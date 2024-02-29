Key Takeaways Raikou's Shadow Raid event will run from March 2 to March 24 and is more challenging than usual.

Use Ground-type moves against Raikou and consider Purified Gems to counter its extra power in Shadow form.

Raid with 4-5 experienced players to defeat Shadow Raikou; consider using Shadow Pokemon and take advantage of Party Play buffs.

Welcome, Trainers!

Raikou is coming back to town for March's Shadow Raid rotation. It will be available on weekends from Saturday, March 2nd at 6:00 am local time to Sunday, March 24th, at 10:00 pm local time. Due to the Shadow effect, this raid will be incredibly tough - Shadow Raikou is more powerful than its regular counterpart.

You can catch Raikou at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1889-1972 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2361-2466 CP

Raikou is available in both normal and shiny variations. Check it out:

Typing

Raikou is a pure Electric-type Pokémon, and our answer to it is straightforward - Ground-type moves. Raikou will resist Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves so do not teach your Pokemon these types of attacks if you want to reliably take this guy down.

The added difficulty to this raid is that it is a Shadow Raid, meaning it has an extra mechanism to keep in mind while you're fighting. Shadow Pokémon can become enraged, doing extra damage and taking less. You will want to make sure you have enough Purified Gems to placate Shadow Articuno, as well as good counters and powered up Pokémon. If this is your first rodeo with Shadow Raiding, take a look at our guide about Purified Gems to help you get started!

Boosts

Due to its typing, Raikou is boosted by Rainy weather conditions! It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Duoing Shadow Raikou is not possible. With a team of great counters, you can get away with a team of 4-5 Trainers. If you are all best in slot and have great Purified Gem timing, you should be able to do these raids just fine with that amount. For lower level Trainers with not as much experience or great counters, you're going to want a lot more people around. We suggest a minimum of 8 Trainers if you do not have high level friends. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommendard Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokemon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokemon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Rhydon with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Flygon with Mud Shot and Scorching Sands

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Krookodile with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Scorching Sands

Nidoking with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Legendary

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Landorus (Therian or Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Entei with Fire Fang and Scorching Sands

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Earthquake

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing