Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Stakataka coming to Pokemon GO as a Legendary 5-star raid encounter.
- Stakataka has a great defensive loadout and is only available in the Eastern Hemisphere.
- Stakataka is vulnerable to Water, Ground, and Fighting type moves.
Stakataka is coming to us in Pokémon GO soon as a Legendary 5-star raid encounter. Resembling a brick and mortar chimney mounted atop four tiny brick legs, Stakataka was first introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as one of the few mythical Ultra Beasts. Although it takes a singular form, Stakataka is actually a collection of 150 individual life forms - the bricks which compose its body are all alive on their own. It is known in the games for simply planting itself on the ground to disguise itself (as a large pile of bricks) or whilst sleeping. When angered, its many eyes will turn red.
In Pokémon GO, Stakataka has a great defensive loadout that makes it tough to take down on your own. If you have some friends, you should definitely bring many along with you. Additionally, this Pokémon is only available in the Eastern Hemisphere (this includes the continents east of the prime meridian - Asia, most of Africa, and most of Europe) until the beginning of June.
Like its counterpart, Blacephalon, Stakataka's shiny variant is not yet available in Pokémon GO. However, we have included it for you to check out below. The shiny form is the golden one you see in the gallery.
Stakataka Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
- Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Steel/Rock
- Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy/Snow (Increases CP and Level)
Stakataka CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1799-1882 CP
|
1882 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2249-2353 CP
|
2353 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock
|
Stone Edge
|
Rock
|
Take Down
|
Normal
|
Flash Cannon
|
Steel
|
--
|
--
|
Bulldoze
|
Ground
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
Stakataka Weaknesses
Stakataka is vulnerable to:
- Water
- Ground
- Fighting
Stakataka Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Stakataka Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Excadrill
|
Mud-Slap
|
Scorching Sands
|
Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earth Power
|
Machamp
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Hariyama
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Mamoswine
|
Mud-Slap
|
High Horsepower
|
Lucario
|
Counter
|
Aura Sphere
|
Rhyperior
|
Mud-Slap
|
Earthquake
|
Conkeldurr
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Ursaluna
|
Rock Smash
|
High Horsepower
|
Golurk
|
Mud-Slap
|
Earth Power
|
Sirfetch'd
|
Counter
|
Close Combat
|
Toxicroak
|
Counter
|
Dynamic Punch
|
Blaziken
|
Counter
|
Focus Blast
|
Hippowdon
|
Sand Attack
|
Scorching Sands
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Groudon (Primal)
|
Mud Shot
|
Precipice Blades
|
Terrakion
|
Double Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise)
|
Low Kick
|
Sacred Sword
|
Landorus (Therian)
|
Mud Shot
|
Sandsear Storm
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earth Power
|
Mega Heracross
|
Counter
|
Close Combat
|
Mega Blaziken
|
Counter
|
Focus Blast
|
Mega Swampert
|
Mud Shot
|
Earthquake
|
Mega Alakazam
|
Counter
|
Focus Blast
|
Mega Lopunny
|
Double Kick
|
Focus Blast
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.