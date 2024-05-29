Key Takeaways Stadium Sights is a global Pokemon GO event with increased Candy & Stardust for hatching Pokemon.

Shiny Emolga will debut during the event, along with other Pokemon with shiny variants.

The event features special Timed Research available for purchase, focusing on exploration and egg hatching.

For those of us that can't be there in Japan for the debut of Shiny Emolga, Niantic didn't totally forget about us. Stadium Sights is the global event coming soon that will allow the world some of the same opportunities as the Trainers off in Sendai for GO Fest - giving us the opportunity to catch some special Fighting- and Flying-type Pokémon. To reiterate, this is a global event - you do not need to be in Japan in order to do this event! So, let's get into some of the exciting news we have for you about this event. During this event, you may even get yourself a Shiny Emolga!

This event complements the Pokémon GO Fest in Sendai, Japan, happening at the same time. There will be plenty of Pokemon to catch and new Field Research to conquer!

Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Stadium Sights Bonuses

For the duration of the event, Trainers will have:

1.5x Candy for hatching Pokémon

1.5x Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Featured Pokémon Spawns

During this event, the following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently:

Pidgey, shiny available

Zubat, shiny available

Doduo, shiny available

Gligar, shiny available

Hitmontop, shiny available

Meditite, shiny available

Staravia

Emolga, shiny available

Mienfoo

Noibat, shiny available

Cutiefly, shiny available

Additionally, you will be able to encounter Shiny Emolga. If you're lucky, that is. This is Shiny Emolga's debut in Pokémon GO. Here's what it looks like in both forms:

Stadium Sights Eggs

From 7km eggs, you will be able to hatch the following:

Galarian Farfetch'd, shiny available

Riolu, shiny available

Emolga, shiny available

Stadium Sights Research

Field Research Tasks

More information will come out about what exactly you need to do to complete the Field Research tasks soon. We're unsure what types of Tasks you will be given during this event. In the mean time, we know that Field Research task completion can reward you with encounters with these Pokémon:

Pidgey

Zubat

Doduo

Emolga

If you can, I recommend you grind out these events as much as possible to try for Shiny Emolga.

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99, you can access the Stadium Sights special Timed Research. This research will focus on exploration and egg hatching, and will give the following rewards:

Encounters with Emolga

A Super Incubator

20 Emolga Candy

This research is timed, meaning it will expire and you will not be able to complete it if you didn't before the event's conclusion. You will be able to work on the research and claim any rewards all the way up to Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 8:00 pm Local Time.

This research is available for purchase and gifting to friends in the in-game store. Keep in mind, you cannot buy this research with PokeCoins.

Stadium Sights Tips

Focus on Egg Hatching

For this event, you're really going to want to make the most of the Candy and Stardust bonuses for hatching Pokémon. The only way to do this is to get out and walk around. If you can, scout out some areas before the event starts that you can easily get to, preferably ones with lots of PokeStops. Planning routes ahead (especially big loops) will make this fly by.

To get the most out of eggs, also make sure you can accept gifts. 7km Eggs come from Trainer gifts, which you can't open if you have a full inventory.

Shiny Hunting

Remember, while you're doing the event, you do not need to catch every Pokémon on the map. In fact, if you're looking for Shinies, you're going to want to not do that. Instead, tap on Pokémon to check if they're shiny and then quickly leave if they are not.

You're going to want to complete as many Field Research tasks as possible to increase your chances at finding a shiny. Make sure you claim your rewards before the deadline!

Party up!

Collaborate with your friends to cover more ground, and help each other complete the tasks. If you're lucky enough to have a Pokémon GO community locally, you should plan to meet up with them and utilize Party Play for the event.

Stay Charged and Safe

Before the event day, make sure your devices are all fully charged. Consider carrying a portable charger around, Pokémon GO can be quite draining on the battery when it's left open (as it probably will be while you're actively playing). You're going to want to plan for a few hours out at least, or longer if you're a more serious gamer.

Bring some snacks, too. Your devices aren't the only things that will need a charge while you're out. Consider packing up some food, and definitely some drinks. Take care of your bodies, Trainers, and take rests when you need them.

Remember, Trainers, always be aware of your surroundings. If you're in new or crowded areas for you, you should always keep your wits about you. Maybe don't have both headphones in, you know? Additionally, stick to well-lit areas when playing into the evening - especially if it darker in your area later on - and at night. You may see the car, but the driver in the car may not necessarily be able to see you when it's dark out.