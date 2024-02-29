Key Takeaways Mega Sceptile can be caught at 1500-1969 CP; aim for the shiny for a cool teal variant.

Build teams with Ice moves, exploit weaknesses to Bug, Poison, Flying, and Fairy types.

Mega Sceptile can be soloed, but easier with 2-3 trainers; invite friends for faster raid completion.

A personal favourite of mine, Mega Sceptile will be returning to Mega Raids from Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Just like all Mega Raid bosses, Mega Sceptile should be handled with care. This raid guide will teach you exactly what you need to do in order to take it down!

Mega Sceptile can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1500-1575 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1867-1969CP

Mega Sceptile can be caught in both shiny and normal variations - and I highly recommend farming for the shiny. Its shiny is a super cool teal colour. Check out both of its variations:

Typing

Mega Sceptile is a Grass- and Dragon-type Pokemon! This gives it weaknesses to Bug, Poison, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, and especially Ice-type moves. If you can, you should focus on building your teams up with Ice movesets as much as possible - it will make quick work of this guy.

Boosts

On account of its typing, Mega Sceptile is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Mega Sceptile, if you build your parties correctly, can be soloed. However, it's going to be a massive pain to do so. We recommend that you tackle Mega Sceptile with at least 2-3 Trainers to make the raids go by quickly. If your friends do not have high-level counters, you can get away with 3-4 Trainers pretty easily. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Glaceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Legendary

Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Mega

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor