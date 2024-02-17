Key Takeaways Team GO Rocket lineups for Giovanni, Leaders, and Grunts are diverse and offer a variety of challenges.

Each type of grunt has unique Pokemon lineups with specific themes and difficulties.

New lineups for Team GO Rocket Boss and Leaders will be periodically updated in the future.

Hello, Trainers!

These are the current Team GO Rocket lineups for all Grunts, Leaders, and of course, Giovanni himself. This guide will be updated periodically as the lineups change in the coming months.

Team GO Rocket Boss

Giovanni Pokemon 1 Persian 2 Kingdra

Garchomp

Rhyperior 3 Groudon

Team GO Rocket Leaders

Cliff Pokemon 1 Machop 2 Aerodactyl

Gallade

Kingdra 3 Crobat

Tyranitar

Cradily

Arlo Pokemon 1 Cacnea 2 Charizard

Hypno

Golurk 3 Dragonite

Scizor

Salamence

Sierra Pokemon 1 Trapinch 2 Sableye

Milotic

Honchkrow 3 Alakazam

Houndoom

Victreebell

Grunts

Normal does not mean weak.

Normal-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Glameow

Teddiursa

Stantler 2 Rattata

Meowth

Purugly 3 Ursaring

Stantler

Bibarel

Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?

Fire-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Darumaka

Chimchar 2 Houndoom

Monferno 3 Darmanitan

Houndoom

Infernape

These waters are treacherous!

Water-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Totodile

Piplup 2 Crawdaunt

Prinplup 3 Wailord

Whiscash

Empoleon

Water-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Magikarp 2 Magikarp 3 Magikarp

Gyarados (rare)

Get ready to be shocked!

Electric-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Mareep

Joltik

Blitzle 2 Geodude (Alolan)

Voltorb

Electabuzz 3 Ampharos

Luxray

Galvantula

Don't tangle with us!

Grass-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Snover

Turtwig 2 Grotle

Ferrothorn 3 Cacturne

Torterra

Meganium

You're gonna be frozen in your tracks.

Ice-Type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Snorunt

Swinub 2 Ninetales (Alolan)

Froslass

Glalie 3 Glalie

Frosslass

Abomasnow

The buff physique isn't just for show!

Fighting-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Machop

Sneasel (Hisuian)

Makuhita 2 Hitmonlee

Hitmontop

Hitmonchan 3 Machamp

Infernape

Toxicroak

Coiled and ready to strike!

Poison-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Foongus

Sneasel (Hisuian) 2 Nidorina

Nidorino 3 Koffing

Toxicroak

Amoonguss

You'll be defeated into the ground!

Ground-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Diglett (Alolan)

Wooper

Drilbur 2 Rhyhorn 3 Quagsire

Whiscash

Torterra

Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!

Flying-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Pidgey

Starly 2 Gligar

Staravia 3 Dragonite

Skarmory

Pidgeot

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?

Psychic-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Gothita

Solosis 2 Wobbuffet

Ralts

Gothorita 3 Reuniclus

Metagross

Gallade

Go, my super bug Pokemon!

Bug-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Scyther

Shuckle

Dwebble 2 Weedle

Shuckle

Skorupi 3 Beedrill

Forretress

Scizor

Let's rock and roll!

Rock-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Onix

Cranidos

Shieldon 2 Graveler

Lileep

Anorith 3 Golem

Rampardos

Bastiodon

Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke!

Ghost-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Misdreavus

Drifloon

Golett 2 Banette

Dusclops

Golett 3 Gengar

Froslass

Marowak (Alolan)

ROAR! ...How'd that sound?

Dragon-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Bagon

Dratini

Gible 2 Exeggutor (Alolan)

Dragonair

Gabite 3 Dragonite

Salamence

Garchomp

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.

Dark-type Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Rattata (Alolan)

Houndour

Stunky 2 Raticate (Alolan)

Muk (Alolan) 3 Muk (Alolan)

Skuntank

You're no match for my iron will!

Steel-type Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Sandshrew (Alolan)

Skarmory

Ferroseed 2 Skarmory

Lairon

Metang 3 Sandslash (Alolan)

Scizor

Empoleon

Check out my cute Pokémon!

Fairy-type Female Grunt Pokémon 1 Vulpix (Alolan)

Ralts

Mawile 2 Snubbull

Granbull

Kirlia 3 Ninetales (Alolan)

Granbull

Gardevoir

Winning is for winners.

Male Grunt Pokemon 1 Torchic

Treecko

Mudkip 2 Combusken

Grovyle

Marshtomp 3 Blaziken

Sceptile

Swampert

Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Snorlax 2 Poliwrath

Snorlax

Gardevoir 3 Gyarados

Snorlax

Dragonite

Fooled ya, twerp.

Decoy Female Grunt Pokemon 1 Bellsprout 2 Raticate

Weepinbell 3 Raticate

Snorlax