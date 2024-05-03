Quick Links

  • Shadow Suicune emerges as a challenging raid boss with increased attack power.
  • Availability limited to weekends only, cannot be remote raided.
  • Recommended 3-5 trainers with strong counters for a difficult raid due to enrage mechanism.

In Pokémon GO, Suicune captivates trainers not only with its elegant design but also as a challenging raid boss. For those seeking an even more formidable challenge, Shadow Suicune emerges from Team GO Rocket’s nefarious grip, boasting heightened attack power. This darker variant, obtainable by defeating the Rocket Boss raids, offers a unique twist to Suicune’s traditional role in battles. Whether purified or kept as a shadow, Shadow Suicune adds a dramatic flair and strategic depth to any trainer's lineup.

Shadow Suicune Raid Overview

  • Availability: Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 10:00 PM Local Time
  • Typing: Water
  • Weather Boost: Rainy (Increases CP and Level)

Shadow Suicune is a Team GO Rocket Pokemon, and so is only available locally on weekends! You cannot remote raid for these raids.

Shadow Suicune CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges (Min IV floor of 6/6/6)

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1566-1704 CP

1704 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

1957-2130 CP

2130 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Extrasensory

Psychic

Hydro Pump

Water

Hidden Power

Normal

Water Pulse

Water

Snarl

Dark

Ice Beam

Ice

Ice Fang

Ice

Bubble Beam

Water

--

--

Frustration (Shadow only)

Normal

--

--

Return (Purified only)

Normal

Shadow Suicune Weaknesses

Shadow Suicune is vulnerable to:

  • Electric
  • Grass

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Shadow Suicune Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

Shadow Suicune is a difficult raid in large part due to the Shadow Raid enrage mechanism. Make sure you have plenty of Purified Gems and solid counters before attempting this raid!

suicune banner

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Tangrowth

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Magnezone

Spark

Wild Charge

Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Chesnaught

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Electivire

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Decidueye

Leafage

Frenzy Plant

Luxray

Spark

Wild Charge

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Rayquaza (Mega)

Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Kartana

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Zekrom

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Raikou

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Zarude

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Latios (Mega)

Dragon Breath

Solar Beam

Xurkitree

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Zapdos

Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Thunderbolt

Tapu Bulu

Bullet Seed

Grass Knot

Palkia (Origin)

Dragon Breath

Spacial Rend

Celebi

Magical Leaf

Leaf Storm

Dialga (Origin)

Dragon Breath

Roar of Time

Thundurus (Therian)

Volt Switch

Wildbolt Storm

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Sceptile

Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Mega Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Mega Ampharos

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Mega Manectric

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Mega Abomasnow

Leafage

Energy Ball

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
