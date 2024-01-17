Key Takeaways Therian Thundurus is the latest 5-star raid in Pokemon Go, entering rotation on January 17th, 2024.

Thundurus is a strong Pokemon with dual typing of Electric and Flying, vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type attacks.

It is recommended to form a team of at least 4-8 Trainers, using Rock or Ice-type Pokemon, to defeat Thundurus and increase chances of catching it.

Therian Forme Thundurus is the latest of the 5-star raids in Pokémon Go. It is also the second in the list of the Forces of Nature Legendaries – the other two being Tornadus and Landorus, the former of which has its raid rotation set to end on January 17th.

Thundurus will enter the rotation of 5-star raids on January 17th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to January 24, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. When this raid is scheduled to end is when Landorus will become available, so keep an eye out for the changeover when it happens!

Therian Thundurus is arguably the strongest of its formes, between that and its Incarnate forme. It is a worthy Pokémon to add to your arsenal!

You can encounter Thunder in the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2002-2091 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2504-2614 CP

It will be released in both regular and shiny variations. Here it is in its regular form:

Typing

Thundurus has dual typing, unlike Tornadus, so we have to keep this in mind when we go out to fight it. It is an Electric- and Flying-Type Pokémon, which gives it only two vulnerabilities – Ice- and Rock-type attacks.

This version of Thundurus has a very high ATK stat while simultaneously having a lower health stat than its Incarnate counterpart. Keep this in mind as we discuss team composition. Luckily, despite Thundurus having so few vulnerabilities, the Pokemon which are best to choose to raid against it are in general some of the tankiest Pokemon in the game (depending on the Pokemon's IVs, of course).

Boosts

Thundurus is weather-boosted by Rainy and Windy weather, so if you are looking to encounter it while it is weather-boosted, then keep an eye out for those weather types.

This Pokémon is very strong due to its high ATK, so you will want to take advantage of all the possible bonuses - group up with a team of at least 4 Trainers in a party (for the boost). If your team is high-level and has strong Pokémon, you will be able to manage with this number. However, it will be dicey if you do not have a good Pokémon squad to rely on.

We recommend a team of at least 6-8 Trainers if your team is lower level. This number will allow you to clear the raid consistently and quickly, giving you more chances to catch this Pokémon. More chances mean more potential shinies and hundos!

Recommended Teams

While you look over these potential Pokémon, remember that some of them will have lower health pools than the others. It is recommended to pick higher health pools over attack stats during these raids – especially if you have a big group to tackle them with. That way, you will not be wasting Revives and Potions.

That said, there are plenty of Rock-types and Ice-types to choose from, so here are our favourites!

Normal

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with and Darmanitan (Galarian) with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with and Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

with and Cetitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

with and Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with and Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with and Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Legendary

The number of Legendary Pokémon that are good for this fight is very slim. Do not feel like you have to have these Pokémon in your team in order to do well – the best DPS Pokémon will be Mega Pokémon, not Legendaries.

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

with and Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power

You could put other Legendaries like Mewtwo, Kyogre, and Groudon in your lineup if you want. However, you will get the best-performing team with either Mega Pokémon or Normal Pokemon.

Mega

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with and Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche*

If you were lucky enough to get Glalie Mega Energy when it was in rotation just a couple of weeks ago, you are in luck! It is a good Pokémon against Thundurus.

Good luck in your raids, Trainers! May your shundo luck be high.