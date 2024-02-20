Key Takeaways Uxie is a 5-star raid in Pokémon GO, available only in Asia-Pacific starting February 21.

Uxie has high defense, making it the toughest of the Lake Trio to battle.

Bring at least 4 Trainers, or 7-8 if you have low-level counters, for a quicker raid.

Hello, Trainers!

Uxie is one of the three Lake Trio Pokémon, alongside Azelf and Mesprit. It is a legendary Pokémon and a 5-Star raid in Pokémon GO. Uxie will be available in the Asia-Pacific region only, starting February 21 at 10:00 am local time and ending February 22 at 10:00 am local time. If you live outside of this region, your only way to get Uxie (outside of traveling) is to use a remote raid pass.

Uxie can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1370-1442 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1712-1803 CP

Uxie has the highest Defense stat of the three Legendaries and will be the toughest one to take down.

You can encounter Uxie in both shiny and normal variations. Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Uxie is a Psychic-type Pokémon, giving it weakness to Dark-, Bug-, and Ghost-type moves. It is resistant to Fighting- and Psychic-type moves. This gives us a small wealth of Pokémon to use against it!

Boosts

Being a Psychic-type Pokémon, Uxie is weather boosted by Windy weather conditions. If you catch it during this weather, it will be more powerful. However, given that these conditions may come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

For the sake of getting this done quickly, we recommend you go out with at least 4 Trainers to tackle these raids. If you do not have high level counters, and neither do any of your friends, consider going with at least 7-8 Trainers. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs and advantages you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Party

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Cursola with Hex and Shadow Ball

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Legendary

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Brutal Swing

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutty and X-Scissor