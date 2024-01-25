Key Takeaways Shadow Ho-oh, a Fire- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon, will be available in 5-star Rocket Raids locally this weekend.

Shadow Ho-oh has a CP range of 2050-2206 at Level 20 and 2563-2759 at Level 25 with weather boosting. It also has an IV floor of 6/6/6.

Prepare for the raid by stocking up on premium raid passes, avoiding Ice-type Pokémon, and forming a team of strong Trainers for faster raids.

Welcome back, Trainers!

As a treat, Niantic has interrupted its regularly scheduled Shadow Moltres raids in order to give us the opportunity to catch something very special. Returning this weekend is Shadow Ho-oh! Like all Shadow Legendary Pokémon, Ho-oh will be a 5-star raid. Since it is a Rocket Raid, these raids are only available locally – you cannot use remote raid passes. In order to attend these raids, you must be there physically.

Ho-oh will be available starting Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 6:00 am local time until Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm local time. This timing coincides with the beginning of the Taken Treasures event that lasts until February 1st.

You can encounter Shadow Ho-oh at the following CP Ranges:

Level 20: 2050-2206 CP

Level 25 with weather boosting: 2563-2759 CP

Additionally, Ho-oh will have an IV floor of 6/6/6. This means that your chances of catching a decently strong Ho-oh are high this time around. Try to stock up on premium raid passes in order to give yourself the most chances at getting a strong Ho-oh, because you never know when this bird will be back in raid rotations.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, Ho-oh will be released alongside its shiny version. This is particularly exciting, as Ho-oh is one of the better looking Legendary shinies out there. Here are some pictures of its regular and shiny forms respectively:

Just imagine these two covered in purple smoke effects with red eyes, and that’s what they will look like in the game.

Typing

Just like its standard counterpart, Shadow Ho-oh is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon. This gives it weakness to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type attacks. You should pick Pokémon that will be able to tank some damage from Ho-oh as well as dish out attacks of any of those types.

Keep in mind, despite its Flying typing, you want to avoid bringing any Ice-types to this raid. Shadow Ho-oh is a Fire-type as well, meaning that any Ice-type Pokémon you bring will get absolutely annihilated by this bird.

Boosts

Due to its Fire- and Flying-typing, Shadow Ho-oh is boosted by all the same weather conditions as Shadow Moltres has been. These are the Sunny and Windy weather types. If you find a Shadow Ho-oh during these weather conditions, make sure you double-check that your Pokémon are strong and prepared for the fights ahead.

Because of the Shadow Raid enrage mechanics and its damage boost for being a Shadow Pokémon, Shadow Ho-oh will be an immensely difficult raid to complete. Not only will you want to prepare with a good counter, strong Pokémon, and movesets, but you will also want to make sure you have an abundance of Purified Gems for these raids. Purified Gems will help you keep Ho-oh’s enrage mechanic in check while your team whittles down its health. They are a must if you want to navigate these raids smoothly and, most importantly, win.

Since you will need to be physically present for these raids, you have an edge when it comes to planning. Try to get a team of 10 Trainers together to get through these raids, especially if your Pokémon GO friends are weaker Trainers at the moment. If you and your friends have strong Pokémon, ideally ones that are maxed out, you can do this raid with 4 Trainers minimum. Ideally, you will have more. More Trainers means faster raids.

Take advantage of the Party Play bonus for this raid event. It will be infinitely helpful while you tackle Shadow Ho-oh. The damage boost to your Charge Attacks really goes a long way, and since you will all be together in person, there is no reason not to do this.

Recommended Teams

Thankfully, Shadow Ho-oh’s Typing gives us a lot of Pokémon to work with as we design our teams. Since this is a Shadow raid and the damage is going to be really high coming in, we want to make sure that our Pokémon are tanky while simultaneously taking advantage of STAB as much as we can. With this in mind, these are the Pokémon we recommend for your teams.

Normal

Most of the top-performing Pokémon to pick from are Rock-Type Pokémon, so you will see them overwhelmingly in these lists. This is especially true for the regular Pokémon you can bring along.

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with and Arcanine (Hisuian) with Snarl and Rock Slide

with and Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

with and Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

with and Avalugg (Hisuian) with Powder Snow and Rock Slide

with and Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with and Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with and Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Legendary

Unfortunately, a lot of the Legendary Pokemon that will perform well against Shadow Ho-oh have not been in rotation for a while. If you missed Terrakion and Zekrom from last month, however, there is still some light at the end of the tunnel for you.

Kleavor with Quick Attack and Rock Slide

with and Landorus (Therian and Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide*

with and Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power

with and Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

with and Nihilego with Acid and Rock Slide

with and Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

with and Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Landorus is in the raid rotation during this event, so do your best to go out and get it if you don’t have any Legendaries for your squad! You can check out our guide to the Landorus raids over here:

Mega

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Mega Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with and Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Power Gem

with and Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with and Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with and Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mixing and matching any of these Pokémon will give you the best chances at success during the Shadow Ho-oh raids. There are other Pokémon that you can use on your teams, but they will not perform at the same caliber as a team made from the above Pokémon.

Do not be too worried about this. As tricky as these raids are on paper, all it takes is a little bit of preparation, and you will fly through these raids without much problem. Good luck out there this weekend, Trainers!