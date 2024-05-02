Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Unleash your strategic mastery in the Ultra and Great League Remix events with CP limits and banned top-tier Pokemon.
- Build diverse and balanced teams under specific CP limits like Giratina (Altered) and Politoed to counter popular picks.
- Embrace innovative strategies by experimenting with lesser-seen Pokemon like Sableye and Froslass to climb ranks and claim exclusive rewards.
From May 3 to May 10, 2024, trainers can engage in battles with a fresh set of rules in Pokémon GO. The Ultra League caps Pokémon at 2,500 CP, demanding strategic mastery and diverse team setups. Meanwhile, the Great League Remix, with a 1,500 CP limit, shakes up the meta by banning the top 20 Pokémon commonly used by high-ranking trainers, inviting innovative strategies and lesser-seen Pokémon to the forefront. Embrace these unique challenges to climb the ranks and claim exclusive rewards in this thrilling battle event!
Ultra League and Great League Overview
Starts: Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT
Ends: Friday, May 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT
Leagues:
- Ultra League: Max CP of 2,500 per Pokémon
- Great League Remix: Max CP of 1,500 per Pokémon
Key Rules and Restrictions
Ultra League
- CP Limit: Pokémon must not exceed 2,500 CP.
Great League Remix
- CP Limit: Pokémon must not exceed 1,500 CP.
Exclusions: The top 20 Pokémon most frequently used by Trainers ranked Ace and above in the Great League are banned. This includes:
- Alolan Sandslash
- Wigglytuff
- Lickitung
- Lanturn
- Azumarill
- Umbreon
- Skarmory
- Vigoroth
- Medicham
- Whiscash
- Altaria
- Registeel
- Deoxys (Defense)
- Bastiodon
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Talonflame
- Trevenant
- Charjabug
- Skeledirge
- Clodsire
Strategy Tips
Best Strategy For Ultra League
- Team Composition: Focus on creating a balanced team that can handle a variety of threats. Popular choices that fit well under the CP cap include Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, and Regirock.
- Tactics: Consider the roles of lead, switch, and closer. Assess the meta and adjust your team accordingly to counter popular picks.
Best Strategy For Great League Remix
- Alternative Picks: With many top-tier Pokémon banned, look to rising stars like Politoed, Sableye, and Froslass to fill critical roles in your lineup.
- Adjusting Strategy: The absence of dominant Pokémon like Azumarill and Registeel opens the field for new strategies and team builds. Experiment with different combinations to find a synergy that works for your play style.
Event Goals
- Climb the Ranks: Use this event to test new strategies and climb the ranks in the GO Battle League.
- Earn Rewards: Participate in battles to earn rewards such as Stardust, Rare Candies, and TMs.
- Practice and Prepare: Use the experience gained in these leagues to prepare for future events and standard league play.