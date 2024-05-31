Key Takeaways Complete 'The Rise of Moonlight' Timed Research by June 6th for Moon and Sun Crowns.

Tasks include catching 25 Pokemon, opening gifts, making throws, and powering up Ghost-types.

Pick a spot with PokeStops, use Lure Modules, and swap buddies for Ghost-types to finish quickly.

The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research is available with the sale of a GO Fest: Global ticket until June 6th, 2024. If purchased, you'll get early access to a Moon Crown as well. Playing Pokémon GO between May 31 and June 6, 2024, will give you the opportunity to participate in Timed Research related to the global GO Fest.

If you purchased a ticket before May 6th, you'll also get a Sun Crown. Unfortunately, this opportunity is missed if you haven't purchased the ticket by then.

Let's get into the tasks you'll be completing for this research!

Related Pokémon GO: June 2024 Schedule We have a couple of repeat raids coming up for those who may have missed some of these great Pokémon when they were in the pool.

All 'The Rise of Moonlight' Timed Research Tasks

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon. Reward: Lure Module Open 5 Gifts. Reward: 792 Stardust. Make 10 Great Throws. Reward: Clefairy encounter. Play with your buddy 5 times. Reward: 1 Poffin. Power up 10 Ghost-type Pokemon. Reward: Lunatone Encounter.

The best way to complete this research and quickly will be to set aside some time to go out and walk around. Pick a good spot near to you that has a couple of PokeStops to loop around, and drop of Lure Module on one of them or use your Daily Incense to get more Pokemon spawns.

The more the game senses you move around, the more spawns you will get! Make sure you're not stagnant!

I personally like to wait until the afternoon or evening to wait to give out Gifts, in case I get tasks like this on a given day. This will give you and your friends time to open gifts (allowing you to send them more), so don't be too pressured if you aren't able to give your friends gifts first thing in a day. If you need friends, consider joining one of the many raiding communities for Pokemon GO on Discord - there will be channels filled with Trainer codes to add to your list.

There's not too much to say about getting Great Throws, honestly. You just have to practice them and get better at them as you go. However, you can do a little trick with AR where you point your camera at the ground when you tap on a Pokemon you want to catch. This places the Pokemon closer to you, making it just a bit easier to hit Great and Excellent throws. Keep in mind, Excellent throws do count for this challenge as well.

For the buddy task, you can do this all in one go. You don't have to wait for five separate days in a row to get 5 separate buddy hearts. Additionally, for this challenge and the one that comes after, I'd recommend swapping your buddy to a Ghost-type so you can get some extra Candies out of the deal. This will make it easier to power up a Ghost-type 10 times.

The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research Rewards

For completing all of the Timed Research, you will get the following rewards:

3 Silver Pinap Berries.

A Moon Crown (Avatar cosmetic)

3000 XP.