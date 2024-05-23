Quick Links

Stakataka is coming to us in Pokémon GO soon as a Legendary 5-star raid encounter. Resembling a brick and mortar chimney mounted atop four tiny brick legs, Stakataka was first introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as one of the few mythical Ultra Beasts. Although it takes a singular form, Stakataka is actually a collection of 150 individual life forms - the bricks which compose its body are all alive on their own. It is known in the games for simply planting itself on the ground to disguise itself (as a large pile of bricks) or whilst sleeping. When angered, its many eyes will turn red.

In Pokémon GO, Stakataka has a great defensive loadout that makes it tough to take down on your own. If you have some friends, you should definitely bring many along with you. Additionally, this Pokémon is only available in the Eastern Hemisphere (this includes the continents east of the prime meridian - Asia, most of Africa, and most of Europe) until the beginning of June.

Like its counterpart, Blacephalon, Stakataka's shiny variant is not yet available in Pokémon GO. However, we have included it for you to check out below. The shiny form is the golden one you see in the gallery.

Stakataka Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Steel/Rock
  • Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy/Snow (Increases CP and Level)

Stakataka CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1799-1882 CP

1882 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2249-2353 CP

2353 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Rock Throw

Rock

Stone Edge

Rock

Take Down

Normal

Flash Cannon

Steel

--

--

Bulldoze

Ground

--

--

--

--

pogo 2

Stakataka Weaknesses

Stakataka is vulnerable to:

  • Water
  • Ground
  • Fighting
Since Stakataka's typing is Steel and Rock, it will take 2x more damage from Ground and Fighting-type moves, so if you can you should focus on running those types of Pokémon with those types of movesets.

Stakataka Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

stakataka anime

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Excadrill

Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Machamp

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Hariyama

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine

Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Lucario

Counter

Aura Sphere

Rhyperior

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Conkeldurr

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Ursaluna

Rock Smash

High Horsepower

Golurk

Mud-Slap

Earth Power

Sirfetch'd

Counter

Close Combat

Toxicroak

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Blaziken

Counter

Focus Blast

Hippowdon

Sand Attack

Scorching Sands

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Groudon (Primal)

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Terrakion

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise)

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Landorus (Therian)

Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Heracross

Counter

Close Combat

Mega Blaziken

Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Swampert

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Mega Alakazam

Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny

Double Kick

Focus Blast

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
may 2024 pogo schedule
