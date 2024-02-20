Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Uxie is a 5-star raid in Pokémon GO, available only in Asia-Pacific starting February 21.
- Uxie has high defense, making it the toughest of the Lake Trio to battle.
- Bring at least 4 Trainers, or 7-8 if you have low-level counters, for a quicker raid.
Hello, Trainers!
Uxie is one of the three Lake Trio Pokémon, alongside Azelf and Mesprit. It is a legendary Pokémon and a 5-Star raid in Pokémon GO. Uxie will be available in the Asia-Pacific region only, starting February 21 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time. If you live outside of this region, your only way to get Uxie (outside of traveling) is to use a remote raid pass.
Uxie can be caught at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1370-1442 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 1712-1803 CP
Uxie has the highest Defense stat of the three Legendaries and will be the toughest one to take down.
You can encounter Uxie in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like:
Typing
Uxie is a Psychic-type Pokémon, giving it weakness to Dark-, Bug-, and Ghost-type moves. It is resistant to Fighting- and Psychic-type moves. This gives us a small wealth of Pokémon to use against it!
Boosts
Being a Psychic-type Pokémon, Uxie is weather boosted by Windy weather conditions. If you catch it during this weather, it will be more powerful. However, given that these conditions may come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
For the sake of getting this done quickly, we recommend you go out with at least 4 Trainers to tackle these raids. If you do not have high level counters, and neither do any of your friends, consider going with at least 7-8 Trainers. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Party
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Cursola with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
Legendary
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse
Mega
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Brutal Swing
- Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch
- Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutty and X-Scissor