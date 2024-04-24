Key Takeaways Registeel enters 5-star raids starting April 25 globally.

Registeel has CP ranges for different levels, including 100% IVs at the upper end.

Prepare with strong counters like Shadow Pokémon or Mega Blaziken for the raid.

Registeel will soon enter Pokémon GO's 5-star raid rotation. It will be available globally starting Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time and will go on right into May.

You can catch Registeel at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1326-1398 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1658-1748 CP

If you encounter a Pokémon at the upper end of these ranges, it will have 100% IVs.

Registeel will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Registeel's typing is straightforward, and you probably guessed what it is. It's Steel. This gives Registeel weakness to the following types:

Fire

Fighting

Ground

None of these types are more or less valuable than the other, so we can freely pick out Pokémon who know powerful moves of all these types.

Boosts

Registeel will be weather-boosted by Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions and at a higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Registeel is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take it down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Pokémon

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Blaziken Counter Blast Burn Excadrill Mud-Slap Scorching Sands Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Infernape Fire Spin Blast Burn Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch

Legendary

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Groudon (Primal, all forms will do nicely, though) Mud Shot Precipice Blades Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Entei Fire Fang Overheat Keldeo (Ordinary) Low Kick Sacred Sword Moltres Fire Spin Overheat Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Ho-Oh (Apex Shadow) Incinerate Sacred Fire+ Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm

Mega

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Blaziken (Mega) Counter Blast Burn Charizard (Mega Y) Fire Spin Blast Burn Garchomp (Mega) Mud Shot Earth Power Heracross (Mega) Counter Close Combat Charizard (Mega X) Fire Spin Blast Burn Alakazam (Mega) Counter Focus Blast Swampert (Mega) Mud Shot Earthquake