Key Takeaways IVs in Pokémon GO simplify stats to HP, Attack, and Defense, each ranging from 0 to 15.

Use the Appraisal system to categorize Pokémon for battles based on their IV tiers.

Trading and purifying Pokémon can adjust IVs, impacting their performance in fights.

Individual Values (IVs) play a crucial role in Pokémon GO, determining how strong a Pokémon can potentially get in terms of its Health Points (HP), Attack, and Defense. Unlike the mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon GO simplifies the IV system, making it more accessible yet still integral for those looking to excel in various aspects of the game. This guide will navigate you through understanding IVs, appraising your Pokémon, and strategies to optimize your team's potential.

Understanding IVs in Pokémon GO

IVs in Pokémon GO are simplified compared to the mainline games, focusing on three key stats: HP, Attack, and Defense. Each of these can have a value ranging from 0 to 15, with 15 being the highest possible IV for a stat. The absence of Nature and Effort Values (EVs) in Pokémon GO streamlines the process of determining a Pokémon's potential, making the Appraisal system a critical tool for trainers.

Appraising Your Pokémon

To appraise your Pokémon:

Tap the Pokémon you wish to appraise. Select the menu button (bottom-right corner) and choose 'Appraise'. Your Team Leader will then present the IVs of your Pokémon, rating them on a three-bar scale for Attack, Defense, and HP.

The appraisal system categorizes Pokémon into four tiers based on their IVs:

0 Stars: Pokémon with low IVs, generally having half a bar filled in two or more stats.

Pokémon with low IVs, generally having half a bar filled in two or more stats. 1-2 Stars: Moderate IVs, with a mix of full and half-filled bars across the stats.

Moderate IVs, with a mix of full and half-filled bars across the stats. 3 Stars: High IVs, often having two stats in the third bar and the remaining stat close behind.

High IVs, often having two stats in the third bar and the remaining stat close behind. 4 Stars (Perfect IVs): Pokémon with the maximum IV of 15 in all three stats, indicated by a red bar.

Searching and Filtering Pokémon by IVs

Pokémon GO allows you to filter your Pokémon by their IV star rating using the search function in the Pokémon menu. By typing a number (0-4) followed by an asterisk (*), you can quickly find Pokémon based on their appraisal rating, streamlining the process of organizing your collection.

IVs and Combat Performance

While a Pokémon's Combat Power (CP) is a quick indicator of its strength, IVs play a crucial role in its effectiveness in battle, especially against Team GO Rocket or in Raids. High Defense and HP IVs are vital for durability, while a strong Attack IV enhances your Pokémon's offensive capabilities. However, remember that a Pokémon with high CP but low IVs may not perform as well as a lower CP Pokémon with superior IVs.

Increasing and Changing IVs

IVs are generally fixed once a Pokémon is caught, with a few exceptions:

Trading: IVs undergo a slight recalibration when Pokémon are traded, influenced by the Friendship Level between trainers. Lucky Trades guarantee higher minimum IVs.

IVs undergo a slight recalibration when Pokémon are traded, influenced by the Friendship Level between trainers. Lucky Trades guarantee higher minimum IVs. Purification: Shadow Pokémon, once purified, receive a +2 boost to all their IVs, potentially improving their star rating.

Special Considerations for Transferred Pokémon

Pokémon transferred to Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! or Pokémon HOME undergo a recalculation of their IVs, adapting them to the format of these games. This recalculation can potentially alter their performance in those game environments.

By mastering the IV system in Pokémon GO, you can make informed decisions about which Pokémon to invest in, leading to a more powerful and efficient team tailored to your battle and competitive needs.