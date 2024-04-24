Quick Links

Registeel will soon enter Pokémon GO's 5-star raid rotation. It will be available globally starting Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time and will go on right into May.

You can catch Registeel at the following CP ranges:

  • Level 20: 1326-1398 CP
  • Level 25 with weather boost: 1658-1748 CP

If you encounter a Pokémon at the upper end of these ranges, it will have 100% IVs.

Registeel will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

registeel pogo

Typing

Registeel's typing is straightforward, and you probably guessed what it is. It's Steel. This gives Registeel weakness to the following types:

  • Fire
  • Fighting
  • Ground

None of these types are more or less valuable than the other, so we can freely pick out Pokémon who know powerful moves of all these types.

Boosts

Registeel will be weather-boosted by Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions and at a higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Registeel is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take it down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

registeel pokemon anime

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Chandelure

Fire Spin

Overheat

Darmanitan (Standard)

Fire Fang

Overheat

Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Blaziken

Counter

Blast Burn

Excadrill

Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Machamp

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine

Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Chandelure

Fire Spin

Overheat

Infernape

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Hariyama

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Legendary

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Groudon (Primal, all forms will do nicely, though)

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Reshiram

Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Terrakion

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Landorus (Therian)

Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Entei

Fire Fang

Overheat

Keldeo (Ordinary)

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Moltres

Fire Spin

Overheat

Keldeo

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Ho-Oh (Apex Shadow)

Incinerate

Sacred Fire+

Heatran

Fire Spin

Magma Storm

Mega

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Blaziken (Mega)

Counter

Blast Burn

Charizard (Mega Y)

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Garchomp (Mega)

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Heracross (Mega)

Counter

Close Combat

Charizard (Mega X)

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Alakazam (Mega)

Counter

Focus Blast

Swampert (Mega)

Mud Shot

Earthquake

pokemon go april 2024 schedule
