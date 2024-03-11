Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Understanding Pokémon Types is crucial for battles. Use strengths and weaknesses to your advantage.
- Type matchups reduce damage taken and increase damage dealt. Balancing your team is key.
- Dual-type Pokémon offer strategic advantages with complex vulnerabilities and resistances.
Welcome, Trainers!
Understanding Pokémon Types in Pokémon GO is crucial for both new and veteran trainers. The game features 18 different types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Knowing these can help you choose the right Pokémon for battles, be it in Gyms, Raids, or against other trainers. Here's a comprehensive guide on Pokémon Types, including vulnerabilities, resistances, and damage multipliers.
Pokémon GO: March 2024 ScheduleMarch looks like it's filled to the brim with things to do, so let's get into it.
1. Normal Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fighting (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Ghost (0x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Snorlax, Blissey, Pidgeot
2. Fire Type
- Vulnerabilities: Water, Ground, Rock (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Charizard, Arcanine, Entei
3. Water Type
- Vulnerabilities: Electric, Grass (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Fire, Water, Ice, Steel (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Vaporeon, Gyarados, Kyogre
4. Electric Type
- Vulnerabilities: Ground (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Electric, Flying, Steel (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Jolteon, Raikou, Zapdos
5. Grass Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Water, Electric, Grass, Ground (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Venusaur, Exeggutor, Celebi
6. Ice Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fire, Fighting, Rock, Steel (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Ice (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Articuno, Lapras, Glaceon
7. Fighting Type
- Vulnerabilities: Flying, Psychic, Fairy (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Bug, Rock, Dark (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Machamp, Hariyama, Lucario
8. Poison Type
- Vulnerabilities: Ground, Psychic (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Muk, Gengar, Roserade
9. Ground Type
- Vulnerabilities: Water, Grass, Ice (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric (0x damage received from Electric)
- Notable Pokémon: Groudon, Rhydon, Golem
10. Flying Type
- Vulnerabilities: Electric, Ice, Rock (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Bug, Ground (0x damage received from Ground)
- Notable Pokémon: Pidgeot, Dragonite, Rayquaza
11. Psychic Type
- Vulnerabilities: Bug, Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Fighting, Psychic (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Mewtwo, Alakazam, Espeon
12. Bug Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fire, Flying, Rock (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Grass, Fighting, Ground (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Scizor, Heracross, Pinsir
13. Rock Type
- Vulnerabilities: Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Terrakion
14. Ghost Type
- Vulnerabilities: Ghost, Dark (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Normal (0x damage received), Fighting (0x damage received), Poison, Bug (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Gengar, Mismagius, Giratina
15. Dragon Type
- Vulnerabilities: Ice, Dragon, Fairy (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Fire, Water, Electric, Grass (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Dragonite, Salamence, Rayquaza
16. Dark Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fighting, Bug, Fairy (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Psychic (0x damage received), Ghost, Dark (0.625x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Tyranitar, Darkrai, Umbreon
17. Steel Type
- Vulnerabilities: Fire, Fighting, Ground (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, Fairy (0.625x damage received), Poison (0x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Metagross, Dialga, Registeel
18. Fairy Type
- Vulnerabilities: Poison, Steel (1.6x damage received)
- Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Dark (0.625x damage received), Dragon (0x damage received)
- Notable Pokémon: Togekiss, Gardevoir, Xerneas
Understanding Type Matchups
Type matchups are essential in Pokémon GO battles. Using a Pokémon with type advantage can significantly reduce the damage received from opponents' attacks while dealing more damage to them. Always consider the type matchups when preparing your team for Gym battles, Raids, or PvP encounters.
Tips for Effective Type Usage
- Prepare a Balanced Team: Ensure your team covers a broad range of types to handle various opponents.
- Know Your Enemy: Anticipate common types used by opponents and choose your Pokémon accordingly.
- Use Dual Types Wisely: Pokémon with two types can have complex vulnerabilities and resistances, use this to your advantage.
Mastering Pokémon types is a journey, but with this guide, you're well-equipped to become a formidable trainer in Pokémon GO. Remember, the key to victory often lies in the strategic use of type matchups.