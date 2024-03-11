Key Takeaways Understanding Pokémon Types is crucial for battles. Use strengths and weaknesses to your advantage.

Type matchups reduce damage taken and increase damage dealt. Balancing your team is key.

Dual-type Pokémon offer strategic advantages with complex vulnerabilities and resistances.

Welcome, Trainers!

Understanding Pokémon Types in Pokémon GO is crucial for both new and veteran trainers. The game features 18 different types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Knowing these can help you choose the right Pokémon for battles, be it in Gyms, Raids, or against other trainers. Here's a comprehensive guide on Pokémon Types, including vulnerabilities, resistances, and damage multipliers.

1. Normal Type

Vulnerabilities: Fighting (1.6x damage received)

Fighting (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Ghost (0x damage received)

Ghost (0x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Snorlax, Blissey, Pidgeot

2. Fire Type

Vulnerabilities: Water, Ground, Rock (1.6x damage received)

Water, Ground, Rock (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received)

Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Charizard, Arcanine, Entei

3. Water Type

Vulnerabilities: Electric, Grass (1.6x damage received)

Electric, Grass (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Fire, Water, Ice, Steel (0.625x damage received)

Fire, Water, Ice, Steel (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Vaporeon, Gyarados, Kyogre

4. Electric Type

Vulnerabilities: Ground (1.6x damage received)

Ground (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Electric, Flying, Steel (0.625x damage received)

Electric, Flying, Steel (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Jolteon, Raikou, Zapdos

5. Grass Type

Vulnerabilities: Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug (1.6x damage received)

Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Water, Electric, Grass, Ground (0.625x damage received)

Water, Electric, Grass, Ground (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Venusaur, Exeggutor, Celebi

6. Ice Type

Vulnerabilities: Fire, Fighting, Rock, Steel (1.6x damage received)

Fire, Fighting, Rock, Steel (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Ice (0.625x damage received)

Ice (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Articuno, Lapras, Glaceon

7. Fighting Type

Vulnerabilities: Flying, Psychic, Fairy (1.6x damage received)

Flying, Psychic, Fairy (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Bug, Rock, Dark (0.625x damage received)

Bug, Rock, Dark (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Machamp, Hariyama, Lucario

8. Poison Type

Vulnerabilities: Ground, Psychic (1.6x damage received)

Ground, Psychic (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy (0.625x damage received)

Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Muk, Gengar, Roserade

9. Ground Type

Vulnerabilities: Water, Grass, Ice (1.6x damage received)

Water, Grass, Ice (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric (0x damage received from Electric)

Poison, Rock, Electric (0x damage received from Electric) Notable Pokémon: Groudon, Rhydon, Golem

10. Flying Type

Vulnerabilities: Electric, Ice, Rock (1.6x damage received)

Electric, Ice, Rock (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Bug, Ground (0x damage received from Ground)

Grass, Fighting, Bug, Ground (0x damage received from Ground) Notable Pokémon: Pidgeot, Dragonite, Rayquaza

11. Psychic Type

Vulnerabilities: Bug, Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received)

Bug, Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Fighting, Psychic (0.625x damage received)

Fighting, Psychic (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Mewtwo, Alakazam, Espeon

12. Bug Type

Vulnerabilities: Fire, Flying, Rock (1.6x damage received)

Fire, Flying, Rock (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Ground (0.625x damage received)

Grass, Fighting, Ground (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Scizor, Heracross, Pinsir

13. Rock Type

Vulnerabilities: Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel (1.6x damage received)

Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying (0.625x damage received)

Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Terrakion

14. Ghost Type

Vulnerabilities: Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received)

Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Normal (0x damage received), Fighting (0x damage received), Poison, Bug (0.625x damage received)

Normal (0x damage received), Fighting (0x damage received), Poison, Bug (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Gengar, Mismagius, Giratina

15. Dragon Type

Vulnerabilities: Ice, Dragon, Fairy (1.6x damage received)

Ice, Dragon, Fairy (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Fire, Water, Electric, Grass (0.625x damage received)

Fire, Water, Electric, Grass (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Dragonite, Salamence, Rayquaza

16. Dark Type

Vulnerabilities: Fighting, Bug, Fairy (1.6x damage received)

Fighting, Bug, Fairy (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Psychic (0x damage received), Ghost, Dark (0.625x damage received)

Psychic (0x damage received), Ghost, Dark (0.625x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Tyranitar, Darkrai, Umbreon

17. Steel Type

Vulnerabilities: Fire, Fighting, Ground (1.6x damage received)

Fire, Fighting, Ground (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received), Poison (0x damage received)

Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received), Poison (0x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Metagross, Dialga, Registeel

18. Fairy Type

Vulnerabilities: Poison, Steel (1.6x damage received)

Poison, Steel (1.6x damage received) Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Dark (0.625x damage received), Dragon (0x damage received)

Fighting, Bug, Dark (0.625x damage received), Dragon (0x damage received) Notable Pokémon: Togekiss, Gardevoir, Xerneas

Understanding Type Matchups

Type matchups are essential in Pokémon GO battles. Using a Pokémon with type advantage can significantly reduce the damage received from opponents' attacks while dealing more damage to them. Always consider the type matchups when preparing your team for Gym battles, Raids, or PvP encounters.

Tips for Effective Type Usage

Prepare a Balanced Team: Ensure your team covers a broad range of types to handle various opponents.

Ensure your team covers a broad range of types to handle various opponents. Know Your Enemy: Anticipate common types used by opponents and choose your Pokémon accordingly.

Anticipate common types used by opponents and choose your Pokémon accordingly. Use Dual Types Wisely: Pokémon with two types can have complex vulnerabilities and resistances, use this to your advantage.

Mastering Pokémon types is a journey, but with this guide, you're well-equipped to become a formidable trainer in Pokémon GO. Remember, the key to victory often lies in the strategic use of type matchups.