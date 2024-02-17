Key Takeaways

Hello, Trainers!

These are the current Team GO Rocket lineups for all Grunts, Leaders, and of course, Giovanni himself. This guide will be updated periodically as the lineups change in the coming months.

Team GO Rocket Boss

giovanni

Giovanni

Pokemon

1
  • Persian

2
  • Nidoking
  • Garchomp
  • Rhyperior

3
  • Kyogre

Team GO Rocket Leaders

cliff
arlo
sierra

Cliff

Pokemon

1
  • Zubat

2
  • Aerodactyl
  • Gallade
  • Kingdra

3
  • Crobat
  • Tyranitar
  • Cradily

Arlo

Pokemon

1
  • Bagon

2
  • Charizard
  • Hypno
  • Golurk

3
  • Dragonite
  • Scizor
  • Salamence

Sierra

Pokemon

1
  • Tentacool

2
  • Sableye
  • Milotic
  • Honchkrow

3
  • Alakazam
  • Houndoom
  • Victreebell

Grunts

grunt f png
grunt m png

Normal does not mean weak.

Normal-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Meowth
  • Teddiursa
  • Stantler

2
  • Rattata
  • Meowth
  • Purugly

3
  • Ursaring
  • Stantler
  • Bibarel

Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?

Fire-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Growlithe
  • Houndour
  • Chimchar

2
  • Houndoom
  • Monferno

3
  • Ninetales
  • Houndoom
  • Infernape

These waters are treacherous!

Water-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Barboach
  • Corphish
  • Piplip

2
  • Crawdaunt
  • Prinplup

3
  • Wailord
  • Whiscash
  • Empoleon

Water-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Magikarp

2
  • Magikarp

3
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados (rare)

Get ready to be shocked!

Electric-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Mareep
  • Joltik
  • Blitzle

2
  • Geodude (Alolan)
  • Voltorb

3
  • Ampharos
  • Luxray
  • Galvantula

Don't tangle with us!

Grass-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Hoppip
  • Seedot
  • Turtwig

2
  • Grotle
  • Ferrothorn

3
  • Cacturne
  • Torterra
  • Amoonguss

You're gonna be frozen in your tracks.

Ice-Type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Snorunt
  • Swinub
  • Snover

2
  • Ninetales (Alolan)
  • Froslass
  • Glalie

3
  • Glalie
  • Frosslass
  • Abomasnow

The buff physique isn't just for show!

Fighting-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Machop
  • Sneasel (Hisuian)
  • Makuhita

2
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmontop
  • Hitmonchan

3
  • Machamp
  • Infernape
  • Toxicroak

Coiled and ready to strike!

Poison-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Koffing
  • Foongus
  • Croagunk

2
  • Nidorina
  • Nidorino

3
  • Koffing
  • Toxicroak
  • Amoonguss

You'll be defeated into the ground!

Ground-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Diglett (Alolan)
  • Wooper
  • Drilbur

2
  • Rhyhorn

3
  • Quagsire
  • Whiscash
  • Torterra

Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!

Flying-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Murkrow
  • Gligar
  • Starly

2
  • Xatu
  • Gligar
  • Staravia

3
  • Dragonite
  • Skarmory
  • Staraptor

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?

Psychic-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Slowpoke
  • Wobbuffet

2
  • Wobbuffet
  • Ralts
  • Girafarig

3
  • Alakazam
  • Metagross
  • Gallade

Go, my super bug Pokemon!

Bug-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Pineco
  • Shuckle
  • Dwebble

2
  • Weedle
  • Shuckle
  • Skorupi

3
  • Beedrill
  • Forretress
  • Scizor

Let's rock and roll!

Rock-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Onix
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon

2
  • Graveler
  • Lileep
  • Anorith

3
  • Golem
  • Rampardos
  • Bastiodon

Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke!

Ghost-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Misdreavus
  • Drifloon
  • Golett

2
  • Banette
  • Dusclops
  • Golett

3
  • Gengar
  • Froslass
  • Golurk

ROAR! ...How'd that sound?

Dragon-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Exeggutor
  • Dratini
  • Gible

2
  • Exeggutor
  • Dragonair
  • Gabite

3
  • Dragonite
  • Salamence
  • Garchomp

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.

Dark-type Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Rattata (Alolan)
  • Houndour
  • Stunky

2
  • Raticate (Alolan)
  • Muk (Alolan)

3
  • Muk (Alolan)
  • Skuntank

You're no match for my iron will!

Steel-type Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Sandshrew (Alolan)
  • Skarmory
  • Ferroseed

2
  • Skarmory
  • Lairon
  • Metang

3
  • Sandslash (Alolan)
  • Scizor
  • Empoleon

Check out my cute Pokémon!

Fairy-type Female Grunt

Pokémon

1
  • Snubbull
  • Ralts
  • Mawile

2
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Kirlia

3
  • Ninetales (Alolan)
  • Granbull
  • Gardevoir

Winning is for winners.

Male Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Torchic
  • Treecko
  • Mudkip

2
  • Combusken
  • Grovyle
  • Marshtomp

3
  • Blaziken
  • Sceptile
  • Swampert

Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Snorlax

2
  • Poliwrath
  • Snorlax
  • Gardevoir

3
  • Gyarados
  • Snorlax
  • Dragonite

Fooled ya, twerp.

Decoy Female Grunt

Pokemon

1
  • Bellsprout

2
  • Raticate
  • Weepinbell

3
  • Raticate
  • Snorlax

