Pokémon GO's dynamic weather system enhances the game by mirroring real-world weather conditions, affecting which Pokémon you encounter and their abilities. This guide dives into the mechanics of weather effects in Pokémon GO, explaining how they influence Pokémon appearances, their abilities in battles, and additional rewards during gameplay.

Understanding Weather Effects in Pokémon GO

Visual Indicators and Weather Conditions

Map View and Weather Icon:

The current weather is displayed visually on the Map View in Pokémon GO.

A weather indicator icon is at the screen's bottom right corner. Tapping this icon will show which Pokémon types are currently receiving a boost.

Weather Changes:

The in-game weather updates hourly, on the hour, potentially changing the types of Pokémon you'll encounter.

Weather and Its Impact on Gameplay Mechanics

Weather and In-Game Events

Certain in-game events in Pokémon GO might be influenced by real-world weather conditions. For example, events focusing on specific Pokémon types can see increased spawns when the weather aligns with those types (e.g., more Ice-type Pokémon appearing during snowy conditions).

Understanding the Weather Algorithm

The game’s weather is updated hourly and is based on forecasts from the real world. However, it’s important to remember that this system can sometimes lag behind actual weather changes. Keeping an eye on both the game’s weather indicator and real-world weather conditions can help you plan your gameplay more effectively.

Technical Aspects of Weather in Pokémon GO

Accuracy and GPS: Ensure that your device's GPS is accurately calibrated. Misaligned GPS can lead to incorrect weather updates and affect the types of Pokémon you encounter.

Ensure that your device's GPS is accurately calibrated. Misaligned GPS can lead to incorrect weather updates and affect the types of Pokémon you encounter. Weather-Related Bugs: Be aware of potential bugs or glitches associated with rapid weather changes. These can occasionally affect how weather bonuses are applied or displayed in the game.

Types of Weather and Boosted Pokémon Types

The following table illustrates how different weather conditions affect various Pokémon types:

Weather Condition Boosted Types Sunny Grass, Fire, Ground Rainy Water, Electric, Bug Partly Cloudy Normal, Rock Cloudy Fairy, Fighting, Poison Windy Flying, Dragon, Psychic Snow Ice, Steel Fog Dark, Ghost

Catching Weather-Boosted Pokémon

Benefits of Weather-Boosted Pokémon:

Increased Frequency: Corresponding types appear more often (e.g., Water-types in the rain).

Higher Combat Power (CP): They are generally stronger and perform better in battles.

They are generally stronger and perform better in battles. Extra Stardust: Catching a weather-boosted Pokémon grants 25% more Stardust.

Enhanced IVs: Weather-boosted Pokémon have a minimum IV of 4/4/4.

Weather-boosted Pokémon have a minimum IV of 4/4/4. Increased Damage: Their moves receive a 20% damage bonus in battles.

Identification:

Look for a swirl around Pokémon on the map and a weather icon above their name in the encounter screen.

Weather Exclusive Pokémon

Certain Pokémon are only available or transform into specific forms during certain weather conditions:

Pokémon Weather Castform Cloudy, Partly Cloudy, Windy Castform (Sunny) Sunny Castform (Rainy) Rainy Castform (Snowy) Snow Cherrim (Overcast) All weathers except Sunny Cherrim (Sunny) Sunny

Special Evolutions:

Sliggoo evolves into Goodra only during rainy weather.

Raid Boss and Battle Effects

Weather Influence in Battles:

Enhanced Damage: A Fire-type Pokémon, for example, will deal 20% more damage in Sunny weather during PvE battles such as Team GO Rocket and Raids.

A Fire-type Pokémon, for example, will deal 20% more damage in Sunny weather during PvE battles such as Team GO Rocket and Raids. Increased Base Catch Level: Weather-boosted Shadow Pokémon are caught at Level 13, and Raid bosses at Level 25. This can save significant amounts of Stardust and Candy when leveling them up.

Strategic Considerations for Raids:

Choose weather conditions that boost your team's effectiveness without enhancing the Raid Boss's attack types.

Regularly check our counters guide to adapt your team based on the current weather.

Advanced Strategic Planning With Weather

Optimal Use of Weather for Training and Power-ups

Power-Up Efficiency: Save candies and Stardust by powering up Pokémon when they are weather-boosted. This is because Pokémon caught at higher levels during favorable weather require fewer resources to reach maximum strength.

Power-Up Efficiency: Save candies and Stardust by powering up Pokémon when they are weather-boosted. This is because Pokémon caught at higher levels during favorable weather require fewer resources to reach maximum strength.

Strategic Training Sessions: Plan training sessions (catching and battling) during weather conditions that boost the effectiveness of your preferred Pokémon types to gain experience and Stardust more efficiently.

Coordinating Community Events

Weather-Based Meetups: Coordinate with your local Pokémon GO community for group activities during specific weather conditions. This can be particularly effective for catching rare Pokémon types that are more prevalent during certain weather patterns.

Weather-Based Meetups: Coordinate with your local Pokémon GO community for group activities during specific weather conditions. This can be particularly effective for catching rare Pokémon types that are more prevalent during certain weather patterns.

Community Day Planning: Take weather forecasts into account when planning for Community Days to maximize the benefits for the featured Pokémon.

Sharing Insights and Experiences

Share your experiences and tips about weather effects with the Pokémon GO community through social media or community forums. This can help less experienced players learn how to maximize their gameplay based on weather conditions.

PVP and Weather

Weather effects do not impact the GO Battle League to maintain fairness across global battles.

Tips for Maximizing Weather Benefits

Plan Your Hunting Trips: Check the weather forecast to target specific Pokémon types. Optimize Raid Battles: Align your raid schedules with favorable weather conditions for maximum efficiency. Utilize Weather for Evolutions: Plan your evolutions, especially for Pokémon like Sliggoo, according to the weather.

Understanding and leveraging the weather system in Pokémon GO can greatly enhance both your gameplay experience and your efficiency in leveling and strengthening your Pokémon. Keep an eye on the skies and let the weather guide your Pokémon adventures!