Key Takeaways Porygon Community Day Classic on January 20th will allow players to catch Porygon with the same movesets as the original Community Day event.

Porygon will spawn in large numbers during the three-hour event, increasing chances of finding shinies and hundos.

The event offers bonuses like 3x XP for catching Pokemon and extended duration for Lure Modules and Incenses, as well as themed Field Research and Special Research.

On top of the host of exciting new events happening in Pokemon Go this month, as well as the Rowlet Community Day, we have the Porygon Community Day Classic. This event is set to be on January 20th, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

For those of you who may be experiencing your first Community Day Classic, do not worry about the current Community Day slots for January and February. Community Day Classics will not take up the Community Day slot and instead are repeat events. They do not give you any new features. Rather, this event will just help you to catch the Virtual Pokemon, Porygon. It will be released with all the same movesets as what its initial Community Day event gave it.

Porygon will spawn in outrageous numbers in the wild during this three-hour event. To take the most advantage of this, make sure your Pokemon inventory is sorted and you have space to catch a bunch of these guys. This will give you more chances at finding shinies and hundos.

Porygon

Porygon is a Normal-type Pokemon from the original generation. It evolves into Porygon2 and then eventually Porygon-Z. In the base games, Porygon evolves only when given an Upgrade. In Pokemon Go, you will need to evolve Porygon to Porygon2 with an Upgrade, but the evolution from Porygon2 to Porygon-Z requires a Sinnoh Stone.

Being a Normal-type, Porygon is resistant to Ghost-type damage but is vulnerable to Fighting-type damage.

Any Porygon2 evolved to Porygon-Z during this event will have the chance to learn Tri-Attack, a Charged Attack that has 65 power and a chance to lower an enemy’s Attack and Defense during trainer battles. During gym/raid battles, this attack will have 75 power. It's not a bad move to give your Porygon, and arguably the only better option for it would be Hyper Beam. That said, when paired up with Tackle as its Fast Attack, both movies are viable.

Bonuses

Though the official event page does not list any Stardust or Candy reward multipliers, some goodies are still available. During this event, you'll have the following bonuses going for you:

3x XP for catching Pokémon

for catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during this event will last for three hours, the duration of the event

activated during this event will last for three hours, the duration of the event Incenses activated during this event will last for three hours as well (this does not include the Daily Adventure Incense)

And a surprise! Take a few snapshots to find out what Niantic may be keeping from you.

Research

Community Day Classic-themed Field Research will be made available during this event. You'll be able to complete objectives that reward Porygon encounters, Stardust, Great Balls and more!

Special Research

Like with regular Community Days, this Classic will have a research ticket that you can buy from the in-game shop. This ticket will give you the Special Research story originally made available for the Porygon Community Day, in case you missed it the first time it came around. Special Research stays in your quest log after the event is over, so you don't have to worry about completing it right away.

Timed Research

This event comes with Timed Research as well, which will last from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. You have two extra hours to complete this research, and it will be well within your interest. This research drops Upgrades, and even rarer, Sinnoh Stones. Use these to evolve your Porygons, or any of the other Sinnoh Pokémon you’ve been waiting for months to evolve.

Raid

As far as we are aware, there are no raid updates to keep up with during this time. Historically, Community Days will feature the evolved forms of the Pokémon it is themed on, so you may see some Porygon2 raids. If that is the case, build for Fighting-type damage to annihilate these guys.