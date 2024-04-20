Key Takeaways Enjoy enhanced interactions with your Buddy Pokémon during Sustainability Week with increased souvenirs, extended buddy time, and reduced distance for hearts.

Look for special Showcases at PokéStops featuring event-themed Pokémon for unique catching opportunities.

Maximize your experience by completing Field Research tasks, participating in Collection Challenges, planning routes, stocking up on supplies, and starting 2 km Egg incubation early.

Trainers, get ready to embrace sustainability with your buddy in Pokémon GO during Sustainability Week 2024! This special event focuses on environmental awareness and offers players exciting bonuses, features, and opportunities to catch unique Pokémon. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this event.

Event Details

Starts : Monday, April 22, at 10:00 AM Local Time

: Monday, April 22, at 10:00 AM Local Time Ends : Friday, April 26, at 8:00 PM Local Time

: Friday, April 26, at 8:00 PM Local Time Theme: Explore with your buddy and enjoy event-themed bonuses and features.

Bonuses

Throughout Sustainability Week, players can enjoy enhanced interactions with their Buddy Pokémon:

Souvenirs and Presents : Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you souvenirs and presents.

: Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you souvenirs and presents. Extended Buddy Time : After feeding your buddy Berries or Poffins, they will stay on the map for a longer period.

: After feeding your buddy Berries or Poffins, they will stay on the map for a longer period. Reduced Distance for Buddy Hearts: The distance required to earn buddy hearts will be halved, making it easier to level up your friendship.

Features

PokéStop Showcases

During the event, look for special Showcases at various PokéStops. These Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon, providing unique catching opportunities.

Eggs

2 km Eggs

Increased Shiny Chances: Pokémon hatched from 2 km Eggs collected during Sustainability Week will have a higher chance of being Shiny compared to those found in the wild or obtained through Field Research.

Featured Shiny Pokémon in 2 km Eggs:

Combee

Drilbur

Trubbish

Foongus

Binacle

Here are some pictures of these Pokémon as shinies:

Research

Field Research Tasks

Players can complete specific Field Research tasks to encounter various Shiny Pokémon. These tasks are designed to align with the sustainability theme and offer rewarding encounters.

Collection Challenges

Participate in event-themed Collection Challenges during Sustainability Week.

Rewards: Completing these challenges will earn you Stardust and XP, enhancing your overall gameplay experience.

Tips for Players

Plan Your Routes: Check local PokéStops ahead of time to plan your visits around Showcases for maximized catching opportunities. Stock Up on Berries and Poffins: Ensure you have enough supplies to keep your buddy on the map longer and take full advantage of the reduced distance for earning hearts. Incubate Early: Start incubating any 2 km Eggs as soon as the event begins to maximize your chances of hatching Shiny Pokémon. Complete All Research Tasks: Engage in all available Field Research and Collection Challenges to gain additional rewards and encounters.

Sustainability Week 2024 in Pokémon GO not only promotes environmental awareness through fun and engaging gameplay but also provides players with numerous opportunities to enhance their experience and expand their Pokémon collection. Get ready to explore, complete challenges, and catch rare Pokémon alongside your buddy!