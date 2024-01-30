Key Takeaways Mega Latios and Mega Latias are back in raids, so make sure to catch them now or wait another year.

They will be available from January 31 to February 15, with special Raid Hours on specific dates.

Prepare for these tough raids by building powerful teams and taking advantage of Party Play bonuses.

Closing out our January raid season, Niantic gives us a little treat with the return of two of the toughest Pokémon you can battle in the game – Mega Latios and Mega Latias. These Pokémon are 6-star raids, the highest tier of difficulty that we have seen in a long while.

These two were last part of the raid rotation back in March 2023, so make sure you get your hands on yours as soon as you can, or you may have to wait another year to get yours.

These two will be available in the Raid rotation for a good while! They will become available from Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. They will also have special Raid Hours on the following dates:

Mega Latias – January 31 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Mega Latios – February 7 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Mega Latias can be encountered at the following CP Ranges:

Level 20: 1921-2006

Level 25 with weather boost: 2402-2507

Mega Latios can be encountered at these CP Ranges:

Level 20: 2090-2178

Level 25 with weather boost: 2613-2723

This, unfortunately, means that there is a clear winner with regard to which Pokémon you want to focus on catching if your intent is to get the strongest possible Pokémon of the two.

These Pokémon will be released in both their regular and shiny forms. If you’re lucky, you may be able to catch one! Here’s what they look like:

Close

Latios is the one with red eyes, and Latias has gold eyes.

Typing

Mega Latios and Mega Latias are both Dragon- and Psychic-Type Pokémon, which is why we have put them together in a single guide. They are both weak to Fairy-, Dragon-, Ice-, Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-Type attacks. Their only nominal differences are their movesets.

Both Pokémon can know the following:

Zen Headbutt (Fast Attack)

Dragon Breath (Fast Attack)

Psychic (Charged Attack).

Meanwhile, only Latias can learn these moves:

Charm (Fast Attack)

Thunder (Charged Attack)

Outrage (Charged Attack)

Secondly, only Latios can learn these moves:

Dragon Claw (Charged Attack)

Solar Beam (Charged Attack)

When you face off against Latias, you may want to take care not to have a Dragon-Type frontrunner due to that she may have Charm, which will absolutely murder your Dragons. Luckily for us, their massive pool of vulnerabilities gives us a lot to work with outside of Dragon-Types.

Boosts

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are both Dragon- and Psychic-Types, and are therefore both boosted by Windy weather.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are exceptionally tough Pokémon with a raid boss CP of over 80000. They are great Pokémon to have in your arsenal, and if you can, I highly recommend that you tackle these raids with a big group of Trainers with decent Pokémon to raid with. These Raids will be extremely difficult in lower level squads, or with squads of less than 6 Trainers. We recommend at least 10 Trainers in your party for the sake of safely conquering these raids.

You will absolutely want to take advantage of your Party Play bonuses as much as you can for these raids, especially if you have less than 10 Trainers in your team. Otherwise, the best way to prepare will be to build powerful teams. For these raids, at least, the Pokémon you can use for either fight are largely similar and the only time you will want to swap is when Latias knows Charm.

Recommended Teams

Since there is only one instance you would not want to take Dragon-Types with you for these raids (Latias with Charm), Dragons will still be heavily featured in these lists. To compensate for this, these lists will be a touch longer than our usual ones to feature as many Pokémon as possible.

Additionally, although it is not mentioned in this list, Shadow Pokémon have an increased damage than their normal counterparts. For the purposes of making your teams, assume that the Shadow variation of these Pokémon will always be better than the normal ones – even if the normal ones have great IVs.

Normal

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with and Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with and Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Brutal Swing

with and Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

with and Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with and Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

with and Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

with and Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with and Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with and Darmanitan (Galarian) with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

with and Exeggutor (Alola) with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

with and Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with and Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

with and Avalugg (Hisuian) with Blizzard and Powder Snow

with and Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

with and Florges with Disarming Voice and Moonblast

Legendary

Mega Latios/Latias with Dragon Breath or Charm and Dragon Claw (make ‘em taste their own medicine)

with and (make ‘em taste their own medicine) Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

with and Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

with and Rayquaza (including Mega Rayquaza) with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

with and Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

with and Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

with and Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

with and Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

with and Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

with and Groudon (Primal) with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

with and Zacian (Hero or not) with Snarl and Play Rough

with and Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

with and Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

with and Xerneas with Tackle and Moonblast

Mega

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

with and Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with and Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with and Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with and Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with and Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw

with and Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

with and Mega X Charizard with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

with and Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

with and Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

with and Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Personally, I recommend mixing and matching these teams with the other Trainers you have in your Party for the most diverse spread of Types and movesets you can get. The only thing you would want to keep in mind about that is you will need to read up on which Mega Pokémon boost which damage Types, and play around with your party accordingly.

Don’t be too intimidated by the big numbers, Trainers. With some time and preparation – maybe a touch of Fast or Charged TMs here and there – you will blaze through these raids and catch a couple Latios or Latias for yourselves. The difficulty of these raids goes down a ton when you have a plan. Good luck out there, Trainers, and happy catching!