Key Takeaways
- Tapu Fini is available in raids from May 2 to May 16, 2024, with Nature's Madness move.
- Tapu Fini's weaknesses are poison, grass, and electric, so use corresponding Pokemon as counters.
- Effective counters include Electivire, Magnezone, and Venusaur, with soloing not possible.
Tapu Fini, the Water/Fairy-type Pokémon, serves as the guardian deity of Poni Island, one of the Alola region's islands. Known for its mystical demeanor and powerful control over water, Tapu Fini is revered for its ability to purify water and cleanse impurities. With its signature move, Nature's Madness, Tapu Fini can halve the health of its opponents, reflecting its role as a judge that does not tolerate the impure or corrupt. Capturing or battling this elusive Pokémon requires skill and respect for its powerful abilities, making any encounter with Tapu Fini a memorable and challenging experience.
Tapu Fini Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Water/Fairy
- Weather Boost: Rainy/Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)
Tapu Fini CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1556-1632
|
1632 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
1946-2041
|
2041 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Water Gun
|
Water
|
Hydro Pump
|
Water
|
Hidden Power
|
Normal
|
Surf
|
Water
|
--
|
--
|
Ice Beam
|
Ice
|
--
|
--
|
Moonblast
|
Fairy
Tapu Fini caught during this rotation will know Nature's Madness!
Nature's Madness: 80 Power, lowers opposing Pokemon's defense (in Trainer Battles), or 90 Power (in Gyms and Raids)
Tapu Fini Weaknesses
Tapu Fini is vulnerable to:
- Poison
- Grass
- Electric
We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!
Tapu Fini Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 3-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Tapu Fini Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Electivire
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Magnezone
|
Spark
|
Wild Charge
|
Luxray
|
Spark
|
Wild Charge
|
Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Tangrowth
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Sceptile
|
Bullet Seed
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Gengar
|
Lick
|
Sludge Bomb
|
Torterra
|
Razor Leaf
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Victreebel
|
Magical Leaf
|
Leaf Blade
|
Roserade
|
Magical Leaf
|
Grass Knot
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Kartana
|
Razor Leaf
|
Leaf Blade
|
Raikou
|
Thunder Shock
|
Wild Charge
|
Xurkitree
|
Thunder Shock
|
Discharge
|
Zapdos
|
Shock
|
Thunderbolt
|
Rayquaza (Mega)
|
Air Slash
|
Dragon Ascent
|
Zekrom
|
Charge Beam
|
Fusion Bolt
|
Zarude
|
Vine Whip
|
Power Whip
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Thunderbolt
|
Thundurus (Therian)
|
Volt Switch
|
Wildbolt Storm
|
Nihilego
|
Poison Jab
|
Sludge Bomb
|
Groudon (Primal)
|
Mud Shot
|
Solar Beam
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Sceptile
|
Bullet Seed
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Gengar
|
Lick
|
Sludge Bomb
|
Mega Venusaur
|
Vine Whip
|
Frenzy Plant
|
Mega Manectric
|
Thunder Fang
|
Wild Charge
|
Mega Beedrill
|
Poison Jab
|
Sludge Bomb
|
Mega Ampharos
|
Volt Switch
|
Zap Cannon
This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
