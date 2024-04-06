Welcome, Trainers!

Shadow Entei is returning to Pokémon GO For April's Shadow Raid rotation. It will be available on weekends in April from Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6:00 am Local Time. Due to the Shadow effect, this raid will be incredibly tough - Shadow Entei is more powerful than its regular counterpart. However, with coordination with other Trainers, you can take down this raid without too much trouble.

You can catch Entei at the following CP ranges with an IV floor of 6/6/6:

Level 20: 1900 – 1984 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2375 – 2480 CP

Entei can be caught in both shiny and normal variations. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Shadow Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokémon, meaning that it is only weak to the following types of damage:

Water

Ground

Rock

Luckily, this gives us a lot to work with in terms of counters! Newer Trainers should even have a couple of decent enough Pokémon to take Shadow Entei down.

The added difficulty to this raid is that it is a Shadow Raid, meaning it has an extra mechanism to keep in mind while you're fighting. Shadow Pokémon can become enraged, doing extra damage and taking less. You will want to ensure you have enough Purified Gems to placate Shadow Entei, good counters, and powered up Pokémon. If this is your first rodeo with Shadow Raiding, look at our guide about Purified Gems to help you get started!

Boosts

Due to its typing, Shadow Entei is boosted by Sunny weather conditions! It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions and will be at a higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay indoors, though keep in mind that remote raids are not available for Shadow Pokémon.

Duoing Shadow Entei is possible but not recommended, as you would need absolutely perfect conditions and perfect counters to be able to reliably taking him down. Otherwise, with a team of great counters, we recommend you party up with a team of 3-4 Trainers. If you are all best in slot and have great Purified Gem timing, you should be able to do these raids just fine with that amount. For lower level Trainers with not as much experience or great counters, you will want a few more people around. We suggest a minimum of 5-6 Trainers if you do not have high-level friends. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage since you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Legendary

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Diancie (Mega) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide