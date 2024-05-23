Key Takeaways Stakataka coming to Pokemon GO as a Legendary 5-star raid encounter.

Stakataka has a great defensive loadout and is only available in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Stakataka is vulnerable to Water, Ground, and Fighting type moves.

Stakataka is coming to us in Pokémon GO soon as a Legendary 5-star raid encounter. Resembling a brick and mortar chimney mounted atop four tiny brick legs, Stakataka was first introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as one of the few mythical Ultra Beasts. Although it takes a singular form, Stakataka is actually a collection of 150 individual life forms - the bricks which compose its body are all alive on their own. It is known in the games for simply planting itself on the ground to disguise itself (as a large pile of bricks) or whilst sleeping. When angered, its many eyes will turn red.

In Pokémon GO, Stakataka has a great defensive loadout that makes it tough to take down on your own. If you have some friends, you should definitely bring many along with you. Additionally, this Pokémon is only available in the Eastern Hemisphere (this includes the continents east of the prime meridian - Asia, most of Africa, and most of Europe) until the beginning of June.

Like its counterpart, Blacephalon, Stakataka's shiny variant is not yet available in Pokémon GO. However, we have included it for you to check out below. The shiny form is the golden one you see in the gallery.

Close

Stakataka Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time

Begins Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Typing: Steel/Rock

Steel/Rock Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy/Snow (Increases CP and Level)

Stakataka CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1799-1882 CP 1882 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2249-2353 CP 2353 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Rock Throw Rock Stone Edge Rock Take Down Normal Flash Cannon Steel -- -- Bulldoze Ground -- -- -- --

Stakataka Weaknesses

Stakataka is vulnerable to:

Water

Ground

Fighting

Since Stakataka's typing is Steel and Rock, it will take 2x more damage from Ground and Fighting-type moves, so if you can you should focus on running those types of Pokémon with those types of movesets.

Stakataka Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Stakataka Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Excadrill Mud-Slap Scorching Sands Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Ursaluna Rock Smash High Horsepower Golurk Mud-Slap Earth Power Sirfetch'd Counter Close Combat Toxicroak Counter Dynamic Punch Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Hippowdon Sand Attack Scorching Sands

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Groudon (Primal) Mud Shot Precipice Blades Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise) Low Kick Sacred Sword Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Sandsear Storm

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Mega Swampert Mud Shot Earthquake Mega Alakazam Counter Focus Blast Mega Lopunny Double Kick Focus Blast

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.

Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.