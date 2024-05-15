Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Regirock Raid begins May 16,2024 until May 23, 2024 in Pokémon GO.
- Best moveset for Regirock: Rock Throw + Stone Edge for highest DPS.
- Counters include Metagross, Lucario, and other strong Pokémon types.
Regirock, a Rock-type Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO, stands out with its robust, rock-hard composition. Known for its incredible defense, it belongs to the Regi trio alongside Regice and Registeel. It debuted in the Pokémon series in Generation III, making its first appearance in the Hoenn region games, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Regirock's body is made up entirely of rocks that come from various places, which it combines using an unknown power. In battles, it's renowned for its bulk and durability, making it a formidable wall against physical attacks. This Pokémon is often found in ancient ruins or caves, guarded by puzzles or seals that trainers must solve to capture or battle it. Regirock remains a favorite among fans for its unique design and challenging capture process.
Regirock Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Rock (As you may have guessed!)
- Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)
Pokémon GO: Weather ExplainedPokémon GO's dynamic weather system enhances the game by mirroring real-world weather conditions, affecting the Pokémon you encounter.
Regirock CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1703-1784 CP
|
1784 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2129-2230 CP
|
2230 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock
|
Focus Blast
|
Fighting
|
Lock-On
|
Normal
|
Zap Cannon
|
Electric
|
Rock Smash
|
Fighting
|
Stone Edge
|
Rock
|
--
|
--
|
Earthquake
|
Ground (Elite TM)
The strongest DPS moveset for Regirock are Rock Throw + Stone Edge!
Regirock Weaknesses
Regirock is vulnerable to:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
- Steel
- Water
Regirock Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters (3 is the bare minimum)
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Regirock Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Metagross
|
Bullet Punch
|
Meteor Mash
|
Lucario
|
Counter
|
Aura Sphere
|
Kingler
|
Bubble
|
Crabhammer
|
Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earthquake
|
Excadrill
|
Mud-Slap
|
Earthquake
|
Empoleon
|
Metal Claw
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Conkeldurr
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Mamoswine
|
Mud-Slap
|
High Horsepower
|
Rhyperior
|
Mud-Slap
|
Earthquake
|
Swampert
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Breloom
|
Counter
|
Grass Knot
|
Samurott
|
Fury Cutter
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Krookodile
|
Mud-Slap
|
Earthquake
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Terrakion
|
Double Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Kartana
|
Razor Leaf
|
Leaf Blade
|
Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise)
|
Low Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Zarude
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Xurkitree
|
Thundershock
|
Power Whip
|
Kyogre
|
Waterfall
|
Surf
|
Landorus (Therian)
|
Mud Shot
|
Earthquake
|
Groudon
|
Mud Shot
|
Earthquake
|
Pheromosa
|
Low Kick
|
Focus Blast
|
Meloetta (Pirouette)
|
Low Kick
|
Close Combat
|
Dialga
|
Metal Claw
|
Iron Head
|
Zapdos (Galarian)
|
Counter
|
Close Combat
|
Tapu Bulu
|
Bullet Seed
|
Grass Knot
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earthquake
|
Mega Swampert
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Mega Sceptile
|
Fury Cutter
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Blaziken
|
Counter
|
Focus Blast
|
Mega Blastoise
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Mega Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Gyarados
|
Waterfall
|
Hydro Pump
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.