Key Takeaways Regirock Raid begins May 16,2024 until May 23, 2024 in Pokémon GO.

Best moveset for Regirock: Rock Throw + Stone Edge for highest DPS.

Counters include Metagross, Lucario, and other strong Pokémon types.

Regirock, a Rock-type Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO, stands out with its robust, rock-hard composition. Known for its incredible defense, it belongs to the Regi trio alongside Regice and Registeel. It debuted in the Pokémon series in Generation III, making its first appearance in the Hoenn region games, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Regirock's body is made up entirely of rocks that come from various places, which it combines using an unknown power. In battles, it's renowned for its bulk and durability, making it a formidable wall against physical attacks. This Pokémon is often found in ancient ruins or caves, guarded by puzzles or seals that trainers must solve to capture or battle it. Regirock remains a favorite among fans for its unique design and challenging capture process.

Regirock Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Duration: Available until Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Typing: Rock

Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)

Regirock CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1703-1784 CP 1784 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2129-2230 CP 2230 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Rock Throw Rock Focus Blast Fighting Lock-On Normal Zap Cannon Electric Rock Smash Fighting Stone Edge Rock -- -- Earthquake Ground (Elite TM)

The strongest DPS moveset for Regirock are Rock Throw + Stone Edge!

Regirock Weaknesses

Regirock is vulnerable to:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

We have plenty of Pokémon to work with against Regirock!

Regirock Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters (3 is the bare minimum ) 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Regirock Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Empoleon Metal Claw Hydro Cannon Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Breloom Counter Grass Knot Samurott Fury Cutter Hydro Cannon Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise) Low Kick Sacred Sword Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Xurkitree Thundershock Power Whip Kyogre Waterfall Surf Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Meloetta (Pirouette) Low Kick Close Combat Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Zapdos (Galarian) Counter Close Combat Tapu Bulu Bullet Seed Grass Knot

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Mega Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Mega Gyarados Waterfall Hydro Pump

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.