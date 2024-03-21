Key Takeaways Mega Venusaur available from March 21 to April 4, 2024 for mega raids.

Counter with Psychic and Fire-type Pokemon; watch out for weather boosts.

Consider raiding with at least 3 friends for efficiency; use recommended party with Shadow Pokemon for extra damage.

Hello, Trainers!

Mega Venusaur, one of the first ever mega raid bosses in Pokémon GO, returns to our mega raid rotation soon! It will be available from Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, April 4, at 10:00 am local time.

You will be able to catch Venusaur at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1480 – 1554 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1851 – 1943 CP

Venusaur is available in both shiny and regular variations. Here is what it looks like in its Mega form:

Typing

Mega Venusaur is a Poison and Grass-type Pokémon that is best countered by Psychic and Fire-type Pokémon with movesets of the same types. This leaves us with a small handful of Pokemon that are easy for beginners to get and a huge number of Legendaries that can totally decimate this Pokémon.

Boosts

Mega Venusaur will be weather boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Mega Venusaur is not extremely strong, and you can probably duo it with a friend if you both have best-in-slot counters for these raids. We recommend going with at least 3 Trainers, just to keep things efficient. However, if none of your friends have terrific counters for Mega Venusaur, consider going out with 5 friends or more. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Metagross with Zen Heabutt and Psychic

Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Latios (Mega) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Latias (Mega) with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Ho-oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Mega

Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic