Key Takeaways Unleash your strategic mastery in the Ultra and Great League Remix events with CP limits and banned top-tier Pokemon.

Build diverse and balanced teams under specific CP limits like Giratina (Altered) and Politoed to counter popular picks.

Embrace innovative strategies by experimenting with lesser-seen Pokemon like Sableye and Froslass to climb ranks and claim exclusive rewards.

From May 3 to May 10, 2024, trainers can engage in battles with a fresh set of rules in Pokémon GO. The Ultra League caps Pokémon at 2,500 CP, demanding strategic mastery and diverse team setups. Meanwhile, the Great League Remix, with a 1,500 CP limit, shakes up the meta by banning the top 20 Pokémon commonly used by high-ranking trainers, inviting innovative strategies and lesser-seen Pokémon to the forefront. Embrace these unique challenges to climb the ranks and claim exclusive rewards in this thrilling battle event!

Ultra League and Great League Overview

Starts: Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT

Ends: Friday, May 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT

Leagues:

Ultra League: Max CP of 2,500 per Pokémon

Great League Remix: Max CP of 1,500 per Pokémon

Key Rules and Restrictions

Ultra League

CP Limit: Pokémon must not exceed 2,500 CP.

Great League Remix

CP Limit: Pokémon must not exceed 1,500 CP.

Exclusions: The top 20 Pokémon most frequently used by Trainers ranked Ace and above in the Great League are banned. This includes: Alolan Sandslash Wigglytuff Lickitung Lanturn Azumarill Umbreon Skarmory Vigoroth Medicham Whiscash Altaria Registeel Deoxys (Defense) Bastiodon Galarian Stunfisk Talonflame Trevenant Charjabug Skeledirge Clodsire

The top 20 Pokémon most frequently used by Trainers ranked Ace and above in the Great League are banned. This includes:

Strategy Tips

Best Strategy For Ultra League

Team Composition: Focus on creating a balanced team that can handle a variety of threats. Popular choices that fit well under the CP cap include Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, and Regirock.

Tactics: Consider the roles of lead, switch, and closer. Assess the meta and adjust your team accordingly to counter popular picks.

Best Strategy For Great League Remix

Alternative Picks: With many top-tier Pokémon banned, look to rising stars like Politoed, Sableye, and Froslass to fill critical roles in your lineup.

Adjusting Strategy: The absence of dominant Pokémon like Azumarill and Registeel opens the field for new strategies and team builds. Experiment with different combinations to find a synergy that works for your play style.

Event Goals

Climb the Ranks: Use this event to test new strategies and climb the ranks in the GO Battle League.

Earn Rewards: Participate in battles to earn rewards such as Stardust, Rare Candies, and TMs.

Practice and Prepare: Use the experience gained in these leagues to prepare for future events and standard league play.