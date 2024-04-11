Key Takeaways Tapu Bulu enters 5-star raids on April 12, available globally in shiny & normal forms.

Effective counters for Tapu Bulu include Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Steel types.

Recommended party includes Shadow Toxicroak, Rayquaza (Mega), Nihilego, & more for extra damage.

Trainers, Tapu Bulu will soon enter Pokémon GO's 5-star raid rotation. It will be available globally starting Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

You can catch Tapu Bulu at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1870 – 1953 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2338 – 2442 CP

Tapu Bulu will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Tapu Bulu is an interesting blend of types. It is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon which, luckily for us, gives us a ton of types to work with in terms of counters. Tapu Bulu is weak to the following types:

Poison

Fire

Flying

Ice

Steel

We will want to emphasize our Poison types as much as possible, as Tapu Bulu takes twice the damage from it than any of its other weaknesses.

Boosts

Tapu Bulu will be weather boosted by Sunny or Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Tapu Bulu a is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-5 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take it down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Roserage with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Revavroom with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Scolipede with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Crobat with Air Slash and Sludge Bomb

Drapion with Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb

Salazzle with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Nidoking with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Slowbro (Galarian) with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon AScent

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Ho-oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Mega

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn