Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Pidgeot can Mega Evolve but needs Mega Energy to do so, best saved for high IV Pidgeots.
- Mega Pidgeot is a Windy/Partly Cloudy type with specific CP ranges and moves.
- Defeat Mega Pidgeot in raids to earn Mega Energy; use strong counters to ensure success.
Pidgeot is one of the OG birds of Pokémon, as well as specifically of Pokémon GO, making its first appearance in the franchise all the way back in Generation 1. It is the third and final evolution of Pidgey, and is capable (obviously) of going one stop further and being Mega Evolved! Pidgeot is avian and with that, it brings all the birdlike appendages you can think of - large wings, sharp talons, a beak, plumage, so on. Its Mega Evolved form gives it a Super Saiyan hair makeover, as well as nearly doubling its size and lengthening its wings. Its wing tips and tail feathers also become blue when it is Mega Evolved and, if I do say so myself, it looks exactly as you'd want it to for being the Mega Evolution of Pidgeot.
You cannot catch Pidgeot in its Mega Evolved form. Instead, when you encounter it in the Mega raid rotation, you will be able to catch the regular form of Pidgeot. By beating Mega Pidgeot during the raids, you will be rewarded with Mega Energy, which you can later use to Mega Evolve a Pidgeot of your choosing. I recommend holding on to your Mega Energy for a Pidgeot with fantastic IVs, as Mega Pidgeot is a great Pokémon to have in your arsenal, so you may as well ensure you have a good one to fall back on.
Pidgeot can be captured in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like in both of its forms, whilst Mega Evolved. The shiny one has the more yellowy-golden tint to its plumage, and no red accents to speak of. Tragically.
Mega Pidgeot Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
- Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Normal/Flying
- Weather Boost: Windy/Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)
Mega Pidgeot CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1151-1216 CP
|
1216 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
1439-1521 CP
|
1521 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Air Slash
|
Flying
|
Hurricane
|
Flying
|
Steel Wing
|
Steel
|
Aerial Ace
|
Flying
|
--
|
--
|
Brave Bird
|
Flying
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
Mega Pidgeot Weaknesses
Mega Pidgeot is vulnerable to:
- Electric
- Rock
Mega Pidgeot Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 2-3 Trainers with strong counters
- 3+ Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Mega Pidgeot Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Rampardos
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Slide
|
Rhyperior
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Wrecker
|
Magnezone
|
Spark
|
Wild Charge
|
Electivire
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Mamoswine
|
Powder Snow
|
Avalanche
|
Golem (Alola Shadow)
|
Rollout
|
Wild Charge
|
Luxray
|
Smack Down
|
Stone Edge
|
Aggron
|
Smack Down
|
Meteor Beam
|
Weavile
|
Ice Shard
|
Avalanche
|
Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)
|
Ice Fang
|
Avalanche
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Diancie (Mega)
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Raikou
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Xurkitree
|
Thunder Shock
|
Discharge
|
Rayquaza (Mega)
|
Dragon Tail
|
Dragon Ascent
|
Zapdos
|
Thunder Shock
|
Thunderbolt
|
Zekrom
|
Charge Beam
|
Fusion Bolt
|
Thundurus (Therian)
|
Volt Switch
|
Wildbolt Storm
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Thunderbolt
|
Necrozma (Dusk Mane)
|
Psycho Cut
|
Sunsteel Strike
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Tyranitar
|
Smack Down
|
Stone Edge
|
Mega Manectric
|
Thunder Fang
|
Wild Charge
|
Mega Aerodactyl
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Mega Ampharos
|
Volt Switch
|
Zap Cannon
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.