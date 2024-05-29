Key Takeaways Shared Skies brings valuable bonuses like +1 special trade, more XP, & Candy XL boosts for Pokemon.

New feature allows fusion of Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala, with Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms available.

Seasonal spawns change globally, new showcases, & updated egg pools offer variety during Shared Skies.

Trainers, there's a new season coming to Pokémon GO, and with that, several new bonuses and features to keep up with! The new season, Shared Skies, will be with us from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. Since the majority of our summer (and for some of us, winter) will be spent playing through this event, we have a lot of information to cover in order to prepare for the turnover! Let's get into it.

Shared Skies Seasonal Bonuses

Every season comes with its own series of bonuses, and Shared Skies is no exception. Trainers can expect the following bonuses to apply:

+1 Special Trade per day (max 2)

More XP for the first catch of the day

Increased chances of earning Candy XL while walking with your buddy

Other than the XP bonus, these are some high-value bonuses for us going forward. Make sure that you take full advantage of these special trades by partying up with a Trainer you have high friendship levels with. I recommend raiding with these friends as much as you can - you might be able to trade shinies with one another!

Additionally, you're really going to want to take advantage of that Candy XL boost. You will need these if you want to get your Pokémon to max CP levels. Pick Pokemon that you want to bring with you into raids, or PvP, and make sure that you're walking around throughout the duration of the season to get those Candies!

Shared Skies Features

Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma

Appearing first in GO Fest 2024, Trainers will not only be able to encounter Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, but they will also be introduced to a new phenomenon called "fusion". For fusion, you need to collect a special energy that drops from these raid battles. Dusk Mane Necrozma will drop Solar Fusion Energy and Dawn Wings Necrozma will drop Lunar Fusion Energy.

From there, you will use these Fusion Energies to fuse Necrozma with either Solgaleo or Lunala. These are the potential combinations:

Necrozma + Solgaleo = Dusk Mane Necrozma Necrozma + Lunala = Dawn Wings Necrozma

This obviously means that one of the many Pokémon making its debut this Season will be, of course, Necrozma. The Prism Pokémon will make itself available in 5-star raids first in-person only at GO Fest in Japan, before going live globally.

Marshadow Global Debut

After GO Fest, Marshadow will also make its global debuts starting from the first day of Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global. There will be a purchaseable ticket to net yourself some more encounters with this cutie, in addition to Special Research that will teach you more about this Pokémon.

GO Battle League

As with all Seasons, the GO Battle League will make its return to Shared Skies! You can expect all the regular suspects - Ultra, Master, so on - as well as the Summer Cup, the Fossil Cup, and the Great League: Remix once again!

New PokeStop Showcases

Showcases will take place on a weekly basis on weekends as well as Monday-Tuesday. You will have to log in every week to see which Pokémon you can put into a showcase, but expect any of the Spawns or Research Breakthrough Pokémon to be suspects in this particular area.

New Seasonal Spawns

With the season change, the following Pokémon will be appearing in different areas and habitats globally.

Cities

Magneton

Houndour, shiny available

Ralts, shiny available

Makuhita, shiny available

Skitty, shiny available

Trubbish, shiny available

Dedenne, shiny available

Forests

Bellsprout, shiny available

Ledyba, shiny available

Sunkern, shiny available

Linoone

Breloom

Skorupi, shiny available

Foongus, shiny available

Mountains

Diglett, shiny available

Shuckle, shiny available

Slakoth, shiny available

Vibrava

Excadrill

Dwebble

Bunnelby

Water Areas

Poliwhirl

Horsea, shiny available

Chinchou, shiny available

Surskit, shiny available

Finneon, shiny available

Tympole, shiny available

Jellicent

Hemisphere-Exclusive Pokémon

Northern Hemisphere

Hisuian Growlithe, shiny available

Skarmory, shiny available

Treecko, shiny available

Torchic, shiny available

Mudkip, shiny available

Clamperl, shiny available

Beldum, shiny available

Southern Hemisphere

Scyther, shiny available

Hisuian Sneasel, shiny available

Bagon, shiny available

Turtwig, shiny available

Chimchar, shiny available

Piplup, shiny available

Bronzor, shiny available

Eggs hatched in incubators during Shared Skies will hatch new Pokémon.

2km Eggs:

Shellder, shiny available

Pichu, shiny available

Togepi, shiny available

Smoochum, shiny available

Woobat, shiny available

5km Eggs:

Vanillite, shiny available

Cutiefly, shiny available

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Gligar, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Cranidos, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Shieldon, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Chingling, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Mantyke, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

7km Eggs

Alolan Geodude, shiny available

Galarian Slopoke, shiny available

Galarian Farfetch'd, shiny available

Alolan Grimer, shiny available

Galarian Stunfisk, shiny available

Hisuian Growlithe, shiny available (Route Rewards)

Paldean Wooper, shiny available (Route Rewards)

Hisuian Sneasel, shiny available (Route Rewards)

Pawniard, shiny available (Route Rewards)

Carbink (Route Rewards)

10km Eggs

Tyrunt, shiny available

Amaura, shiny available

Carbink

Goomy, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards as well)

Charcadet

Emolga, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Deino, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Rockruff, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Turtonator, shiny available (Adventure Sync Rewards)

Shared Skies Themed Stickers

And, last but not least, you'll also get a bunch of new stickers from spinning PokeStops and opening gifts. You can also purchase these from the in-game shop, if you desire. I personally don't recommend buying them, as you can get stickers pretty simply by just playing the game and making sure you're keeping on top of Trainer Gifting. That said, they look pretty cute, so I don't think anyone could blame you for wanting to get your hands on them quickly.