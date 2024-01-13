Key Takeaways Tornadus is a Tier 5 legendary raid boss currently available in Pokémon Go until January 17, 2024.

Tornadus has two forms, with the Therian form being available now.

Tornadus is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

Tornadus is the current Tier 5 legendary raid boss in Pokemon Go. It will be available in raids until Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

Tornadus has two forms in Pokemon Go – the Incarnate and the Therian forms. The current available form for Tornadus is the Therian form, which is arguably the weaker of its forms, but this Pokemon is still worth getting your hands on if you can! While the Incarnate has a better Attack stat, Therian Tornadus is still a decent Wind-type Pokemon to add to your arsenal.

You can encounter Tornadus in the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1756-1837 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2196-2296 CP

It is available in both normal and shiny forms! If you are lucky, you may catch a shiny!

Typing

The typing for this raid is pretty straightforward. Tornadus is a Flying-type Pokemon, it does not have any other typings. This makes it weak to Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type moves. You can use a lot of the same Pokemon you will want to use for the Hisuian Typhlosion raids coming up, so focus on boosting up your Rock-types if you plan on doing that raid.

Luckily, we also just had a Xurkitree, Mega Ampharos, and Zekrom raid within the last month. If you were able to get any of those, you will already have some strong Pokemon against Tornadus.

Boosts

Being a Wind-type Pokemon, Tornadus is weather boosted by Windy weather. This will raise its maximum CP to give you shots at finding stronger Tornadus during this raid season, so it is worth it if you can get a decent team together during Windy weather to do so.

Therian Tornadus has a slightly bulkier defensive pool, so it will take you around 5-7 Trainers to take this guy down quickly. You can do this raids with a smaller team, though. If you utilize party bonus and have high-level Pokemon amongst all members of your party, you can still tackle these raids with 3 Trainers. Any less than that will get dicey.

Recommended Teams

As with our other guides, these Pokemon are just a list of the possible Pokemon you can bring with you on your adventures. They are the best Pokemon to have for Therian Tornadus, so please consider these options while making your teams.

Normal

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with and Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with and Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with and Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with and Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

If you have Shadow forms of any of the Pokemon above, bring those. They are stronger attackers than their regular counterparts so they are worth it to boost up and teach new charged attacks to.

Legendary

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

with and Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

with and Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with and Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with and Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

with and Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

with and Mega Gardevoir with Charge Beam and Triple Axel

If you do not have Mega Gardevoir yet, keep your eyes open for the Dazzling Dream event this weekend that will reward you with Gardevoir’s Mega Energy.