Key Takeaways Boosted XP & Friendship: Earn more XP and level up friendships faster through special bonuses and encounters.

Shiny Opportunities: Find increased chances to encounter Shiny Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

New Biomes & Pokémon: Explore different biomes to discover unique Kanto Pokémon like Wiglett and their shinies.

The Rediscover Kanto event invites Pokémon GO players to experience the Kanto region like never before, with refreshed visuals and new biomes that affect which Pokémon you might encounter. This event runs from April 22, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT to May 9, 2024, at 11:00 PM EDT. Here's what you need to know to make the most of this event.

Event Features and Bonuses

1. Bonuses:

XP Enhancements: Enjoy increased XP for seven-day PokéStop spin streaks and Pokémon catch streaks.

Friendship Boosts: Increase friendship levels faster through opening gifts, trading Pokémon, or teaming up in raids and battles.

: Increase friendship levels faster through opening gifts, trading Pokémon, or teaming up in raids and battles. Shiny Encounters: Increased chances to encounter Shiny versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in their respective biomes.

2. Features:

New Visuals : The event features a whole new look for the world of Pokémon GO, offering more immersive environments called biomes where specific Pokémon from the Kanto region will appear.

: The event features a whole new look for the world of Pokémon GO, offering more immersive environments called biomes where specific Pokémon from the Kanto region will appear. Meet Wiglett: The Garden Eel Pokémon, Wiglett, will make its debut in beach biomes during this event.

Key Pokémon and Biomes

1. Forest Biome:

Home to Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Caterpie, Weedle, and Oddish. Watch out for their shiny versions!

2. Mountain Biome:

Look for Sandshrew, Clefairy, Zubat, and Diglett here, including chances to catch their shiny forms.

3. Beach Biome:

Features Pokémon such as Squirtle, Psyduck, Seel, and Magikarp, with shiny versions available.

4. City Biome:

Caterpie, Pidgey, Machop, and Gastly can be found here, along with their shiny variants.

5. Additional Biomes:

Explore further to discover other biomes and the unique Pokémon they host.

Event-Themed Research

Field Research Tasks:

Engage in special Field Research that rewards Mega Energy and other bonuses for powering up Pokémon from the Kanto region.

Special Research Steps:

Step 1: Use berries, feed your buddy, and catch Pokémon from Kanto for XP and other rewards.

Step 2 to 4: Continue using berries, playing with your buddy, and catching more Pokémon from Kanto to earn further rewards including Pokémon Candies.

Step 5: A major challenge to use 151 berries and catch 151 Pokémon from Kanto, rewarding significant XP and Stardust.

Strategic Tips for Maximizing Event Benefits

Plan Your Routes: With increased biomes and special Pokémon appearances, plan your walking routes to maximize encounters with desired Pokémon, especially if you're hunting for shinies.

Plan Your Routes: With increased biomes and special Pokémon appearances, plan your walking routes to maximize encounters with desired Pokémon, especially if you're hunting for shinies.

Manage Resources: Keep a steady supply of berries and Poké Balls to make the most of the increased catch and spin streak bonuses.

Cooperate with Friends: Increase friendship levels faster by coordinating gift exchanges, trades, or joint participation in raids and battles.

Rediscover Kanto in Pokémon GO is not just a nostalgic return but a fresh experience with enhanced visuals and new challenges. Make sure to explore each biome, collaborate with friends, and enjoy the new additions like Wiglett while you enhance your Pokémon collection and experience.