Key Takeaways Pidgeot can Mega Evolve but needs Mega Energy to do so, best saved for high IV Pidgeots.

Mega Pidgeot is a Windy/Partly Cloudy type with specific CP ranges and moves.

Defeat Mega Pidgeot in raids to earn Mega Energy; use strong counters to ensure success.

Pidgeot is one of the OG birds of Pokémon, as well as specifically of Pokémon GO, making its first appearance in the franchise all the way back in Generation 1. It is the third and final evolution of Pidgey, and is capable (obviously) of going one stop further and being Mega Evolved! Pidgeot is avian and with that, it brings all the birdlike appendages you can think of - large wings, sharp talons, a beak, plumage, so on. Its Mega Evolved form gives it a Super Saiyan hair makeover, as well as nearly doubling its size and lengthening its wings. Its wing tips and tail feathers also become blue when it is Mega Evolved and, if I do say so myself, it looks exactly as you'd want it to for being the Mega Evolution of Pidgeot.

You cannot catch Pidgeot in its Mega Evolved form. Instead, when you encounter it in the Mega raid rotation, you will be able to catch the regular form of Pidgeot. By beating Mega Pidgeot during the raids, you will be rewarded with Mega Energy, which you can later use to Mega Evolve a Pidgeot of your choosing. I recommend holding on to your Mega Energy for a Pidgeot with fantastic IVs, as Mega Pidgeot is a great Pokémon to have in your arsenal, so you may as well ensure you have a good one to fall back on.

Pidgeot can be captured in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like in both of its forms, whilst Mega Evolved. The shiny one has the more yellowy-golden tint to its plumage, and no red accents to speak of. Tragically.

Mega Pidgeot Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time

Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Typing: Normal/Flying

Weather Boost: Windy/Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)

Mega Pidgeot CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1151-1216 CP 1216 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 1439-1521 CP 1521 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Air Slash Flying Hurricane Flying Steel Wing Steel Aerial Ace Flying -- -- Brave Bird Flying -- -- -- --

Mega Pidgeot Weaknesses

Mega Pidgeot is vulnerable to:

Electric

Rock

This raid will not be too difficult to accomplish even without a strong set of Pokémon that know these types of moves, if you have friends. Don't worry too much about being best-in-slot here and just go out and have some fun with what you've got.

Mega Pidgeot Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 2-3 Trainers with strong counters 3+ Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Mega Pidgeot Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Golem (Alola Shadow) Rollout Wild Charge Luxray Smack Down Stone Edge Aggron Smack Down Meteor Beam Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Avalanche

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Diancie (Mega) Rock Throw Rock Slide Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Rayquaza (Mega) Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Wildbolt Storm Mewtwo Psycho Cut Thunderbolt Necrozma (Dusk Mane) Psycho Cut Sunsteel Strike

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Mega Ampharos Volt Switch Zap Cannon

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.

Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.