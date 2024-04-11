Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Tapu Bulu enters 5-star raids on April 12, available globally in shiny & normal forms.
- Effective counters for Tapu Bulu include Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Steel types.
- Recommended party includes Shadow Toxicroak, Rayquaza (Mega), Nihilego, & more for extra damage.
Trainers, Tapu Bulu will soon enter Pokémon GO's 5-star raid rotation. It will be available globally starting Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time.
You can catch Tapu Bulu at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1870 – 1953 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 2338 – 2442 CP
Tapu Bulu will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:
Typing
Tapu Bulu is an interesting blend of types. It is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon which, luckily for us, gives us a ton of types to work with in terms of counters. Tapu Bulu is weak to the following types:
- Poison
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Steel
We will want to emphasize our Poison types as much as possible, as Tapu Bulu takes twice the damage from it than any of its other weaknesses.
Boosts
Tapu Bulu will be weather boosted by Sunny or Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
Tapu Bulu a is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take it down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Party
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb
- Roserage with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb
- Revavroom with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot
- Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot
- Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Scolipede with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Crobat with Air Slash and Sludge Bomb
- Drapion with Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb
- Salazzle with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave
- Nidoking with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave
- Slowbro (Galarian) with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
Legendary
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon AScent
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Ho-oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
Mega
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn