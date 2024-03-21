Key Takeaways Tapu Lele raid from March 21 to April 4, 2024, with CP ranges at levels 20 and 25 with boosts.

Tapu Lele is Psychic and Fairy-Type, weak to Steel, Ghost, and Poison moves.

Raid with 3-4 excellent counters or 6-8 trainers; use Shadow Pokemon for extra damage.

Hey there, Trainers!

Tapu Lele is coming to the tier 5 raid rotation soon. It will be available from Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

You can catch Tapu Lele at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1912 – 1996 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2390 – 2496 CP

Tapu Lele will be available in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-Type Pokémon, which gives it weakness to Steel, Ghost, and Poison-type moves. This gives us a bunch of Pokémon that we can work with, thankfully! However, some of these Pokémon are difficult to catch at earlier levels, so newer trainers may not have all of the Pokémon that are best against Tapu Lele.

Boosts

Tapu Lele will be weather boosted by Windy and Cloudy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

Tapu Lele is not currently duo-able, however the amount of Trainers you should need to defeat it won't be too many. With great counters, you can get away with 3-4 Trainers in a raid team and reliably take Tapu Lele down. If you don't have amazing counters in general, consider taking between 6-8 Trainers, just so that you can consistently bring it down and catch it. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Cursola with Hex and Shadow Ball

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Drifblim with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Hoopa (Confined or Unbound) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Double Iron Bash

Dialga (Origin or regular) with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Jirachi with Charge Beam and Doom Desire

Mega

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir with Magical Leaf and Shadow Ball

Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam