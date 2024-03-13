Key Takeaways Mega Tyranitar is a strong Pokemon available during Regice raids from March 14-21, 2024.

Mega Tyranitar is weak to Fighting-type moves but benefits from Foggy and Cloudy weather conditions.

To defeat Mega Tyranitar, gather 3-4 trainers with high-level counters or 6-7 if lacking strong options. Remember to use Party Play for extra damage.

Welcome, Trainers!

Mega Tyranitar is a fan-favourite and a frequent pick in raiding teams - it's a very strong Pokemon! It will be available at the same time as the Regice raid encounters, which will be from Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 am local time.

You will be able to catch Mega Tyranitar at the following CP levels (with perfect IVs):

Level 20: 2191 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2739 CP

Tyranitar is available in both shiny and non-shiny forms. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Mega Tyranitar is a Rock- and Dark-Type Pokémon, which give us a lot to work with. However, it will be much weaker to Fighting-type Pokémon moves than any of its other weaknesses, which are as follows: Bug, Fairy, Water, Ground, Steel, and Grass. Fighting-type will be our bread and butter when it comes to party composition, but you have a lot to work with if you do not have many strong Fighting-types.

Boosts

Mega Tyranitar, given its typing, will be weather boosted by Foggy and Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

As far as we can tell, Mega Tyranitar cannot be duoed just yet. We recommend you go out with a team of at least 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters (best in slot, preferably) in order to defeat Tapu Koko. If you or your friends do not have powerful counters just yet, then you should consider at least 6-7 Trainers instead. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommend Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Hawlucha with Low Kick and Flying Press

Poliwrath with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat

Decidueye (Hisuian) with Magical Leaf and Aura Sphere

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Legendary

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo (Ordinary and otherwise) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower

Zapdos (Galarian) with Counter and Close Combat

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Mega

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast