Key Takeaways Join Tapu Fini Raid Hour on May 8, 2024, to battle and catch the Water/Fairy-type legendary Pokemon.

Prepare by gathering right counters like Electric, Grass, and Poison types & forming a raid group.

Maximize participation by planning routes, battling efficiently, catching Tapu Fini, and managing your catches.

Pokémon GO's Raid Hours are a thrilling weekly event that trainers look forward to for a chance to battle high-level raid bosses and capture rare Pokémon. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, the spotlight falls on Tapu Fini, one of the legendary guardians of the Alola region. This guide will help you prepare for and maximize your success during the Tapu Fini Raid Hour.

Tapu Fini Raid Hour Event Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. Featured Pokémon: Tapu Fini, a Water/Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon.

Tapu Fini, a Water/Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon. Event Feature: Increased number of five-star raids featuring Tapu Fini.

Close

Preparing for the Raid

Gather the Right Counters: Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy type, making it vulnerable to Electric, Grass, and Poison types. Key Pokémon to consider include: Electric Types: Raikou, Electivire, and Zekrom. Grass Types: Roserade, Sceptile, and Tangrowth. Poison Types: Gengar and Roserade (also a Grass type).

Power up these Pokémon to ensure they are battle-ready and equipped with the best movesets. For Electric types, moves like Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are ideal. For Grass types, consider Vine Whip and Solar Beam or Leaf Blade. Form a Raid Group: Coordinate with local trainers to form a raid group. This is crucial as Tapu Fini raids require multiple players to defeat. Use social media, local chat groups, or Pokémon GO community platforms to connect with other trainers.

Discuss strategy and assign roles, like who will use revives or coordinate rejoining if all Pokémon faint. Stock Up on Supplies: Ensure you have enough Raid Passes. You will need a Raid Pass for each raid, so stock up on free daily passes or purchase Premium Raid Passes or Remote Raid Passes from the shop.

Have plenty of Revives and Potions. Battles with Tapu Fini can deplete your team quickly, especially if you plan to participate in multiple raids.

Check out our dedicated raid guide below for more detailed information!

Related Pokémon GO: Tapu Fini Raid Guide Tapu Fini, the Water/Fairy-type Pokémon, serves as the guardian deity of Poni Island, one of the Alola region's islands.

During the Raid Hour

Maximize Raid Participation: Start early and plan your route to hit as many gyms as possible. Areas with high gym density are preferable to maximize the number of raids you can join.

Be ready to move quickly from one raid to the next. Timing is crucial to fit in as many raids as possible within the hour. Efficiently Battle and Rejoin: Organize your battle parties ahead of time to quickly start each raid. Have a backup team ready in case your primary team faints.

If your Pokémon team faints, rejoin the battle as quickly as possible to continue assisting your group.

Post-Raid Strategies

Catching Tapu Fini: After defeating Tapu Fini, you’ll have a chance to catch it. Use Golden Razz Berries for the best effect, or Silver Pinap Berries if you want extra candies and feel confident in your throwing skills.

for the best effect, or Silver Pinap Berries if you want extra candies and feel confident in your throwing skills. Practice throwing Curveballs to increase your catch chances. Aim for Great or Excellent throws to boost your success rate further. Review and Manage Your Catches: Check the IVs of each Tapu Fini you catch to decide which ones to keep, power up, or trade. Tapu Fini with high IVs are valuable for both raids and PvP battles in the Ultra League. Plan for Future Raids: Reflect on the raid hour’s successes and areas for improvement. Discuss with your raid group what worked well and what could be better next time.

By following this guide, you'll be well-prepared to take on Tapu Fini during the upcoming Raid Hour. Good luck, and may you succeed in your battles and catches!