Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Shadow Suicune emerges as a challenging raid boss with increased attack power.
- Availability limited to weekends only, cannot be remote raided.
- Recommended 3-5 trainers with strong counters for a difficult raid due to enrage mechanism.
In Pokémon GO, Suicune captivates trainers not only with its elegant design but also as a challenging raid boss. For those seeking an even more formidable challenge, Shadow Suicune emerges from Team GO Rocket’s nefarious grip, boasting heightened attack power. This darker variant, obtainable by defeating the Rocket Boss raids, offers a unique twist to Suicune’s traditional role in battles. Whether purified or kept as a shadow, Shadow Suicune adds a dramatic flair and strategic depth to any trainer's lineup.
Shadow Suicune Raid Overview
- Availability: Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 10:00 PM Local Time
- Typing: Water
- Weather Boost: Rainy (Increases CP and Level)
Shadow Suicune is a Team GO Rocket Pokemon, and so is only available locally on weekends! You cannot remote raid for these raids.
Shadow Suicune CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges (Min IV floor of 6/6/6)
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1566-1704 CP
|
1704 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
1957-2130 CP
|
2130 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Extrasensory
|
Psychic
|
Hydro Pump
|
Water
|
Hidden Power
|
Normal
|
Water Pulse
|
Water
|
Snarl
|
Dark
|
Ice Beam
|
Ice
|
Ice Fang
|
Ice
|
Bubble Beam
|
Water
|
--
|
--
|
Frustration (Shadow only)
|
Normal
|
--
|
--
|
Return (Purified only)
|
Normal
Pokémon Go: Team GO Rocket Lineups (Updated April 2024)These are the current Team GO Rocket lineups for all Grunts, Leaders, and of course, Giovanni himself.
Shadow Suicune Weaknesses
Shadow Suicune is vulnerable to:
- Electric
- Grass
We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!
Pokémon Go: How to Get, Use Purified Gems
Shadow Suicune Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Shadow Suicune is a difficult raid in large part due to the Shadow Raid enrage mechanism. Make sure you have plenty of Purified Gems and solid counters before attempting this raid!
Recommended Shadow Suicune Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Tangrowth
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Magnezone
|
Spark
|
Wild Charge
|
Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Chesnaught
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Electivire
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Decidueye
|
Leafage
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Luxray
|
Spark
|
Wild Charge
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Rayquaza (Mega)
|
Dragon Tail
|
Dragon Ascent
|
Kartana
|
Razor Leaf
|
Leaf Blade
|
Zekrom
|
Charge Beam
|
Fusion Bolt
|
Raikou
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Zarude
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Latios (Mega)
|
Dragon Breath
|
Solar Beam
|
Xurkitree
|
Thunder Shock
|
Discharge
|
Zapdos
|
Thunder Shock
|
Thunderbolt
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Thunderbolt
|
Tapu Bulu
|
Bullet Seed
|
Grass Knot
|
Palkia (Origin)
|
Dragon Breath
|
Spacial Rend
|
Celebi
|
Magical Leaf
|
Leaf Storm
|
Dialga (Origin)
|
Dragon Breath
|
Roar of Time
|
Thundurus (Therian)
|
Volt Switch
|
Wildbolt Storm
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Sceptile
|
Fury Cutter
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Ampharos
|
Volt Switch
|
Zap Cannon
|
Mega Manectric
|
Thunder Fang
|
Wild Charge
|
Mega Abomasnow
|
Leafage
|
Energy Ball
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
Pokémon GO: May 2024 ScheduleIt's looking like we're going to have another exciting month ahead of us, so let's get into it!
Pokémon GO