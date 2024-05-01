Key Takeaways Tapu Fini is available in raids from May 2 to May 16, 2024, with Nature's Madness move.

Tapu Fini's weaknesses are poison, grass, and electric, so use corresponding Pokemon as counters.

Effective counters include Electivire, Magnezone, and Venusaur, with soloing not possible.

Tapu Fini, the Water/Fairy-type Pokémon, serves as the guardian deity of Poni Island, one of the Alola region's islands. Known for its mystical demeanor and powerful control over water, Tapu Fini is revered for its ability to purify water and cleanse impurities. With its signature move, Nature's Madness, Tapu Fini can halve the health of its opponents, reflecting its role as a judge that does not tolerate the impure or corrupt. Capturing or battling this elusive Pokémon requires skill and respect for its powerful abilities, making any encounter with Tapu Fini a memorable and challenging experience.

Close

Tapu Fini Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Begins Thursday, Local Time Duration: Available until Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Local Time Typing: Water/Fairy

Water/Fairy Weather Boost: Rainy/Cloudy (Increases CP and Level)

Related Pokémon GO: Advanced Premier Ball Guide This guide will delve into the nuances of the Premier Ball, providing you with the knowledge to use them effectively in your Pokémon-catching endeavor

Tapu Fini CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1556-1632 1632 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 1946-2041 2041 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Water Gun Water Hydro Pump Water Hidden Power Normal Surf Water -- -- Ice Beam Ice -- -- Moonblast Fairy

Tapu Fini caught during this rotation will know Nature's Madness! Nature's Madness: 80 Power, lowers opposing Pokemon's defense (in Trainer Battles), or 90 Power (in Gyms and Raids)

Tapu Fini Weaknesses

Tapu Fini is vulnerable to:

Poison

Grass

Electric

We will want to stick to Pokémon with these typings when designing our teams!

Tapu Fini Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 3-5 Trainers with strong counters 4-6 Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Tapu Fini Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Luxray Spark Wild Charge Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Victreebel Magical Leaf Leaf Blade Roserade Magical Leaf Grass Knot

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Zapdos Shock Thunderbolt Rayquaza (Mega) Air Slash Dragon Ascent Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Mewtwo Psycho Cut Thunderbolt Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Wildbolt Storm Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Groudon (Primal) Mud Shot Solar Beam

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Mega Ampharos Volt Switch Zap Cannon

This list represents the best-in-slot counters for this raid encounter. If you do not have any of these Pokémon, you can still complete this raid; just keep in mind you may need more friends or healing items!

Related Pokémon GO: All Healing Items In this guide, we delve deep into the arsenal of healing items at your disposal.

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions.

While Snow boosts Registeel, consider safety first during adverse weather conditions. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.