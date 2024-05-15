Quick Links

  • Regirock Raid begins May 16,2024 until May 23, 2024 in Pokémon GO.
  • Best moveset for Regirock: Rock Throw + Stone Edge for highest DPS.
  • Counters include Metagross, Lucario, and other strong Pokémon types.

Regirock, a Rock-type Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO, stands out with its robust, rock-hard composition. Known for its incredible defense, it belongs to the Regi trio alongside Regice and Registeel. It debuted in the Pokémon series in Generation III, making its first appearance in the Hoenn region games, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Regirock's body is made up entirely of rocks that come from various places, which it combines using an unknown power. In battles, it's renowned for its bulk and durability, making it a formidable wall against physical attacks. This Pokémon is often found in ancient ruins or caves, guarded by puzzles or seals that trainers must solve to capture or battle it. Regirock remains a favorite among fans for its unique design and challenging capture process.

Regirock Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Rock (As you may have guessed!)
  • Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)
Regirock CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1703-1784 CP

1784 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2129-2230 CP

2230 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Rock Throw

Rock

Focus Blast

Fighting

Lock-On

Normal

Zap Cannon

Electric

Rock Smash

Fighting

Stone Edge

Rock

--

--

Earthquake

Ground (Elite TM)

The strongest DPS moveset for Regirock are Rock Throw + Stone Edge!

regirock (1)

Regirock Weaknesses

Regirock is vulnerable to:

  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Steel
  • Water
We have plenty of Pokémon to work with against Regirock!

Regirock Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters (3 is the bare minimum)
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

regirock anime

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Metagross

Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Lucario

Counter

Aura Sphere

Kingler

Bubble

Crabhammer

Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Excadrill

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Empoleon

Metal Claw

Hydro Cannon

Conkeldurr

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine

Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Rhyperior

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Swampert

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Breloom

Counter

Grass Knot

Samurott

Fury Cutter

Hydro Cannon

Krookodile

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Terrakion

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Kartana

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise)

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Zarude

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Xurkitree

Thundershock

Power Whip

Kyogre

Waterfall

Surf

Landorus (Therian)

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Groudon

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Pheromosa

Low Kick

Focus Blast

Meloetta (Pirouette)

Low Kick

Close Combat

Dialga

Metal Claw

Iron Head

Zapdos (Galarian)

Counter

Close Combat

Tapu Bulu

Bullet Seed

Grass Knot

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Mega Swampert

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Sceptile

Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Mega Blaziken

Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Blastoise

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Mega Gyarados

Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
