Key Takeaways Ultra Space Wonders event starts on May 23, 2024, with new Ultra Beasts.

Bonuses include 2x XP for Ultra Beast Raid Battles, new raids, and spawns.

Exclusive research tasks, new items in the shop, and shiny Mareanie available.

Starting on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 10:00 am local time is the new, exciting event in Pokémon GO - Ultra Space Wonders! This event brings with it a lot of excitement and three new (to Pokemon GO, that is) Ultra beasts. This event marks the debut of the Ultra Beasts Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. The last two of which are available in the 5-star raid rotation right up until June 1st, so go check out our guides for them if you like to raid!

Ultra Space Wonders Event Overview

Event Duration:

Starts: Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Ends: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time

In addition to the debuts of three new Ultra Beasts, there are several bonuses, features, spawns, research and shiny opportunities to explore! There will also be new items going on sale, so make sure to check those out!

Ultra Space Wonders Bonuses

2× XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles

Shadow Raids with Suicune or the Mega Raids will not give you this bonus, unfortunately. However, Stakataka and Blacephalon will be available en masse to raid during these event.

Ultra Space Wonders Features

Naganadel

Pokémon: Naganadel, the Poison Pin Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut.

Naganadel, the Poison Pin Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut. Evolution: You can evolve Poipole into Naganadel by using 200 Poipole Candy after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as their Buddy.

Stakataka

Pokémon: Stakataka, the Rampart Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Blacephalon

Pokémon: Blacephalon, the Fireworks Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids in the Western Hemisphere.

PokéStop Showcases

Feature: Mareanie will be the feature Pokémon at Showcases throughout the event. Convenient, as Mareanie will be having its Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, May 28th. It will also be available in its shiny form for the first time ever in Pokémon GO!

Ultra Space Wonders Spawns

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, with Shiny Mareanie making its debut:

Common Spawns: Ekans Zubat Tentacool Koffing Stunky Croagunk Trubbish Skrelp Mareanie

Rare Spawns: Dratini



Ultra Space Wonders Raids

1-Star Raids

Paldean Wooper

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Bagon

Deino

Buddy up with your Poipole before going on to engage with Bagon and Deino, who are both Dragon-type Pokémon!

3-Star Raids

Galarian Weezing

Druddigon

Turtonator

5-Star Raids

Eastern Hemisphere: Stakataka

Stakataka Western Hemisphere: Blacephalon

Mega Raids

Ultra Space Wonders Research

Field Research Tasks

The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when completing Field Research tasks:

Catch 10 Pokémon

Power up Pokémon 5 times

Power up Pokémon 10 times

Win a raid

Win 3 raids

Event-Exclusive Special Research

The final part of the Seasonal Special Research will be available, offering rewards like XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, and Poipole Candy. Here is a list of all the steps for the exclusive research:

Step 1: Catch 20 Pokémon: Poké Ball ×10

Spin 10 PokéStops: Pinap Berry ×7

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Razz Berry ×7

Rewards: Poipole, 803 XP

Step 2: Complete 7 Field Research tasks: Skorupi

Explore 10 km: Qwilfish

Make 20 Nice Throws: Great Ball ×15

Rewards: 25 Poipole Candy, 803 XP

Step 3: Catch 30 Pokémon: Mareanie

Spin 15 PokéStops: Hyper Potion ×5

Power up Pokémon 20 times: Revive ×5

Make 20 Great Throws: Ultra Ball ×15

Rewards: 50 Poipole Candy, 803 XP

Step 4: Complete 15 Field Research tasks: Hisuian Qwilfish

Explore 10 km: Pinap Berry ×7

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon: Max Revive ×5

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component ×2

Rewards: 50 Poipole Candy, 803 XP

Step 5: Catch 40 Pokémon: Nidoran♂

Send 15 Gifts to friends: Nidoran♀

Evolve 3 Poison-type Pokémon: Rare Candy ×2

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: Mysterious Component ×2

Rewards: 100 Poipole Candy, 803 XP

The final steps of the season-exclusive Special Research will be available until Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9:59 am local time when a new season will start. Take advantage of the next week's time to go out and get as much of it completed before it goes away!

Event-Exclusive Paid Timed Research

For US$5.00, access event-exclusive Timed Research with rewards like Premium Battle Passes, Lucky Egg, and encounters with Mareanie. These are the steps you can expect from this timed research:

Step 1: Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Earn 2,000 Stardust: Revive ×10

Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Earn 4,000 Stardust: Hyper Potion ×10

Catch 15 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Earn 6,000 Stardust: Poké Ball ×15

Catch 20 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Earn 8,000 Stardust: Great Ball ×15

Catch 25 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Earn 10,000 Stardust: Ultra Ball ×15

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon: Mareanie Win a raid: Lucky Egg ×1



Rewards: 4 Mareanie, Naganadel Wings

Collection Challenges

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch

Pokémon: Tentacool, Mareanie, Skrelp

Tentacool, Mareanie, Skrelp Rewards: 1000 XP, Mareanie

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research

Pokémon: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Trubbish

Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Trubbish Rewards: 5000 XP, Mareanie

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid

Pokémon: Bagon, Deino, Druddigon

Bagon, Deino, Druddigon Rewards: 10000 XP, Mareanie

Shiny

Shiny Mareanie will make its debut during this event. You will also be able to get shiny Toxapex, from evolving a shiny Mareanie normally. Stay tuned for our guide on how to get a shiny Mareanie and Toxapex of your own!

New Shop Items

Pokémon GO Web Store – Ultra Raid Box

An Ultra Raid Box will be available for US$19.99, featuring 25 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Remote Raid Passes, and 10 Rare Candies. First-time web store buyers get 15% off.

New Avatar Items

Naganadel Jacket

Naganadel Pants