  • Tapu Fini is available in raids from May 2 to May 16, 2024, with Nature's Madness move.
  • Tapu Fini's weaknesses are poison, grass, and electric, so use corresponding Pokemon as counters.
  • Effective counters include Electivire, Magnezone, and Venusaur, with soloing not possible.

Tapu Fini, the Water/Fairy-type Pokémon, serves as the guardian deity of Poni Island, one of the Alola region's islands. Known for its mystical demeanor and powerful control over water, Tapu Fini is revered for its ability to purify water and cleanse impurities. With its signature move, Nature's Madness, Tapu Fini can halve the health of its opponents, reflecting its role as a judge that does not tolerate the impure or corrupt. Capturing or battling this elusive Pokémon requires skill and respect for its powerful abilities, making any encounter with Tapu Fini a memorable and challenging experience.

Tapu Fini Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Water/Fairy
  • Weather Boost: Rainy/Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)
Tapu Fini CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1556-1632

1632 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

1946-2041

2041 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Water Gun

Water

Hydro Pump

Water

Hidden Power

Normal

Surf

Water

--

--

Ice Beam

Ice

--

--

Moonblast

Fairy

Tapu Fini caught during this rotation will know Nature's Madness!

Nature's Madness: 80 Power, lowers opposing Pokemon's defense (in Trainer Battles), or 90 Power (in Gyms and Raids)

Tapu Fini Weaknesses

Tapu Fini is vulnerable to:

  • Poison
  • Grass
  • Electric

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Tapu Fini Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results

tapu-fini

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Electivire

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Magnezone

Spark

Wild Charge

Luxray

Spark

Wild Charge

Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Sceptile

Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Gengar

Lick

Sludge Bomb

Torterra

Razor Leaf

Frenzy Plant

Victreebel

Magical Leaf

Leaf Blade

Roserade

Magical Leaf

Grass Knot

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Kartana

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Raikou

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Xurkitree

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Zapdos

Shock

Thunderbolt

Rayquaza (Mega)

Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Zekrom

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Zarude

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Thunderbolt

Thundurus (Therian)

Volt Switch

Wildbolt Storm

Nihilego

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Groudon (Primal)

Mud Shot

Solar Beam

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Sceptile

Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar

Lick

Sludge Bomb

Mega Venusaur

Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Mega Manectric

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Mega Beedrill

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Mega Ampharos

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
