Key Takeaways
- Ultra Space Wonders event starts on May 23, 2024, with new Ultra Beasts.
- Bonuses include 2x XP for Ultra Beast Raid Battles, new raids, and spawns.
- Exclusive research tasks, new items in the shop, and shiny Mareanie available.
Starting on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 10:00 am local time is the new, exciting event in Pokémon GO - Ultra Space Wonders! This event brings with it a lot of excitement and three new (to Pokemon GO, that is) Ultra beasts. This event marks the debut of the Ultra Beasts Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. The last two of which are available in the 5-star raid rotation right up until June 1st, so go check out our guides for them if you like to raid!
Ultra Space Wonders Event Overview
Event Duration:
- Starts: Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Ends: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time
In addition to the debuts of three new Ultra Beasts, there are several bonuses, features, spawns, research and shiny opportunities to explore! There will also be new items going on sale, so make sure to check those out!
Ultra Space Wonders Bonuses
- 2× XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles
Shadow Raids with Suicune or the Mega Raids will not give you this bonus, unfortunately. However, Stakataka and Blacephalon will be available en masse to raid during these event.
Ultra Space Wonders Features
Naganadel
- Pokémon: Naganadel, the Poison Pin Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut.
- Evolution: You can evolve Poipole into Naganadel by using 200 Poipole Candy after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as their Buddy.
Stakataka
- Pokémon: Stakataka, the Rampart Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Blacephalon
- Pokémon: Blacephalon, the Fireworks Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids in the Western Hemisphere.
PokéStop Showcases
- Feature: Mareanie will be the feature Pokémon at Showcases throughout the event. Convenient, as Mareanie will be having its Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, May 28th. It will also be available in its shiny form for the first time ever in Pokémon GO!
Ultra Space Wonders Spawns
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, with Shiny Mareanie making its debut:
-
Common Spawns:
- Ekans
- Zubat
- Tentacool
- Koffing
- Stunky
- Croagunk
- Trubbish
- Skrelp
- Mareanie
-
Rare Spawns:
- Dratini
Ultra Space Wonders Raids
1-Star Raids
- Paldean Wooper
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Bagon
- Deino
Buddy up with your Poipole before going on to engage with Bagon and Deino, who are both Dragon-type Pokémon!
3-Star Raids
- Galarian Weezing
- Druddigon
- Turtonator
5-Star Raids
- Eastern Hemisphere: Stakataka
- Western Hemisphere: Blacephalon
Pokémon GO: Blacephalon Raid GuideBlacephalon is a powerful Ultra Beast with a colourful, humanoid form that resembles the child of a clown and a plasma ball.
Pokémon GO: Stakataka Raid GuideStakataka has a great defensive loadout that makes it tough to take down on your own.
Mega Raids
Pokémon GO: Mega Pidgeot Raid GuideIts Mega Evolved form gives it a Super Saiyan hair makeover, as well as nearly doubling its size and lengthening its wings.
Ultra Space Wonders Research
Field Research Tasks
The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when completing Field Research tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Power up Pokémon 5 times
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Win a raid
- Win 3 raids
Event-Exclusive Special Research
The final part of the Seasonal Special Research will be available, offering rewards like XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, and Poipole Candy. Here is a list of all the steps for the exclusive research:
-
Step 1:
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Poké Ball ×10
- Spin 10 PokéStops: Pinap Berry ×7
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Razz Berry ×7
Rewards: Poipole, 803 XP
-
Step 2:
- Complete 7 Field Research tasks: Skorupi
- Explore 10 km: Qwilfish
- Make 20 Nice Throws: Great Ball ×15
Rewards: 25 Poipole Candy, 803 XP
-
Step 3:
- Catch 30 Pokémon: Mareanie
- Spin 15 PokéStops: Hyper Potion ×5
- Power up Pokémon 20 times: Revive ×5
- Make 20 Great Throws: Ultra Ball ×15
Rewards: 50 Poipole Candy, 803 XP
-
Step 4:
- Complete 15 Field Research tasks: Hisuian Qwilfish
- Explore 10 km: Pinap Berry ×7
- Catch 25 different species of Pokémon: Max Revive ×5
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component ×2
Rewards: 50 Poipole Candy, 803 XP
-
Step 5:
- Catch 40 Pokémon: Nidoran♂
- Send 15 Gifts to friends: Nidoran♀
- Evolve 3 Poison-type Pokémon: Rare Candy ×2
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: Mysterious Component ×2
Rewards: 100 Poipole Candy, 803 XP
The final steps of the season-exclusive Special Research will be available until Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9:59 am local time when a new season will start. Take advantage of the next week's time to go out and get as much of it completed before it goes away!
Event-Exclusive Paid Timed Research
For US$5.00, access event-exclusive Timed Research with rewards like Premium Battle Passes, Lucky Egg, and encounters with Mareanie. These are the steps you can expect from this timed research:
-
Step 1:
-
Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Earn 2,000 Stardust: Revive ×10
-
Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Earn 4,000 Stardust: Hyper Potion ×10
-
Catch 15 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Earn 6,000 Stardust: Poké Ball ×15
-
Catch 20 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Earn 8,000 Stardust: Great Ball ×15
-
Catch 25 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Earn 10,000 Stardust: Ultra Ball ×15
-
Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
- Win a raid: Lucky Egg ×1
- Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie
Rewards: 4 Mareanie, Naganadel Wings
Collection Challenges
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch
- Pokémon: Tentacool, Mareanie, Skrelp
- Rewards: 1000 XP, Mareanie
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research
- Pokémon: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Trubbish
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Mareanie
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid
- Pokémon: Bagon, Deino, Druddigon
- Rewards: 10000 XP, Mareanie
Shiny
Shiny Mareanie will make its debut during this event. You will also be able to get shiny Toxapex, from evolving a shiny Mareanie normally. Stay tuned for our guide on how to get a shiny Mareanie and Toxapex of your own!
New Shop Items
Pokémon GO Web Store – Ultra Raid Box
An Ultra Raid Box will be available for US$19.99, featuring 25 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Remote Raid Passes, and 10 Rare Candies. First-time web store buyers get 15% off.
New Avatar Items
- Naganadel Jacket
- Naganadel Pants