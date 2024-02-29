Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Mega Sceptile can be caught at 1500-1969 CP; aim for the shiny for a cool teal variant.
- Build teams with Ice moves, exploit weaknesses to Bug, Poison, Flying, and Fairy types.
- Mega Sceptile can be soloed, but easier with 2-3 trainers; invite friends for faster raid completion.
Welcome, Trainers!
A personal favourite of mine, Mega Sceptile will be returning to Mega Raids from Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Just like all Mega Raid bosses, Mega Sceptile should be handled with care. This raid guide will teach you exactly what you need to do in order to take it down!
Mega Sceptile can be caught at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1500-1575 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 1867-1969CP
Mega Sceptile can be caught in both shiny and normal variations - and I highly recommend farming for the shiny. Its shiny is a super cool teal colour. Check out both of its variations:
Typing
Mega Sceptile is a Grass- and Dragon-type Pokemon! This gives it weaknesses to Bug, Poison, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, and especially Ice-type moves. If you can, you should focus on building your teams up with Ice movesets as much as possible - it will make quick work of this guy.
Boosts
On account of its typing, Mega Sceptile is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
Mega Sceptile, if you build your parties correctly, can be soloed. However, it's going to be a massive pain to do so. We recommend that you tackle Mega Sceptile with at least 2-3 Trainers to make the raids go by quickly. If your friends do not have high-level counters, you can get away with 3-4 Trainers pretty easily. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Party
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche
Legendary
- Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
- Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
Mega
- Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor