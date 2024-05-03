Key Takeaways Shadow Suicune emerges as a challenging raid boss with increased attack power.

In Pokémon GO, Suicune captivates trainers not only with its elegant design but also as a challenging raid boss. For those seeking an even more formidable challenge, Shadow Suicune emerges from Team GO Rocket’s nefarious grip, boasting heightened attack power. This darker variant, obtainable by defeating the Rocket Boss raids, offers a unique twist to Suicune’s traditional role in battles. Whether purified or kept as a shadow, Shadow Suicune adds a dramatic flair and strategic depth to any trainer's lineup.

Shadow Suicune Raid Overview

Availability: Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:00 AM Local Time

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:00 AM Local Time Duration: Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 10:00 PM Local Time

Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 10:00 PM Local Time Typing: Water

Water Weather Boost: Rainy (Increases CP and Level)

Shadow Suicune is a Team GO Rocket Pokemon, and so is only available locally on weekends! You cannot remote raid for these raids.

Shadow Suicune CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges (Min IV floor of 6/6/6)

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1566-1704 CP 1704 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 1957-2130 CP 2130 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Extrasensory Psychic Hydro Pump Water Hidden Power Normal Water Pulse Water Snarl Dark Ice Beam Ice Ice Fang Ice Bubble Beam Water -- -- Frustration (Shadow only) Normal -- -- Return (Purified only) Normal

Shadow Suicune Weaknesses

Shadow Suicune is vulnerable to:

Electric

Grass

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Shadow Suicune Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



Shadow Suicune is a difficult raid in large part due to the Shadow Raid enrage mechanism. Make sure you have plenty of Purified Gems and solid counters before attempting this raid!

Recommended Shadow Suicune Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Chesnaught Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Decidueye Leafage Frenzy Plant Luxray Spark Wild Charge

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Rayquaza (Mega) Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Latios (Mega) Dragon Breath Solar Beam Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Mewtwo Psycho Cut Thunderbolt Tapu Bulu Bullet Seed Grass Knot Palkia (Origin) Dragon Breath Spacial Rend Celebi Magical Leaf Leaf Storm Dialga (Origin) Dragon Breath Roar of Time Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Wildbolt Storm

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Mega Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Mega Ampharos Volt Switch Zap Cannon Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Mega Abomasnow Leafage Energy Ball

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.