Key Takeaways Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon GO: New Pokémon, 2x XP, & new costumed models

Featured Pokémon: Visor Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, shiny spawns, & PokeStop showcases

Research Tasks: Encounter featured Pokémon, get shiny encounters, & purchase exclusive timed research.

Coming up Friday, June 7, is the new Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon GO. This new event will feature surprise encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including when you take photos (you'll be photobombed), new PokeStop showcases, and much more! We will also get a couple of new costumed Pokémon models. Let's get into the event and how to make the most of it.

Slumbering Sands Event Overview

Starts: Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Ends: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Slumbering Sands will have plenty of event-themed bonuses, features, spawns, research, sales, and shiny opportunities to take advantage of!

Slumbering Sands Bonuses

For the whole event, you will earn 2x XP for catching Pokémon. This includes all Pokémon, not just event-specific Pokémon.

Slumbering Sands Featured Pokémon

We'll get a new variation to Slakoth, Vigoroth, and Slaking for this event. They will all be wearing visors! Additionally, you can expect to be photobombed by one of these guys when you take pictures in Pokémon GO through the event.

These Pokémon will also most likely be featured at PokeStop showcases. Keep an eye out for these and make sure you catch as many as you can so you have a few options for the showcases!

Slumbering Sands Pokémon Spawns

During the event, the following Pokémon will appear in the wild:

Psyduck, shiny available

Slowpoke, shiny available

Drowzee, shiny available

Mareep, shiny available

Visor Slakoth, shiny available

Oranguru, shiny available

Sandygast

Munna, shiny available (rare)

Komala, shiny available (rare)

This Pokémon is the debut of Shiny Komala! The shiny variation of Komala features a pink and white log, rather than a brown one.

Slumbering Sands Research Tasks

Field Research

The Field Research task lists aren't out just yet, but we do know that they will reward encounters with all the Pokémon spawns (and especially the featured Pokémon). Keep in mind for the duration of the event, that you will have a higher chance of getting shiny encounters with these Pokémon from completing the Field Research!

Timed Research

There is Timed Research available, and you can access it by connecting a Pokémon GO Plus +. These are the little Poke Ball devices that you can connect to Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep, and so on. You do not have to use your phone to play Pokémon GO with one of these devices. They have an auto-throw function that will automatically catch Pokémon around you, so long as you have an internet connection and Poke Balls to spare in-game. They also auto-spin PokeStops. These are worthwhile to get if you can afford one.

If you do get the Pokémon GO Plus + and activate the Timed Research, you will get a bunch of Stardust rewards as well as encounters with Nightcap Snorlax, Visor Slakoth, and Komala.

The research will be available to trainers until Friday, June 14, 2024. Be sure to claim any rewards before this time as well.

Paid Timed Research

Additionally, for US$2.00, you'll be able to access exclusive event Timed Research that doesn't require the purchase of a Pokémon GO Plus +. This Timed Research will reward you with the following:

Komala Backpack avatar item

Encounters with Komala and Visor Slakoth

Stardust, XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and more.