Shadow Mewtwo is coming back to town to close out March's Shadow Raid rotation. It will be available from Saturday, March 30th, at 6:00 am local time to Sunday, March 31st, at 10:00 pm local time. Due to the Shadow effect, this raid will be incredibly tough - Shadow Mewtwo is more powerful than its regular counterpart. It's also an extremely good Pokemon to have on hand for Raids, so make sure you go out and get this guy if you can!

You can catch Raikou at the following CP ranges with an IV floor of 6/6/6:

Level 20: 2220 – 2387 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2776 – 2984 CP

Mewtwo can be caught in both shiny and normal variations. This is what it looks like:

Typing

Shadow Mewtwo is a pure Psychic-type Pokémon, which gives it weaknesses to the following types:

Dark

Bug

Ghost

The added difficulty to this raid is that it is a Shadow Raid, meaning it has an extra mechanism to keep in mind while you're fighting. Shadow Pokémon can become enraged, doing extra damage and taking less. You will want to make sure you have enough Purified Gems to placate Shadow Mewtwo, as well as good counters and powered up Pokémon. If this is your first rodeo with Shadow Raiding, take a look at our guide about Purified Gems to help you get started!

Boosts

Due to its typing, Shadow Mewtwo is boosted by Windy weather conditions! It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in, though keep in mind that remote raids are not available for Shadow Pokémon.

Duoing Shadow Mewtwo is not possible. With a team of great counters, you can get away with a team of 6 Trainers at least. If you are all best in slot and have great Purified Gem timing, you should be able to do these raids just fine with that amount. For lower level Trainers with not as much experience or great counters, you will want a lot more people around. We suggest a minimum of 8-10 Trainers if you do not have high-level friends. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokemon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokemon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Legendary

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Raikou with Volt Switch and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Mega

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball