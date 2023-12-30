Key Takeaways Shadow Moltres is encounterable during weekends in January and is stronger than regular Moltres.

Shadow Moltres takes double damage from Rock-type moves.

The best moveset for Shadow Moltres is Fire Spin and Sky Attack.

To kick off the 2024 New Year, we have Shadow Moltres cycling back into the raid roster! Shadow Moltres, on account of its Shadow condition, is far stronger than the regular Moltres you can encounter. Trainers will be able to encounter Shadow Moltres during the weekends of January 2024, so keep your eyes peeled for these encounters because there are not too many chances to get them!

Shadow Moltres will be released in both its regular and shiny forms. Here is its regular form:

The shiny form has a pinky-purple body as well as red eyes and a shadowy aura native to Shadow Pokémon.

Typing

Shadow Moltres is a Fire- and Flying-type legendary Pokémon. Since Fire and Flying share a common damage weakness – Rock – you can exploit this to give you a massive advantage against this powerful Pokémon. Shadow Moltres will take double damage from Rock-type moves. It will also take one and a half times damage from Water- and Electric-type attacks.

Shadow Moltres raids will start at 45609 CP. You can catch Shadow Moltres at the following CP ranges:

1896-1980 CP

Movesets

The best moves for Shadow Moltres will take advantage of the STAB bonus Moltres gives Fire- and Flying-type attacks.

Optimal Moveset:

Fire Spin (Fire) and Sky Attack (Flying) - amazing

We recommend this combination because of its impressive damage per second, which is 20.7 DPS. The total damage you can do with this build is 520.6 damage before Shadow Moltres gets knocked out. These moves are also boosted by Sunny and Windy weather, which gives it more chances at being an optimal Pokémon to use in raids.

Suboptimal Movesets:

Wing Attack (Flying) and Sky Attack (Flying) - decent

Fire Spin (Fire) and Fire Blast (Fire) – suboptimal

Fire Spin (Fire) and Heat Wave (Fire) - suboptimal

Fire Spin (Fire) and Ancient Power (Rock) - worthless

Fire Spin (Fire) and Frustration (Normal) - worthless

Overheat and Fire Blast underperforms against Sky Attack, so it is more worth your while to build your Shadow Moltres with Sky Attack instead. Ancient Power and Frustration are worthless for your Shadow Moltres to have on account that they are Rock- and Normal-type attacks respectively. They will not benefit from Moltres’ STAB bonus, so we recommend that you switch those attacks out as soon as you can with a Charged TM.

Boosts

Shadow Moltres is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon and is weather boosted by Sunny and Windy conditions. With its given strength, as well as the added complexity of having to quell its rages because of its shadow condition, you should tackle these raids with at least 3 Trainers. You can do it with one less if your teams are on point and your friend is at a decent level with great Pokémon, as well as some luck. It would be better for you to just go in with as many as you can, so you can take advantage of the friend and party bonuses and get these raids done as quickly as you can.

Being a Shadow Pokémon, Moltres can become enraged. When Shadow Pokémon enrage, they increase their attack while simultaneously decreasing the amount of damage that they take. Enrages start when Shadow Pokémon lose about 1/3 of their health and can only be subdued with Purified Gems. You should collect as many of those as you can for these raids.

Recommended Teams

Your team will have the best chances of success by mixing and matching the following Pokémon with the following movesets:

Normal

Rhyperior (Shadow) with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

(Shadow) with and Rampardos (Shadow) with Smack Down and Rock Slide

(Shadow) with and Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

with and Aerodactyl (Shadow) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

(Shadow) with and Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with and Aggron (Shadow) with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

These are just some of the many Pokémon you could choose to bring against Shadow Moltres. Some other honourable mentions include Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power, or Solrock and Lunatone with Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Legendary

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

(Primal) with and Regigigas (Shadow) with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

(Shadow) with and Regirock (Shadow) with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Regigigas and Terrakion were both recently on the raid roster, so you may have these. If your team consists of solely Regigigas and Terrakion, your team will not be mad about it. These two Pokémon are tough and will do well against Shadow Moltres – so if that is all you have for legendaries, you are doing very well.

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Mega Diancie with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power