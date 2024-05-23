Quick Links

  • Pidgeot can Mega Evolve but needs Mega Energy to do so, best saved for high IV Pidgeots.
  • Mega Pidgeot is a Windy/Partly Cloudy type with specific CP ranges and moves.
  • Defeat Mega Pidgeot in raids to earn Mega Energy; use strong counters to ensure success.

Pidgeot is one of the OG birds of Pokémon, as well as specifically of Pokémon GO, making its first appearance in the franchise all the way back in Generation 1. It is the third and final evolution of Pidgey, and is capable (obviously) of going one stop further and being Mega Evolved! Pidgeot is avian and with that, it brings all the birdlike appendages you can think of - large wings, sharp talons, a beak, plumage, so on. Its Mega Evolved form gives it a Super Saiyan hair makeover, as well as nearly doubling its size and lengthening its wings. Its wing tips and tail feathers also become blue when it is Mega Evolved and, if I do say so myself, it looks exactly as you'd want it to for being the Mega Evolution of Pidgeot.

You cannot catch Pidgeot in its Mega Evolved form. Instead, when you encounter it in the Mega raid rotation, you will be able to catch the regular form of Pidgeot. By beating Mega Pidgeot during the raids, you will be rewarded with Mega Energy, which you can later use to Mega Evolve a Pidgeot of your choosing. I recommend holding on to your Mega Energy for a Pidgeot with fantastic IVs, as Mega Pidgeot is a great Pokémon to have in your arsenal, so you may as well ensure you have a good one to fall back on.

Pidgeot can be captured in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like in both of its forms, whilst Mega Evolved. The shiny one has the more yellowy-golden tint to its plumage, and no red accents to speak of. Tragically.

Mega Pidgeot Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Normal/Flying
  • Weather Boost: Windy/Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)

Mega Pidgeot CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1151-1216 CP

1216 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

1439-1521 CP

1521 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Air Slash

Flying

Hurricane

Flying

Steel Wing

Steel

Aerial Ace

Flying

Brave Bird

Flying

Mega Pidgeot Weaknesses

Mega Pidgeot is vulnerable to:

  • Electric
  • Rock
This raid will not be too difficult to accomplish even without a strong set of Pokémon that know these types of moves, if you have friends. Don't worry too much about being best-in-slot here and just go out and have some fun with what you've got.

Mega Pidgeot Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 2-3 Trainers with strong counters
    • 3+ Trainers for more consistent results

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Rampardos

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Rhyperior

Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Magnezone

Spark

Wild Charge

Electivire

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Mamoswine

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Golem (Alola Shadow)

Rollout

Wild Charge

Luxray

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Aggron

Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Weavile

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Diancie (Mega)

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Raikou

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Xurkitree

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Rayquaza (Mega)

Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Zapdos

Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

Zekrom

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Thundurus (Therian)

Volt Switch

Wildbolt Storm

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Thunderbolt

Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

Psycho Cut

Sunsteel Strike

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Tyranitar

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Mega Manectric

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Mega Ampharos

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
