. Here is what it looks like in its Mega form:

Typing

Mega Heracross is a blend of Bug and Fighting types, which gives it weaknesses to the following types of Pokemon moves:

Flying

Fairy

Psychic

Fire

When we design our teams, we will focus mostly on flying-type Pokemon, as Heracross will take much more damage from Flying moves than from any of the others in the list above.

Boosts

Mega Heracross will be weather boosted by Rainy or Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Mega Heracross should not be extremely strong, since it's just a Mega raid, and you can probably duo it with a friend if you both have best-in-slot counters for these raids. We recommend going with at least 3 Trainers, just to keep things efficient. However, if none of your friends have terrific counters for Mega Heracross, consider going out with 5 friends or more. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Braviary (regular and Hisuian) with Air Slash and Fly

Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Scyther with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Enamorus (Incarnate or Therian) with Fairy Wind and Fly

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Tornadus (Therian) with Gust and Bleakwind Storm

Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Ho-oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Articuno (Galarian) with Psycho Cut and Brave Bird

Tornadus (Incarnate) with Air Slash and Hurricane

Mega

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn