Hello, Trainers!

Flying right over my head this time around is the Mega Steelix raid! You may have already noticed this guy around already. It entered into the Mega raid rotation on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and will last until Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Steelix has not been with us since last January, so it’s nice to see it back to end off our January raiding season. Keep in mind, you do not have to Mega-Evolve the Steelix that you catch during this event to get a Mega Steelix. If you have an Onyx or a Steelix in your inventory that you would prefer to Mega-evolve instead, you can! Just be sure to save up enough Mega energy by doing these raids. It will cost you 200 Mega Energy to evolve Steelix into Mega Steelix, and 40 Mega Energy for subsequent Mega Evolutions.

Unfortunately, Mega Steelix will not help us too much with the current Raid rotations – Landorus and Shadow Ho-oh would probably decimate this guy. That said, Mega Steelix is a great addition to your Pokémon roster, especially if you do not have too many Mega Pokémon to work with.

It can be encountered at the following CP Ranges:

Level 20: 2010-2097 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2512-2622 CP

Mega Steelix is one of the better-looking Mega evolutions out there. It will be available in both regular and shiny forms, as Steelix’s shiny form is already in the game. This is what Mega Steelix looks like in all its glory:

This raid should not be too difficult, so let’s get right into it.

Typing

Mega Steelix’s Typing is kind of funny, and let me show you why. Steelix is a Ground- and Steel-Type Pokemon, which gives it a slew of vulnerabilities which include: Fire, Water, Fighting, and Ground. Steelix is weak to one of its own Typings. Luckily, though, that means that our Landorus raids gives us a Pokemon we can use against Steelix effectively. This also means we have a ton of options available to us in terms of team-building.

If you can, try to find one that knows Iron Tail and Earthquake, as this moveset has the highest total DPS of all his other movesets. It’s also the best for PvP, if you want to use it in PvP.

Boosts

Steelix’s Typing gives it a host of resistances to keep in mind. These include normal resistances to the following: Normal, Flying, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Rock, Electric, Poison. It is exceptionally tanky except to its specific weaknesses!

Steelix is weather-boosted during both Sunny and Snowy weather conditions. If you want to take it on during these conditions, you will net yourself a strong Steelix!

We recommend that you take Mega Steelix on with a team of at least 3 Trainers, with powerful Pokémon. If your Trainer friends do not have very strong Pokémon to use here, you should tackle these raids with at least 5 Trainers. More than that should be unnecessary, but the more people you have, the faster you will take Steelix down.

Make sure to take advantage of the Party Play bonuses! Party Play is basically free, especially if you are already friends with the people you are raiding with. The boost to Charge Attack damage is invaluable and really helps these raids go by quickly so you should absolutely take advantage. There is no reason not to!

Recommended Teams

Due to its Typing, we have a host of Pokémon that will be strong against Mega Steelix. These raids are not too difficult, but Mega Steelix is an extremely bulky Pokémon. It has an exceptional Defensive stat pool, and its Attack stat is also decently high, so keep that in mind while designing your team. You will probably want to pick tankier Pokémon in general, with average to higher Attack stats.

Normal

Keep in mind that any of these Pokemon in this list will be better if they are Shadow Pokemon. If you have the Shadow variation of any of these, use them instead of the regular form, as you will get a significant increase in damage that will help you take Mega Steelix down quickly.

Blaziken with Counter or Fire Spin and Blast Burn or Focus Blast

with and Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with and Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

with and Charizard with Ember or Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Overheat, Fire Blast, or Flamethrower

with and Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) with Ice Fang and Overheat

with and Darmanitan with Incinerate and Overheat

with and Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with and Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

with and Garchomp with Mud Shot or Earthquake

with or Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

with and Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

with and Machamp with Counter or Karate Chop and Close Combat, Cross Chop, Dynamic Punch, or Submission

with and Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

with and Urshifu (Single or Rapid Strike) with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with and Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat

Legendary

Luckily, a lot of these Pokémon have been in the raid rotation within the last month. You may have a Reshiram, Terrakion, Pheromosa, and Landorus already – which gives you a head start compared to other Trainers who may not have any of these Pokémon.

Keldeo (Ordinary or Resolute) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake*

with and Moltres (Shadow) with Fire Spin and Fire Blast, Heat Wave, or Overheat

with and Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast or Close Combat

with and Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Blast, Earthquake, or Precipice Blades

with and Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump or Origin Pulse

with and Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare or Overheat

with and Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Zacian (Crowned Sword) with Fire Fang and Close Combat

Therian Landorus is in the current 5-star raid rotation! If you can get your hands on a Landorus, it is a great Pokémon to use for these raids. Therian Landorus is a great Pokémon in general, and will be relevant in the meta for the foreseeable future.

Starting Saturday, January 26th and going until the evening of Sunday, January 27th, will be the Shadow Ho-oh raid. This Pokemon will also do very well against Mega Steelix with any of its Fire-Type moves. The reason why I did not list it above is because it has not been in the rotation in a long time, so newer Trainers may not have it.

Mega

If you do not have all of these Pokémon in Mega form, that’s okay. These Pokémon tend to do best in Mega form, but they will still perform well in these raids even if they are not Mega Evolved. The most important thing is to make sure that their movesets are best-in-slot against Mega Steelix. Here are some of the Pokémon you can work with:

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot or Water Gun and Earthquake or Hydro Cannon

with and Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with and Mega Charizard with Ember or Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Overheat, Fire Blast, or Flamethrower

with and Mega Blaziken with Counter or Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Blaze Kick, Focus Blast, or Overheat

with and Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with and Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

with and Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Good luck out there, Trainers!