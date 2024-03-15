Key Takeaways Primal Groudon returns to Pokemon GO on March 23.

Primal Groudon has max CP at levels 20 and 25.

Primal Groudon needs at least 5 strong Trainers in the raid.

Welcome, Trainers!

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are returning to Pokémon GO soon! Primal Groudon will be coming towards the end of March, being available from Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

You will be able to catch Primal Groudon at these max CP ranges:

Level 20: 3372 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 4215 CP

Groudon is available in both shiny and normal variations. This is what Primal Groudon looks like:

Typing

Primal Groudon is a Ground and Fire-Type Pokémon, giving it twice the vulnerability to Water-type damage. It is not weak to any other Type of damage, and we really want to make sure that we're focusing on bringing Water anyway, so we can kill Groudon faster and get more Primal Energy.

Boosts

Given its typing, Primal Groudon will be weather boosted by Sunny weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead - especially if you don't have sunscreen!

Primal Groudon will need at least 5 extremely good Trainers with perfect counters. However, if your teams aren't that strong, you'll probably want to bring even more people. I would say that you'll be sitting pretty safely if you bring 10 people. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Gyarados with Waterfall and Aqua Tail

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Crawdaunt with Waterfall and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Wailord with Water Gun and Surf

Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Clawitzer with Water Gun and Crabhammer

Golisopod with Waterfall and Razor Shell

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Surf

Legendary

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Kyogre (Normal/Shadow) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Palkia (Origin Forme) with Dragon Breath and Aqua Tail

Lugia with Extrasensory and Hydro Pump

Mega

Mega Swamper with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Aquatail

Mega Slowbro with Water Gun and Surf

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power