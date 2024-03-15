Key Takeaways Primal Kyogre will have max CP of 3372 at level 20 and 4215 at level 25 with weather boost.

Kyogre's typing makes it weak to Electric and Grass-type moves; take advantage of these weaknesses.

To beat Primal Kyogre quickly, aim to raid with at least 10 Trainers with perfect counters and utilize Party Play.

Welcome, Trainers!

Primal Kyogre is coming back to our raid rotations soon along with Primal Groudon! Kyogre will be available this coming weekend on Sunday, March 17th, at 12:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

Like Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre will be an insanely strong Pokémon in the raid rotation. You will be able to catch it at the following max CP ranges:

Level 20: 3372 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 4215 CP

You will be able to catch Kyogre in both shiny and normal variations. In its Primal form, it looks like this:

Typing

Primal Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon, which means that it only has two vulnerabilities - to Electric- and Grass-type damage. We will want to take full advantage of its weaknesses by ensuring our party has strong Electric and Grass movesets that take advantage of STAB bonuses.

Boosts

Primal Kyogre will be weather boosted by Rainy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Much like Primal Groudon, Kyogre will be insanely tough to beat. You are going to want to have at least 5 Trainer with perfect counters to reliable take this guy down. However, for the sake of being able to reliably and quickly take on Kyogre, you're going to want more people. We suggest having at least 10 Trainers to raid with, as you will want to take out Primal Kyogre as fast as possible in order to get more Primal Energy. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Legendary

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Kartana with Razor Lead and Leaf Blade

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Mega

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant