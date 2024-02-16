Key Takeaways Palkia is a Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon GO for the Sinnoh event, with higher stats and CP in its Origin Forme.

Palkia is weak to Dragon- and Fairy-type moves but resistant to Steel-, Fire-, and Water-type moves.

Recommended Pokémon to use against Palkia include Garchomp, Salamence, Dragonite, Gardevoir, and Mega Garchomp or Mega Salamence.

Welcome, Trainers!

Palkia is a Sinnoh Legendary Pokémon said to govern the distortions of space. It is considered a deity in Sinnoh-region mythology, and a half-decent Pokémon to have in your roster in general.

Palkia is a 5-star raid and will be available in Pokémon GO for the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global event February 24-25 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time both days. It will also be available at the Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles event, starting Saturday, February 17 at 12:00 pm EST and ending at Saturday, February 17 at 8:00 pm EST, but only on site. It is unclear whether you can remote raid in to the Los Angeles raids.

Just as with Dialga, Palkia will be released alongside its Origin Forme. We can assume that the Origin Forme of Palkia will be a beefed up version with higher stats and CP.

You can catch Palkia at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2190 - 2280 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2737-2850 CP

Palkia will be released in both normal and shiny variations, as well as its Origin Forme. Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Palkia is a Water- and Dragon-type Pokémon, which gives it weakness to Dragon- and Fairy-type moves. It is resistant to Steel-, Fire-, and Water-type moves, so Palkia will be a little easier to manage than Dialga will be with its laundry list of resistances.

Boosts

Due to its typing, Palkia is boosted by Rain and Windy weather conditions. If you catch one during these weather conditions, it will be a higher level catch. However, given that these conditions also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Palkia will be pretty tanky, and it has few weaknesses to work with. If you have a high-level team and high-level Trainer friends, you should take these raids on with at least 3 Trainers. This is a nice number for tackling these raids quickly and efficiently. If your counters are not high-level and your friends also do not have great counters, consider taking 6-7 Trainers along instead. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

Unlike its Temporal counterpart, Palkia has most of the typical weaknesses that the Dragon type is known for with the exception of Ice. Thankfully, this gives us a bunch of powerful Dragon and Fairy type Pokémon to work with, and hopefully that translates to easier raid clears.

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Baxcalibur with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Exeggutor (Alolan) with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rampardos with Smack Down and Outrage

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Latios (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Latias (Mega) with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Groudon (Primal) with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw

Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam