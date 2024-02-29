Key Takeaways Tapu Koko raid season from March 1-14, 2024, 5-star boss, CP varies from 1730-2263.

Tapu Koko released in shiny form, Electric- and Fairy-type, weak to Ground and Poison moves.

Weather boosts during Rainy and Cloudy conditions, recommend raiding with 3-4 high-level trainers.

Welcome, Trainers!

Tapu Koko returns with the World of Wonders season, coming to our raid rotations from Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. It is a 5-Star raid boss and should not be taken lightly!

Tapu Koko can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1730-1810 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2162-2263 CP

Tapu Koko will be released in both shiny and normal variations! Its shiny looks pretty sick, too. Check it out in both its variations:

The shiny form is the black one.

Typing

Tapu Koko is an Electric- and Fairy-type Pokémon. This gives it only two weaknesses - to Ground- and Poison-type moves. Luckily we have had some strond additions to our Ground-type arsenal recently (hello, Mega Garchomp), so if you were able to take advantage of last month's raid season you should already have great Pokémon picks for your teams.

Boosts

Tapu Koko, given its typing, will be weather boosted by Rainy and Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

As far as we can tell, Tapu Koko cannot be duoed just yet. We recommend you go out with a team of at least 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters (best in slot, preferably) in order to defeat Tapu Koko. If you or your friends do not have powerful counters just yet, then you should consider at least 6-7 Trainers instead. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Rhydon with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Nidoking with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Victreebell with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Flygon with Mud Shot and Scorching Sands

Legendary

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake